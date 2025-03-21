Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has given Arne Slot more injury woes ahead of the Premier League run-in, after the stopper suffered a head injury in Brazil's World Cup qualification clash against Colombia on Thursday evening - alongside Ibrahima Konate also being substituted with a potential knock.

Alisson has been key for Liverpool ever since his move from Roma back in 2018, and he's even proven that in recent weeks - with the Brazil starter producing a Man of the Match performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League clash, making nine saves in the process. But they could be without him upon their return to club action in April, with the stopper having been substituted with a concussion against Colombia.

Report: Alisson Suffers 'Serious Collision' for Brazil, It's Not Good News for Slot

The goalkeeper could be out of action for a few weeks

The report by O Globo states that Alisson went down after competing for the ball with former Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez.

Alisson Becker's career statistics - goalkeeping record by team Team Appearances Clean sheets Liverpool 291 126 Internacional 101 47 AS Roma 64 26 Brazil 72 44

The pair suffered a 'serious collision' in the penalty area and underwent tests whilst on the field of play, before being substituted with 15 minutes to go in the clash as doctors from both teams needed to activate the concussion substitute, with Bento replacing the Liverpool stopper.

It's more worrying news for Slot, as Konate was substituted with a knock in France's 2-0 loss to Croatia on Thursday night - and alongside Joe Gomez being injured back in early February, the Reds' backline is beginning to look depleted at the wrong time ahead of the run-in.

Konate earned criticism from French outlet L'Equipe for his performance in Split, being responsible for conceding a penalty against Croatia before being substituted at half-time - whilst Brazil, in Alisson's absence, scored a vital goal in their hopes to qualify for the 2026 World Cup after Vinicius Jr grabbed a last-minute winner to send the Selecao into second in the qualifying table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alisson Becker has 71 caps for Brazil.

Liverpool may be without Alisson once they return to club action - and with nine vital Premier League clashes coming up, including the Merseyside derby against Everton in just under two weeks' time, they'll need to rely on their big names being fit and available for action to secure the top-flight trophy for the first time in five years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 21-03-25.

