Manchester United fans would have been rightly buzzing with Bruno Fernandes' contribution in Ruben Amorim's first Premier League game at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese midfielder having recorded an assist apiece for Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee - but fears could creep in after the playmaking star was seen with heavy taping around his foot after being substituted.

Fernandes' 'world-class' wizardry saw Rashford and Zirkzee bag before the break, and they continued to come up trumps after the interval with Rashford and Zirkzee once again scoring another goal each to give Amorim the perfect start to Old Trafford life. However, Fernandes was seen with what appeared to be a protective device for his ankle after being substituted with injury just after the hour mark.

A tweet from @TheEuropeanLad on X saw Fernandes' device - presumably an ice pack - in plain sight, with the midfielder - who is rarely injured - being forced off with the Red Devils being 4-0 up.