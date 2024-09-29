Worrying Injury Update Emerges on 'Sensational' Arsenal Star Who Was in 'Tears'

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori's superb start to life in a red shirt could be hampered by a potential injury - with reports suggesting that the defender was in 'tears' after going down late on against Leicester City in Saturday afternoon's 4-2 victory.

The Foxes had clawed themselves back into the Premier League tie after going 2-0 down in north London, before Leandro Trossard scored in stoppage time to turn the tie and Kai Havertz sealed it with a late winner. But despite the relief of the win, there could be some bad news with Calafiori potentially having suffered a knee injury in the dying embers of the clash that sent the club top of the top-flight prior to Liverpool's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers later in the day.

Calafiori 'In Tears' After Arsenal Win

The defender may be out for a long time if he has a knee injury

The report by the user @teamnewsandtix on X (formerly Twitter) states that there is some concern that Calafiori injured his knee in stoppage time against Leicester, just as Trossard had scored what turned out to be the winner against the beleaguered Foxes. His post read:

“There’s some concern that Riccardo Calafiori injured his knee in stoppage time yesterday. There’s reports he was in tears after the game.”

Calafiori had suffered injury problems with his knee earlier in his career, though he passes his Arsenal medical with no issues. And, having featured for the Gunners throughout the season - including a wonder goal against Manchester City last week - the defender has been imperious, leading to him being called 'sensational'.

But the knee injury against Leicester could hamper his progression at the Emirates Stadium and with that, came the report that the defender was in 'tears' after the game against Steve Cooper's men.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking, 24/25 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 30 =10th Assists 5 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2 1st Clearances Per Game 2.5 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd

Calafiori had played at left-back, with Jurrien Timber having switched over to the right-hand side of defence amid Ben White's knee injury, but now there will be doubts over his availability and another injury crisis could hit the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta having seen his side undergo a midfield crisis in recent weeks.

Calafiori Is an Ideal Squad Player For The Gunners

The Italian has been superb but his injury could be detrimental

Calafiori burst onto the scene having had a superb campaign for the Italian national team at EURO 2024 in the summer. Stepping into the national team, the Azzurri only reached the last 16 of the tournament but Calafiori's assist in the final minute of Italy's group stage campaign against Croatia propelled them into the knockouts, prompting interest from elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calafiori has made six appearances for the Italian national team.

Arsenal made the plunge to sign him from Bologna in the summer after weeks of negotiations, and although he won't become a first-choice centre-back any time soon thanks to the form and quality of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, he's an ideal backup for tricky periods of the campaign, whilst also being able to play on the left side of defence.

An injury will massively hamper Arsenal, especially with White out. It means Timber will have to switch back over to the right-hand side of defence, thus putting teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly in at left-back. The youngster is a talented young player but against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain - who could be a huge challenge for the academy graduate.

