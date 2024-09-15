Irene Aldana suffered the ‘worst cut in UFC history’ during her unanimous decision defeat to Norma Dumont at UFC 306 inside the iconic Las Vegas Sphere on the 14th of September.

Many are branding it the worst cut the promotion has ever seen, and it’s so easy to see why. Aldana needed treatment in the corner after the cut opened up in the second round, with the clash of heads being the initial issue, before a straight jab to the Mexican’s forehead made matters worse.

The fight took place in front of one of the most iconic backdrops in UFC history, with the world-famous Sphere in the background as the two fighters went at one another.

Fans React to Irene Aldana's Cut

Many are labelling it as the worst cut in the history of the UFC

Fans took to social media to vent their concerns for Aldana after the cut happened, with some suggesting they could see the fighter's brain. Nina-Marie Daniele, a well-known journalist within the world of MMA and the UFC, branded the 36-year-old Mexican a warrior after the fight, with the official UFC account taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posting a clip of the two fighters in the Octagon with the caption: "The Embodiment Of Fighting Spirit."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Irene Aldana has never lost an MMA fight via submission.

Justin Gaethje also took to social media and commented on the cut, with the lightweight fighter being one of many to brand the gash as the worst he’s ever seen in the sport. “Has there ever been a worse cut in the UFC? It looked like 7-9 inches. 50-70 stitches?"

What Happened at UFC 306

It was a bad night for Mexican fighters, but the cut to Aldana has stolen the headlines

The result meant Mexican fighters went 2-6 at the Noche UFC event, with Paul Rosas Jr. and Ronaldo Rodriguez the only two other fighters from the nation to take home a victory. There were questions as to why the corner of Aldana did not stop the fight, after she needed extensive attention in the corner before going back out to finish the bout against Dumont, who is anticipated to go straight into the top five rankings in the bantamweight division after the victory.

Irene Aldana's professional MMA record (as of 15/09/24) 23 fights 15 wins 8 losses By knockout 8 2 By submission 3 0 By decision 4 6

The cut happened in round two, after Dumont had begun to dominate the first round and largely had control of the second. Aldana struggled to get her range during the contest and struggled to close the distance on the Brazilian, who is showing no signs of slowing down in the bantamweight division.

A late flurry came from Aldana as the blood from her cut poured onto the canvas inside the sphere in Las Vegas to finish the prelims before the main card, but in the end it wasn’t enough to sway the judges in her favour. All three judges scored the bout 30-27.

The cut from the Mexican fighter was reminiscent, if not worse, than Robbie Lawler’s cut at UFC 189 in that famous bout against Rory MacDonald, and could even rank worse than Lawler’s considering the area on the face where it took place.

Dana White, the UFC president, took to Instagram after the fight to share an image of Aldana, which shows the respect he has for the Mexican, leaving it all in the cage on an iconic night for the UFC, and sport in general.