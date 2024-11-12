Sky Sports have issued a major update on the talks between Liverpool and Mohamed Salah over a new contract beyond this season, and it's worrying for Reds fans.

The Egyptian winger has been one of the outstanding players in European football this season with double figures for goals and assists in all competitions already, as Arne Slot has led the team to the top of the Premier League with a five-point advantage after just 11 games.

But Salah's contract has been a major talking point for much of the campaign as he is currently set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, with his current deal set to expire.

It's now been revealed by Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg that the two parties are in talks over extending his deal beyond 2025, but currently there is no agreement between them and they "remain far apart" on agreeing terms.

"Liverpool and Mohamed Salah's management are still in talks about a potential new contract beyond 2025. "However, no agreement has been reached yet, as both parties remain far apart. "Salah has other top options in both Saudi Arabia and Europe."

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed over the weekend that Saudi champions Al-Hilal are one of the most serious options for the legendary African attacker, and they are keen to take him to the Middle East to help grow their league.

The deal would be negotiated centrally and he would be placed with Al-Hilal, who would prefer to sign him over Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for rivals Al-Nassr.

Salah scored and registered an assist for Slot's side in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend, with the Reds flying in the race for the title in the absence of Jurgen Klopp while also being the only team to have a 100% win record in the Champions League League Phase at the half-way point.

Liverpool are also facing negotiations with current captain Virgil Van Dijk and star defender Trent Alexander-Arnold in the coming months, with their contracts also set to expire in 2025. All three players would be eligible to hold talks with foreign clubs about signing a pre-contract agreement from January 1st if they don't pen extensions before then, leaving Liverpool with a lot of work to do in before the close of the year.