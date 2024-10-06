Manchester United stalwart Harry Maguire was spotted leaving Villa Park in a protective boot after suffering an injury in the 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday, according to reports - casting huge doubts over his short-term status at Old Trafford.

Maguire was replaced at half-time following a challenge that saw his sock on his left leg completely ripped down the back, suggesting a potential calf injury - and with the former United skipper having performed exceptionally well as his side laboured to a 0-0 draw against Unai Emery's men, it could have potential repercussions in the coming weeks with United needing to pick up points to turn their season around. Despite the draw, it leaves United on just eight points in the Premier League and having won just three games from ten in all competitions - and news of a potential injury to Maguire won't come lightly despite the international break being upon us.

Maguire Spotted Leaving Villa Park 'In a Protective Boot'

The defender had played superbly before being injured

The report from Manchester Evening News journalist Tyrone Marshall states that Maguire left Villa Park in a protective boot after the injury he picked up in the 0-0 draw, leaving the Red Devils in a defensive crisis.

Youngster Leny Yoro is already out of action having picked up an injury in pre-season, and so Maguire's exit from the West Midlands ground with a protective boot on means that it will be between Matthijs de Ligt, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez to battle it out for the first-choice centre-back role.

Harry Maguire's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Goals 2 =7th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.1 1st Clearances Per Game 3.8 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.87 4th

However, with Martinez being dropped due to his poor form and De Ligt being benched over rotation woes, it means that United will have to work harder than ever to compete on all fronts in the coming months should Maguire be ruled out.

The experienced duo of Maguire and Evans largely kept Villa at bay and even with De Ligt coming on in the second half alongside Lindelof at right-back, the Red Devils stood strong for what is a decent point, especially having seen Bayern Munich lose at Villa Park earlier in the week.

Maguire Should Be an Appreciated Asset at United

The defender is one of the club's longest-serving players

Maguire does come in for a lot of stick at Old Trafford over mistakes that he has made down the years, but the former Leicester City man - who paired Evans at the King Power Stadium under Brendan Rodgers - is always a key performer when he starts in a red shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire has played 214 games for Manchester United, scoring 12 goals.

The Red Devils have spent around £160million on Yoro, De Ligt and Martinez over the past two years, but there is a case to be made that Maguire and Evans perform better as a duo when they are partnered at the heart of United's defence.

Maguire's outings for England down the years have seen him praised for his performances for the Three Lions and should he move on, there is every chance that he would be reborn at a new club - which could be a decision that United would regret if he was to be sold under Erik ten Hag or whoever the new manager may be if the Dutchman is given the boot.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-10-24.