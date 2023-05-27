Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club will be delighted the 2022/23 season is coming to an end.

It's been a disastrous campaign for the west London club.

Both Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter have been dismissed with Frank Lampard ending the season in charge.

If results go against Chelsea on the final day of the season, they could finish 14th. To put that into context, it would be their joint-worst finish in a Premier League season, which occurred back in 1993/94.

How is that possible after spending almost £600 million!?

It's not something that can be answered simply.

The inside story of Chelsea's demise this season

But a report from Matt Law for the Telegraph goes some way to explain the issues inside the club.

It's something of an 'Inside story' into the problems among the players - some of which are world class.

It states how, in training, "it has become easier for too many players to allow themselves to disappear within the crowd instead of being vocal and challenging each other."

That is shown during matches with Chelsea often being outrun by their opponents.

The attitude is summed up with players "trudging on to the training pitch with their laces undone."

The report also reveals that a player arrived late for the team bus because they had gone home for a nap after training. And that's happened on at least one occasion this season, resulting in smirks rather than a lecture.

Then there was Mykhaylo Mudryk inappropriately mocking an elderly gym user earlier this week. The £88 million signing is still looking for his first goal for the club.

Read more: Mykhailo Mudryk slammed by influencer Joey Swoll for mocking old man on Instagram

An element of sympathy can be afforded to Lampard, who didn't expect quite so many players telling him they wanted to leave in the summer.

More than six players have made it clear they wish to leave and motivating them on the training ground has proved difficult.

After being knocked out of the Champions League against Real Madrid, Lampard attempted to insist their season wasn't over. He told the squad this on several occasions while inviting individuals into his office for chats - but many of them haven't listened.

Standards have slipped with each week with one player asking why the squad were being made to do extra running drills in training.

Lampard introduced a strict fine system during his first spell in charge but, with this stint being only temporary, he decided against doing something similar this time around.

Losing has become common for the players at the club and many have become 'numb' to defeats. Excuses are easy to find and blame is often apportioned elsewhere.

Such as the medical department, which has been ripped up since Todd Boehly arrived. It's likely to be restructured once again in the summer. This has allowed players to pick up injuries that some aren't "convinced by the supposed severity of some of the aches and pains that have been reported in recent weeks."

The report ends with a very damaging paragraph from Law, that reads: "Chelsea fans will spend all summer obsessing over transfers and tactics, but if players cannot learn to tie their laces, set an alarm and run when they are told to do so, then it will not be long before Pochettino starts echoing Lampard’s message on standards."