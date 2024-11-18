Key Takeaways Real Madrid's worst-ever defeats include a 5-0 loss to Kaiserslautern in the 1982 UEFA Cup quarter-finals.

Another humiliation was a 5-0 defeat by AC Milan in the 1989 European Cup semi-finals.

Espanyol handed Real Madrid their heaviest defeat, 8-1 in La Liga in 1930.

Real Madrid are the most successful team in European football, winning the UEFA Champions League a record 15 times. They have also won the UEFA Cup, now known as the UEFA Europa League, twice, and have lifted the UEFA Super Cup on six occasions. Domestically, Los Blancos have won La Liga more than any other club. Last season's title victory was the club's 36th, putting them nine clear of their Catalan rivals, Barcelona.

Despite their success, Real Madrid have still had some humbling defeats in their 122-year history. This includes losses in the El Clasico and in the Champions League against some of the biggest clubs on the continent. Here is the full list of Real Madrid's worst-ever defeats, with matches from the 1930s and the 2010s.

Ranking factors

Stage of competition: Defeats in important European matches or league games with significance in terms of the title.

Defeats in important European matches or league games with significance in terms of the title. Goals conceded: The number of goals conceded and margin of defeat.

7 Worst Defeats in Real Madrid History Rank Match Date Competition 1 Espanyol 8-1 Real Madrid 5th March 1931 La Liga 2 Valencia 6-0 Real Madrid 9th June 1999 Copa del Rey Semi-Finals 1st Leg 3 Kaiserslautern 5-0 Real Madrid 17th March 1982 UEFA Cup Quarter-Finals 2nd Leg 4 Benfica 5-1 Real Madrid 24th February 1965 European Cup Quarter-Finals 1st Leg 5 Hamburger SV 5-1 Real Madrid 23rd April 1980 European Cup Semi-Finals 1st Leg 6 Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid 29th November 2010 La Liga 7 AC Milan 5-0 Real Madrid 19th April 1989 European Cup Semi-Finals 2nd Leg

7 AC Milan 5-0 Real Madrid

19th April 1989

After a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the semi-finals of the 1988/89 European Cup, AC Milan and Real returned to the San Siro with the tie evenly poised. The Italian side dominated the early stages of the game, and after 18 minutes, Carlo Ancelotti slotted the ball past Francisco Buyo to put them ahead. Seven minutes later, Frank Rijkaard headed home a Mauro Tassotti corner to double Milan's advantage. The Rossoneri pressed home their advantage on the stroke of half-time, with Roberto Donadoni delivering an inch-perfect cross from the left-hand side to Ruud Gullit, who made it 3-0.

After the interval, Milan continued to dominate all aspects of the game. Marco van Basten and Donadoni scored in the 49th and 59th minutes, respectively, to secure a famous win for Arrigo Sacchi's side against the Spanish giants. Milan went on to win the competition for the third time, beating Steaua Bucuresti 4-0 in the final.

6 Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

29th November 2010

Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid 5-0 twice since 1994. The latest of these was in November 2010, when Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho were the respective managers. Going into the game, Los Blancos were top of La Liga, having picked up 32 points from a possible 36 in their first 12 matches. Their next test was a trip to the Camp Nou, with the Catalan side knowing that a win would lift them ahead of Mourinho's side.

Ten minutes into El Clasico, Xavi opened the scoring after lobbing the ball over the helpless Iker Casillas. They doubled their lead eight minutes later as Pedro tapped in a perfectly weighted cross from David Villa. Tempers flared throughout the half with Cristiano Ronaldo pushing Guardiola after the second goal, as the Spanish manager threw the ball away when Real had won a foul. As Mourinho's side looked to get back into the game, Barcelona blew them away with a quickfire double by David Villa in the second half. In stoppage time, Jeffren Suarez made it five, making it one of the biggest wins in El Clasico history.

5 Hamburger SV 5-1 Real Madrid

23rd April 1980

Real Madrid beat Hamburger SV 2-0 in the first leg of the 1979/80 European Cup semi-final. They went to Germany as the overwhelming favourites to book their place in the final of Europe's most prestigious competition for the ninth time. Their opponents had other ideas, though, and levelled the tie after only 17 minutes with goals from Manfred Kaltz and Horst Hrubesch. Real responded through Laurie Cunningham to halve the deficit on the night, but Hamburg pushed ahead once more. Kaltz and Hrubesch both scored again before the break, putting them 4-3 up on aggregate.

