The first thing that a supporter sees on a matchday is the stadium. It’s usually impressive, almost always striking - but the real magic happens on the inside. Fans travel up and down the country in their droves on weekends to see their beloved teams in action.

And for footballers, an intimidating atmosphere can make all the difference when vying for victory. Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, on their ‘Match of the Day Top 10 podcast’, named the and ranked their 10 ‘worst’ British stadiums they visited as professionals.

The pair of pundits were tasked with ranking the following 10 grounds: Stamford Bridge, Elland Road, Anfield, The Dell, Britannia Stadium, Old Trafford, Selhurst Park, Roker Park, The Den and Upton Park and disagreements aside, they both ordered them from one to ten.

Micah Richards’ Top 10 Toughest Stadiums to Visit

Stamford Bridge 4th with Upton Park 7th

Close

Widely recognised as one of the most atmospheric grounds in world football, Liverpool’s Anfield is a special place to visit – and Richards ranked the Merseyside-based ground as the toughest ground he’s ever played at, citing its fortress-like feeling.

Up next was the Reds’ fierce rivals Manchester United and the biggest ground in the Premier League – Old Trafford. Having played for Manchester City during the apex of his career, the ex-right-back was subject to plenty of abuse from the home contingent, while he also suggested that their 6-1 win there was the ’best day’ of his life.

Stoke City’s Britannia Stadium and Stamford Bridge, the home of Premier League juggernauts Chelsea, were ranked in third and fourth, respectively, with their high rankings being a nod to both the stadium’s ever-flourishing tradition and innately classical feel.

"I played at the old Den on a few occasions. It was quite a harrowing experience at times. You'd get on the pitch, and you'd think to yourself 'it is probably not a good idea to play too well today'." is what Richards said when describing what playing Millwall on their home turf feels like.

The Den was ranked smack bang in the middle by the ex-Fiorentina man with Elland Road, which boasts a capacity of 37.792, following closely behind. The Leeds United fans certainly know how to play a racket inside the four walls of their stomping ground.

No longer the home of West Ham United, having since been replaced by the London Stadium back in 2016, Upton Park was as raucous as home grounds came in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Upton Park set a record attendance of 42,322 for a match against Tottenham on October 17, 1970.

Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, but has been ranked eighth by Richards. It’s set to undergo a refurbishment in the near future, but the 25,486-seater – which is situated in south London – is poised to retain its unique character.

Roker Park, the former ground of Sunderland, and The Dell – which played home Southampton between 1898 and 2001 – respectively concluded Richards’ top 10 ranking. Talking on the former, Lineker praised the ‘Roker Roar’.

“I played a couple of times in my early days with Leicester and the 'Roker Roar' really was a thing. It really was. A well-supported club."

Micah Richards’ Top 10 Toughest Stadiums to Visit Rank Stadium Team 1. Anfield Liverpool 2. Old Trafford Manchester United 3. Britannia Stadium Stoke City 4. Stamford Bridge Chelsea 5. The Den Millwall 6. Elland Road Leeds United 7. Upton Park West Ham United 8. Selhurst Park Crystal Palace 9. Roker Park Sunderland 10. The Dell Southampton

Alan Shearer’s Top 10 Toughest Stadiums to Visit

Selhurst Park included, while The Den also makes the cut

Close

While Manchester United's Old Trafford may have its issues in 2024, there is no understating that the ground is steeped in plenty of history and memorable performances. The former marksman said that he received all manner of jeers after rejecting a move there on two occasions.

“You very rarely went to Old Trafford and got something and obviously I got dog's abuse from the fans [having twice rejected the chance to join Manchester United], but what a team.”

Albeit, by Shearer’s admission, being a ‘tad more respectful’ than other grounds, the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer still placed Anfield in second – just one place ahead of West Ham United’s now-defunct Upton Park.

Talking about the former home of the east Londoners, he said: “You mention The Den about them being close and tight and horrible and them abusing you, Upton Park was similar to that and in terms of going from that to where they are now at London Stadium, it is chalk and cheese.”

Stamford Bridge and Roker Park, which closed its doors in 1997, were then ranked by the former Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers centre forward in fourth and fifth, respectively. When reminiscing about Chelsea's home ground, he said:

"I played there with all three of my clubs - Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle. It was a horrible pitch, really bobbly and dry and long grass."

Speaking on how narrow the Selhurst Park tunnel was, which in turn created a buzzing atmosphere, Sharer said: “It was a horrible old stadium, dressing room small, tunnel small. Still now, you can see the teams coming out of the tunnel together.”

Elland Road and The Dell were then ranked by Shearer, now 54 years of age, to rub shoulders with some of the country's worst grounds he ever had the displeasure of visiting throughout his 703-outing career in club football.