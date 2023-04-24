Highlights Kazuyoshi Miura, 57, has signed for the 16th club of his professional career.

Kazuyoshi Miura, professional football’s oldest goalscorer, has just set another record in his incredible career. The oldest professional player in the world is still going strong at the age of 57 and has now signed for his 16th club.

It is the latest instalment in the remarkable career of the man nicknamed ‘King Kazu,’ who first made his debut back in 1986. In his long and storied career, the Japanese forward has represented the likes of Palmeiras, Santos, Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb. As he grows ever closer to the 60-year-old mark, he has now joined Japanese fourth-tier side Atletico Suzuka Club.

Miura’s Incredible Club Career

He started his career in Brazil

The Japanese forward has been playing for nearly four decades, playing across six countries and for 16 different clubs. He started his career in Brazil with Santos and stints at other Brazilian clubs followed, including Palmeiras, Matsubara-PR, Clube de Regatas Brasil and Coritiba.

In 1990 though, he returned to Japan and joined Yomiuri SC, which went on to be renamed Verdy Kawasaki, winning four league titles between 1990 and 1994. During that time, Miura became the first ever Japanese winner of the Asian Footballer of the Year award in 1992 and was also named as the newly formed J-League’s most valuable player in 1993.

He then became the first Japanese footballer to play in Italy, joining Genoa on loan for the 1994/95 season and playing 21 times for Il Grifone. The experienced attacker returned to Verdy Kawasaki for three more seasons, and this was followed by stints at Dinamo Zagreb and Vissel Kobe.

But in 2005, Miura signed for Yokohama FC, and he has been permanently contracted to the club ever since. As well as success at club level, Miura has had success on the international stage.

King Kazu's Career Club Years Santos 1986 Palmeiras 1986 Matsubara 1986 CRB 1987 XV de Jau 1987 - 1988 Coritiba 1988 - 1989 Santos 1989 - 1990 Verdy Kawasaki 1990 - 1998 Genoa (loan) 1994 - 1995 Dinamo Zagreb 1999 Kyoto Purple Sanga 1999 - 2000 Vissel Kobe 2001 - 2005 Yokohama FC 2005 - Present Sydney FC (loan) 2005 Suzuka Point Getters (loan) 2022 Oliveirense (loan) 2023 Atletico Suzuka Club 2024 - Present

Miura's International Achievements

He's not represented his country in over two decades

In 1992, he was a part of the Japan team that lifted the Asia Cup, and he played a vital role in Japan’s qualification for the 1998 World Cup, scoring 14 goals for his country. However, Miura was then controversially left out of the squad for the tournament.

The centre-forward played his last international game for Japan in 2000. Over 711 club career appearances, the icon has scored 193 goals, as well as 42 more goals in 89 games at international level, which makes him the country’s second-highest goalscorer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Former Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki (50) is the only player to have scored more goals for Japan than Kazuyoshi Miura (42).

'King Kazu' Hits Another Landmark

He will play for his 16th club in the 2024/25 season

Mirua’s career has been littered with records. He became the oldest player to feature in a professional match when he played for Yokohama in March 2017, and he then became the oldest professional goalscorer when he netted against Thespakusatsu Gunma that same year.

Remarkably, he is still playing 39 seasons after he made his debut. In 2023, Portuguese side Oliveirense announced that Miura was joining the club on loan until the end of the season. In the 90th minute of their 4-1 victory against Academico de Viseu last weekend, he came on as a substitute to make his debut.

At 56 years old, the club said in a report on their website that it makes him the oldest footballer to play in Portuguese football. While this is a remarkable feat for the journeyman forward, he has gone and bettered it by joining yet another loan club in the form of Atletico Suzuka Club.

This is the 16th professional team he will have represented in his career, which spans four decades. While it's unlikely Miura will play too many games for his new team, the fact he's refusing to give in to age and hang up his boots. Miura stated (per SPORTbible):

"I don't see quitting as a choice that I would consider. My passion for the game is always high. My passion doesn't wither away. My body is nothing like that of when I was 50. It’s different from day to day. I’m always wondering how I’ll be the next day, or a week later. So even the slightest pain scares me - a fear that it’s going to lead to an injury."

Despite his advancing age and longer recovery process from injuries, Miura noted that he still has a burning passion for the beautiful game:"For something that takes two weeks for a young athlete, I may take four weeks. Old age is steadily creeping up on you; you can’t disguise that. Still, I keep on going, because, after all, I enjoy soccer. Whether it’s a game in practice or an intrasquad game."