Saturday afternoon was absolute carnage in terms of football which also relates to the world of football betting. Late winners emulate nothing but pure relief and jubilation for the players and fans alike. But for this keen bettor, it would’ve only caused tears and pain.

Over the weekend, the man in question would have been left with a sorrowful look on his face after making what has been described as the ‘worst cash out’ ever seeing as he has missed out on upwards on an eye-watering wad of cash following the heaps of drama that unfolded in the concluding stages of a handful of Premier League matches.

He had staked just £10 on the 18-fold accumulator but cashed out once results began to turn against him – though he would’ve been looking back with heaps of regret once the final whistles blew.

Dejan Kulusevski’s 100th-minute winner haunts hopeful punter

Liverpool and Rangers, who were both playing early Saturday kick-offs, were both included in the speculative bet to win and Jurgen Klopp and Michael Beale were able to get the job done. At this point, the punter was off a flyer.

His luck then rode on the following teams to secure wins during the 3pm games: RB Leipzig, Aston Villa, Fulham, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Norwich City, Celtic, Exeter City, Gillingham, Preston North End, Barnsley, Wrexham, Ipswich Town and Sunderland. It was, however, presumably during those games in which he cashed out as it looked like it was all about to come crashing down.

His initial luck looked to have taken a dent as Manchester City uncharacteristically found themselves one goal down at the half-time mark but a dominant second half, inspired by summer signing Jeremy Doku, saw them run out 3–1 victors as the reigning champions eventually found their feet. Crystal Palace were also a thorn in the bet as they were beating Aston Villa – one of the 18 teams included - at the interval. Of course, Unai Emery’s side managed to turn it around in the dying embers with three goals between the 87th and 101st minute.

And there was an unnervingly similar situation unfolding in north London as Gustavo Hamer’s second-half strike was not enough to keep Ange Postecolgou’s well-oiled machine at bay with Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski scoring in the 98th and 100th minute, respectively.

And while you may be assuming this would be good news, it’s important to remember he had already cashed out by the point. The acca, despite not meaning anything, was then relying on both Newcastle United and Barcelona to win their respective fixtures, though the punter was now hoping that both teams were on the receiving end of losses. That was not the case, however, as Callum Wilson’s penalty was enough to inject some promise back into the St. James Park camp, while Barcelona enjoyed a 5-0 rout over Real Betis.

What could have the punter won?

It’s honestly a bettor’s worst nightmare. Having such hope thanks to Liverpool and Ranger’s early wins, to thinking you were earning a respectable £34.68, to eventually debating whether to permanently shut down your Sky Bet account.

Calculated at 3129.49/1, the unfortunate punter would have raked in a whopping £31,295 seeing as all 18 included teams were victorious in their fixtures. A video of the man’s Sky Bet slip has been posted on social media with the captain ‘worst cash out I’ve ever seen in my life’. And it’s hard to disagree.