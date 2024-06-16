Highlights Jayson Williams signed a $86M deal, then broke his leg months later, leading to an early retirement.

Bryant Reeves got $61.8M, but his hometown's lack of resources led to bad shape and early retirement.

Joakim Noah, being injured and suspended, was an absolute failure for the Knicks, leading to an early release.

Contracts make up the fiber of the NBA. Players are hot commodities acquired by teams and, in most cases, traded to other teams as part of the flow and evolution of the basketball landscape. All players are under contract in one form or another.

But the future cannot be predicted, and general managers must hand out contracts to players based on how they envision them evolving. That is what occasionally leads to teams handing out contracts which eventually age poorly and become infamous. The following are the five worst contracts in the history of the NBA.

1 Jayson Williams

Williams signed a 6-year, $86 million deal with the Nets in 1999

The New Jersey Nets had their sensation with Jason Kidd, and believed that Jayson Williams would be his elite 1A. Coming off his only All-Star appearance in 1998 at age 30, in a season which he led the league in offensive rebounding, the Nets inked him to a six-year, $86 million extension.

Unfortunately for Williams and the Nets, the contract would go down as one of the worst in league history due to an unforeseen incident. On April 1, 1999, just six months into his contract, Williams collided with teammate Stephon Marbury, which caused Williams’ leg to completely break.

Jayson Williams - Career Stats with NJN Category Pre-Contract Post-Contract Career GP 343 30 475 PTS 8.3 8.1 7.3 REB 8.7 12.0 7.5 AST 0.7 1.1 0.6 FG% 44.5% 44.5% 44.0%

The next day, Williams underwent surgery to insert a plate into his leg, and his NBA career was over. He would never play in an NBA game again, and officially announced his retirement in June 2000 at age 32. To make matters worse, he shot and killed his limo driver just two years later, resulting in a 27-month prison sentence.

2 Bryant Reeves

Reeves signed a 6-year, $61.8 million deal with the Grizzlies in 1997

Bryant ‘Big Country’ Reeves derived from the small town of Gans, Oklahoma, but it would be Vancouver where he would make his name. He was their first draft pick in franchise history, and in his first two seasons, he averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field.

That was apparently enough for the Vancouver Grizzlies to offer Reeves a six year, $61.8 million extension in 1997, which he signed. But it would be all downhill from there, as Reeves claimed he couldn’t work out in the offseason since his small town of Gans (which had a population of 300) lacked a gym, and he reportedly showed up to training camp out of shape.

Bryant Reeves - Career Stats with VAN Category Pre-Contract Post-Contract Career GP 152 243 395 PTS 14.7 11.2 12.5 REB 7.8 6.4 6.9 AST 1.8 1.5 1.6 FG% 47.3% 47.7% 47.5%

After the contract signing, Reeves was never the same player, failing to match his aforementioned statistics. His body was breaking down and the nail in the coffin came in 2001, when he retired due to a back injury. In the end, he played six seasons in the NBA and just three of the six years of the contract.

3 Joakim Noah

The Knicks inked Noah for 4 years and $72 million in 2016

Joakim Noah was a hometown talent in New York, having been born and raised in Manhattan, the very borough that the New York Knicks call home. He was an All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year with the Chicago Bulls, but in the summer of 2016, Noah got his wish to play for his home team when they inked him to a four-year, $72 million deal.

It is unknown what the Knicks were thinking, however. In the season prior to the contract, Noah played just 29 games due to injury, and he would play just 53 games in total for the team. He underwent left knee arthroscopy in 2017 and then was subsequently suspended for PED use.

Joakim Noah - Career Stats Category Pre-NYK With NYK Career GP 572 53 672 PTS 9.3 4.6 8.8 REB 9.4 7.9 9.0 AST 3.0 2.0 2.8 FG% 49.0% 49.1% 49.1%

In 2018, Noah and Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek exchanged verbal blows in an altercation, resulting in his exile from the team. The Knicks released Noah in October 2018, capping off an absolute trainwreck of a contact. He would go on to play for the Memphis Grizzlies, but the damage was done.

4 Allan Houston

The Knicks extended Houston for 6 years and $100 million in 2001

The 1990s were a relatively successful time for the Knicks. Despite not winning a championship, they made two appearances in 1994 and 1999, with Allan Houston playing a large role in the latter.

As a Knick, Houston was a respectable role player, making two All-Star appearances and had his clutch performances in the 1999 playoffs. But when 2001 rolled around, he was already 30 years old and beginning to decline — that did not stop the Knicks from handing him a massive six-year, $100 million extension.

Allan Houston - Career Stats with NYK Category Pre-Contract Post-Contract Career GP 373 229 839 PTS 17.7 20.0 17.3 REB 3.3 2.7 2.9 AST 2.5 2.4 2.4 FG% 44.8% 43.8% 44.4%

Houston was fine for the first two years of the contract, but would miss 32 games in the 2003-04 season because of a knee injury. He then refused to undergo surgery on the knee in the offseason as he claimed it would heal, and he would be ready to go for the 2004-05 season. It did not heal, and Houston played just 20 games that season before retiring in October 2005.

His contract was so large that it was basically immovable, and it led the NBA to introduce an amnesty provision in the collective bargaining agreement, which granted each team the right to release one player without their contract counting towards the luxury threshold, a clause dubbed the “Allan Houston Rule.”

5 Shawn Kemp

Kemp signed a 7-year, $107 million contract with the Cavaliers in 1997

One of the most ferocious dunkers in NBA history, Shawn Kemp was the superstar of the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1990s. But tensions became high there towards the end of his tenure. The Sonics inked Jim McIlvaine to a seven-year, $33.6 million contract (which was a failure in its own right) and under that contract, McIlvaine averaged less than 15 minutes per game.

Kemp was not happy that a teammate who averaged 3.8 points per game was making more than him, so the Sonics traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-way deal. Kemp then signed a seven year, $107 million contract with the Cavaliers, cementing his place there.

Shawn Kemp - Career Stats Category With SEA With CLE Career GP 625 204 1051 PTS 16.2 18.5 14.6 REB 9.6 9.1 8.4 AST 1.8 2.1 1.6 FG% 52.1% 44.1% 48.8%

In his first year with the Cavaliers, Kemp made an All-Star appearance and in the lockout-shortened 1999 season, he actually averaged 20.5 points per game. But it would be all downhill from there, as Kemp reported to training camp weighing 315 pounds, and was never the same player.

The Cavaliers ate the rest of the contract, trading him to the Portland Trail Blazers where he underwent treatment for cocaine addiction.