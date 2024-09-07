Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier wants a release clause inserted into his contract that would come into place if the Yorkshire club fail to win promotion back to the Premier League, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Meslier started 44 Championship games in between the sticks for the Whites last campaign, keeping an impressive 18 clean sheets, which earned him the label of "magnificent" at one point during the campaign. This excellent season prompted interest from Marseille, who were said to be 'working on' signing the Frenchman back in July.

However, the 24-year-old ultimately opted to remain at Elland Road for another year, and has started each of Daniel Farke's side's opening four games of the new campaign. With his contract expiring in the summer of 2026, Meslier may be looking for another deal, but wants assurances that he will be able to leave the club if Farke's team fail to return to the top flight for the second successive season.

Meslier Wants Release Clause

The keeper has two years left on his deal

Signing on a season-long loan from Lorient in 2019, Meslier arrived at Leeds as the club's third choice option, behind Kiko Casilla and Kamil Miazek. Winning the number one shirt by the end of the 2019/20 season, Leeds opted to purchase the goalkeeper permanently, paying the Ligue 1 outfit a reported £5 million for his services.

He has since maintained his place as the first choice at Elland Road, making 168 appearances across five years in West Yorkshire. After Leeds were relegated from the Premier League in the 2022/23 season, Meslier was expected to leave the club as he was deemed a calibre above the Championship.

However, he committed his future to the Whites and has pledged to help Farke's team return to the top flight, despite interest from Marseille. This loyalty is unlikely to last forever though, with Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT that the player wants a release clause that can be activated if Leeds fail to meet their promotion objective, inserted into a potential new contract:

"The 49ers enterprise's approach is very much that their hands have been a bit tied contractually, and anyone that they negotiate with, they want to try and remove that clause. "But of course, from the player's point of view, if you knew the clause existed for others, or you signed a new long-term deal, and I think this is particularly the case, from what I hear, with Meslier, that the player may want to protect themselves against the fact that if Leeds don't go up, they're stuck on a long-term deal, and maybe they feel their development is elsewhere. So it's a balancing act."

Meslier's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 44 Goals Conceded 40 Clean Sheets 18 Saves Per 90 1.9 Save Percentage 67.8%

Leeds Looking to Extend Bamford

The striker is contracted until 2026

Alongside Meslier, another player who is in the contract talks realm at Leeds is Patrick Bamford. It's understood that the Championship outfit are prioritsing a contract extension for Bamford after securing the future of Wilfried Gnonto, who put pen to paper on a new four-year-deal last week.

The English striker has just two years remaining on his contract at Elland Road, and the club view him as an important part of the squad.

Never having 'an issue' with playing in England's second division despite interest from elsewhere, Bamford is likely to agree to an extension, having feature in 33 Championship games for Farke last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/09/2024