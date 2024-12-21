Worrying footage has emerged of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka leaving Selhurst Park on crutches after suffering an injury vs Crystal Palace.

It was very nearly a perfect day for the Gunners as they picked up a fine 5-1 victory away from home thanks to a brace from Gabriel Jesus, as well as efforts from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice.

Having seen title rivals Manchester City lose again in the Premier League – 2-1 away at Aston Villa – there have been plenty of positives for Arsenal this weekend. However, there will be major concerns going forward after star winger Saka was forced off vs the Eagles.

He lasted just 24 minutes and while it remains to be seen just how serious the knock is, the early signs aren't good. Indeed, he was spotted in crutches leaving Selhurst Park after the match.

Speaking in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Arteta was unable to offer much clarity on the situation. The Arsenal boss told the press:

“I don’t know [how serious the injury is] but he had to come off. He felt something, it’s not good news obviously. We have to assess him and wait.”

He did, however, claim that Saka’s substitution was only done as a ‘precaution’ when speaking to the BBC’s Match of the Day programme (via the Independent).

The English attacker has scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in all competitions so far this season. As one of the best wingers in world football right now, there can be no doubting his importance to the team.

With that in mind, Arsenal fans will be hugely concerned by this footage of Saka in crutches. His injury comes at a bad time too with so many fixtures to play in the coming days. The Gunners take on Ipswich Town, Brentford, and then Brighton all in the Premier League before January 4.

The north London outfit currently sit third in the English top flight, behind Liverpool and Chelsea despite having played more games than their league rivals.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 21/12/24.