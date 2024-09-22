Manchester United dropped points against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening following a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park, but some statistics have now emerged that will concern supporters.

Erik ten Hag’s side sit just outside the top 10 in the league standings following the weekend’s result. They have accumulated just seven points from their opening five games, with two wins, a draw and two defeats.

The Red Devils will shift their attention to the Europa League midweek as they welcome FC Twente to Old Trafford. Next weekend, they host Tottenham Hotspur in another tough league fixture.

Concerning Man Utd Stat Emerges

They drew 0-0 with Palace on Saturday

If the result against Palace wasn’t worrying enough, the stats paint an even more frustrating picture for the Red Devils. On the face of it, Ten Hag’s side enjoyed more possession than Palace, and had two more attempts on target.

However, they were unable to beat Dean Henderson, and United’s most dangerous chance came just before the half hour mark. Two efforts in quick succession rattled off the crossbar, one from Alejandro Garnacho and another from captain Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes stats vs Crystal Palace (21/09/24) Stat: Minutes played 90' Expected goals 0.36 Accurate passes 60/82 (73%) Key passes 2 Big chances missed 1 Ground duels (won) 9 (7)

The United midfielder had a difficult 90 minutes at Selhurst Park and lost possession a staggering 34 times, which, according to journalist Laurie Whitwell, is the most of any Premier League player this term. Fernandes’ wastefulness in possession proved to be a problem for the team, while he also had a 73% passing accuracy, which was the lowest of United’s starters. In his article, Whitewell also added that it is becoming an 'issue' for the Red Devils.

"#MUFC have missed most big chances this season at 17 (next is 12 for three teams) + have an xG of 9.53, behind just Liverpool at 10.1. Only five goals scored shows the issue. P.S. Fernandes lost possession 34 times - most of any PL player this term."

Fernandes has featured in every single one of United’s games this season across all competitions. He has started all five of their league fixtures so far, but is yet to score a goal and has contributed just one assist in that time.

Man Utd’s Lack of Goals is a Problem

They have scored just five in the league

Despite signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna this summer, Ten Hag’s side are still struggling to find the back of the net. The Dutchman opened his account on his debut, when he came on as a substitute in the opening game against Fulham, but he is yet to add to his tally.

United have scored just five goals in the league this term, which is significantly less than the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa. Also according to Whitwell, the Red Devils have missed the most big chances this season (17).

Ten Hag will hope the return of Rasmus Hojlund, who came on in the 76th minute against Palace after a spell out with injury, will help ease some of the goalscoring burden. The 21-year-old Danish international scored 16 goals across all competitions last season, 10 of which came in the Premier League.

Fernandes also scored 10 for United in the league last term, so the Portuguese star will need to significantly improve his form if he is to reach similar numbers this time around. United ended the 2023/24 league season on 57 goals, 39 fewer than league champions Manchester City.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.