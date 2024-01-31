Highlights Tyson Fury's training camp for his upcoming fight with Oleksandr Usyk has been surrounded by worrying rumours, according to Jonny Nelson, with claims that Fury has been "getting shown his a***" in recent sessions.

Jonny Nelson has spoken of worrying rumours pertaining to Tyson Fury's training camp for his upcoming heavyweight bout with Oleksandr Usyk. The former WBO cruiserweight champion, a title that he defended 13 times and held for seven years, told talkSPORT that he has heard that The Gypsy King "got shown his a***" in recent training sessions.

This will arguably be one of the most important fights of Fury's career, as the winner would become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four belt era and the first undisputed champion since fellow Brit Lennox Lewis achieved the mighty feat in 1999.

Fury is coming off a controversial win against former MMA fighter Francis Ngannou. The Cameroonian was a match for Fury and Nelson suggested that if he had "the best training camp," then Fury's legs had gone.

Rumours surrounding Tyson Fury's training camp

Fury is reportedly 'getting his a*** handed to him'

He said: “I’m hearing rumours of what’s happening in camp – I’m hearing that he’s getting turned over in the gym. So this thing about appetite when he’s in the gym, I mean, he got shown his a***. I’m hearing these things, and I’m thinking, has he taken his eye off the ball, or has time caught up with him?

“With regard to his last fight, I put that down to him disrespecting the man in front of him and if you’re led to believe he had the best training camp, his legs had gone. I’d expect Tyson Fury to beat Oleksandr Usyk, but the Tyson Fury who boxed Ngannou in his last fight gets knocked out. If that Tyson Fury turns up, then it’s done, it’s over."

Nelson has had doubts over Fury before

Nelson first made the claims about Fury's legs back in November after his fight with Ngannou when he spoke with Seconds Out. He said: “Francis Ngannou, that was his first professional fight, and if he got the win, you couldn’t complain. Ngannou was the powerful one and the one who pushed back. The only person who was unprofessional was Tyson Fury.

“So, he was either unprofessional, or Tyson Fury is starting to slip, and his legs have gone. Tyson Fury, his movement. If you’re saying you trained, then your legs are gone. I’m saying something that nobody has actually picked up on."

Father time could be catching up with him, as he will with us all eventually, and Nelson elaborated on his comments during his chat with talkSPORT, making a reference to the time Tony Bellew said the same about David Haye.

He said: “The reason why I said ‘the legs are gone’ line is that I remember Tony Bellew saying it about David Haye and at first I was like ‘what?’, but when I saw it I knew what he was talking about. I might be saying something that might not be too popular – I expect him to win, I just think he dropped the ball in the last fight.

“These rumours I’m hearing, I hope they’re just rumours set about by him.”

Nelson evidently expects Fury to struggle to a degree, even if he has not explicitly said as much, and given his struggles against someone in their first professional boxing match, it is becoming harder to disagree with that sentiment.

However, the fight, which will take place on the 17th of February in Riyadh, is sure to be one for the ages, regardless of training camp rumours.