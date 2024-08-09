Highlights Footage of USA star Noah Lyles after the 200m final has emerged on social media.

The American could only manage a bronze just days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The footage uploaded to social media has since worried many fans.

Worrying footage of Noah Lyles immediately after the 200m final has emerged after he only managed to win bronze. The American, who won 100m gold earlier in the Games, shockingly fell to third place in Thursday's race, despite being viewed as one of the favourites for top spot.

After the race, it was revealed that the reason for the poor performance was down to the fact that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The Olympic star could be seen grasping for air and collapsing on the floor with some discomfort after posting a time of 19.70 following the completion of the race.

The 27-year-old's mother confirmed to NBC News that her son had fallen ill with the virus, having produced a positive test on Tuesday.

It was Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo who went on to take home the gold medal in dominant fashion. He finished with a time of 19.46 seconds, with his closest challenger being USA's Kenny Bednarek.

Lyles Struggled to Get Back to his Feet After the Race

It was evident he wasn't feeling 100 per cent

Immediately after the race, footage uploaded to X - formerly known as Twitter - showed Lyles' immediate reaction following the completion of the 200m final.

The clip shows the American sitting on the ground and struggling to move and get back up on his feet, sitting beside the Olympic track.

After spending over 30 seconds on the ground, Lyles got up gingerly and immediately walked over to ask for a bottle of water before sitting back down on the floor.

Lyles needed to be wheeled out of the track at the Paris Olympics on Thursday after finishing third behind fellow American Bednarek.

The USA Stars' Immediate Reaction Following the 200m Final

Lyles had no regrets over competing

Despite testing positive for Covid-19, Lyles claimed he had no regrets over competing, despite the risk of spreading the virus to other athletes.

After the final, he told NBC via Mail Online: "I woke up early about 5 am Tuesday morning, feeling really horrible. I knew it was more than being sore from the 100. My first thought was not to panic, I've been in worse situations, I've been in worse conditions.

"I took it day by day, tried to hydrate as much. It would say it has taken its toll, for sure, but I have never been more proud of myself coming out here and getting a bronze."

When asked if he considered withdrawing, he said: "No. No. We just said we were going to quarantine as much as possible and not try and pass it on."

There are no rules that force athletes to withdraw from events, with all Covid protocols dropped for Paris 2024.

Lyles later said that the other competitors were unaware of his positive test: "We tried to keep it close to our chest. The medical staff, my coach and my mum knew.

"We didn’t want everybody to go into a panic. We wanted to be able to compete. We wanted to be able to make it discreet as possible and you don’t want to tell your competitors you are sick. Why would you give them an edge?"