Real pushed for the leveller in the second half, which was much more tightly contested, but were unable to find a way past Rudi Kargus. Vicente del Bosque was dismissed in the 84th minute, though, and in the 90th minute, Caspar Memering booked Hamburg's place in the final.

4 Benfica 5-1 Real Madrid

24th February 1965

The European Cup was formed in 1955, and in the first seven editions of the competition, Real Madrid and Benfica were the only two teams to win it. AC Milan and Inter Milan broke their dominance in 1963 and 1964, respectively, but the Portuguese and Spanish giants were still renowned as one of the best teams in European football. They were drawn against each other in the quarter-finals of the 1964/65 European Cup, and many were expecting an evenly matched affair.

This was not how it transpired, though, as Benfica raced into a three-goal lead after only 25 minutes. Amancio pulled one back for Real in the second half, but Antonio Simoes and Mario Coluna scored late on to establish a 5-1 lead ahead of the second leg in Spain. Los Blancos won the second leg 2-1, but the damage was done in Lisbon. The Spanish side didn't let the defeat in Lisbon linger for too long, as they bounced back to win their sixth European Cup title in the following campaign.

3 Kaiserslautern 5-0 Real Madrid

17th March 1982

After finishing second in the 1980/81 La Liga season, Real Madrid were entered into the UEFA Cup for the 1981/82 campaign. They saw off Tatabanya from Hungary, Carl Zeiss Jena from Germany, and Rapid Wien from Austria before they were drawn against Kaiserslautern in the quarter-finals. Real won the first leg 3-1, thanks to goals from Cunningham, Francisco Garcia Hernandez, and Juanito.

Unsurprisingly, they were the favourites to qualify for the last four after their stellar display at the Bernabeu. Kaiserslautern dominated the second leg in Germany, though, establishing a 2-0 lead after only 17 minutes. Second half goals from Hans Bongartz, Norbert Eilenfeldt, and Reiner Geye secured a 5-0 win for the German side, which remains one of the most humiliating defeats for Real in a European competition.

2 Valencia 6-0 Real Madrid

9th June 1999

Real Madrid were drawn against Valencia in the semi-finals of the 1998/99 Copa del Rey. Los Ches were sixth in La Liga outside the Champions League places, while Real were adrift of Barcelona in second. Claudio Ranieri's team took control of the match in the early stages and went 1-0 ahead after a Claudio Lopez free-kick in the 19th minute. Fernando Redondo was then sent off seven minutes later, and Valencia made their numerical advantage count. Goals from Alain Roche and Goran Vlaovic established a 4-0 lead at the break.

Real tried to stay in the tie and keep the scoreline respectable in the second half, but Miguel Angle Angulo and Gaizka Mendieta added further goals to win the match 6-0. It remains the biggest win for Valencia against Real, and despite losing the return leg at the Bernabeu 2-1, they beat Atletico Madrid in the final to lift the trophy.

1 Espanyol 8-1 Real Madrid

5th March 1930

Real Madrid's heaviest defeat in their history came on 5th March 1930 when they lost 8-1 to Espanyol in La Liga. Earlier in the season, Real had lost 4-2 at home to Espanyol in an end-to-end affair. This time, it was much more one-sided, with the Catalan side establishing a 3-1 lead at the interval. Gaspar Rubio scored for Los Blancos after 19 minutes, but this was one of very few high points in a dismal day for Real.

In the second half, Espanyol scored five goals through Ricardo Gallart, Martin Vantolra, Jose Padron, and Pere Sole. Ironically, the club's second-heaviest defeat came against the same opponents 20 years later, as they succumbed to a 7-1 loss.

Heaviest Defeats in Real Madrid History Rank Match Date Competition 1 RCD Espanyol 8-1 Real Madrid 5th March 1930 La Liga 2 RCD Espanyol 7-1 Real Madrid 31st December 1950 La Liga 3 Real Oviedo CF 7-1 Real Madrid 21st December 1947 La Liga 4 Valencia 6-0 Real Madrid 9th June 1999 Copa del Rey Semi-Finals 1st Leg 5 Malaga 6-0 Real Madrid 15th March 1953 La Liga 6 Real Madrid 0-6 Athletic Bilbao 18th January 1931 La Liga

