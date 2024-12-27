Summary The 10 worst defenders in Premier League history have been ranked.

Forgotten Arsenal duo Igors Stepanovs and Pascal Cygan feature.

Titus Bramble, Ozan Kabak, and Roque Junior all became infamous during their time at the top of the English football pyramid.

The Premier League has given us some of the greatest defenders to ever grace the game – but for every rock-solid centre-back, there’s a player who leaves fans covering their eyes in disbelief. From costly errors to comical own goals, some defenders carved out reputations for all the wrong reasons. Whether it was mistimed tackles, lapses in concentration, or simply being out of their depth, these players earned their spot in the hall of infamy.

Brace yourself for a trip down memory lane – a place where defenders turned goal-scoring opportunities into nightmares (for their own team). As we dive into the 10 worst defenders in Premier League history, these players took the classic mantra that "defences win titles" and gleefully turned it upside down. From shambolic clearances that belonged in blooper reels to blunders that left goalkeepers screaming into the void, these defenders showed that the quickest path to relegation isn’t always a striker who can’t hit a barn door – sometimes, it’s a centre-back who turns every cross into a panic attack.

Whether slipping at the worst possible moment or gifting opponents goals on a silver platter, these players were walking reminders that not all heroes wear capes – and not all defenders keep the ball out of their own net.

10 Ozan Kabak

Premier League clubs: Liverpool & Norwich City

Ozan Kabak’s short-lived Premier League career with Liverpool and Norwich City is often remembered for a series of struggles that have earned him a reputation as one of the most underwhelming defenders in recent memory. Arriving at Liverpool on loan in 2021 during a defensive crisis, Kabak was brought in as a potential saviour to help cover the club’s growing injury list.

What was initially seen as a possible stop-gap solution soon became a glaring weak link in a team struggling to maintain its defensive stability, as evidenced by the fact Fabinho and Jordan Henderson - two midfielders - were preferred at centre-back in the end. Sadly, his time at Norwich City wasn't too softening for the blow, either, as his solo loan season ended with 11 appearances and a rock-bottom finish, with a goal difference of -63.

9 Igors Stepanovs

Premier League club: Arsenal

What could possibly go wrong with replacing one of the Premier League’s finest defenders, Tony Adams, with an untested Latvian first-division player, Igors Stepanovs? Arsene Wenger seemed to think it was a risk worth taking. The outcome, however, painted a far less flattering picture.

The phrase "like Bambi on ice" had never been more fitting than when watching the 6ft1in defender in action – making the art of defending look more like an accidental dance routine. Though Stepanovs' Arsenal career began on a promising note, even scoring in an early League Cup tie, it didn’t take long for the Arsenal faithful to see through the illusion. He was front and center during Arsenal’s infamous 6-1 thrashing at Old Trafford in 2001, a performance that effectively sealed his fate. Stepanovs featured just once more that season before ultimately departing for Grasshoppers in 2004.

8 Titus Bramble

Premier League clubs: Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, Newcastle United & Ipswich Town

Titus Bramble’s name still echoes in conversations about defensive calamities – a player as unpredictable as British weather. It’s easy to overlook that, on occasion, Bramble could be a defensive powerhouse, capable of putting in a Man of the Match performance that gave hope to desperate fans in a relegation scrap. But with Bramble, consistency was as elusive as a unicorn.

One week, he’d resemble a Premier League stalwart; the next, it felt like even a stray balloon could float past him and into the net. Strikers loved playing against him – not because he lacked talent, but because you never knew which version of Bramble would show up. Costly errors and lapses in concentration became his trademark. Whether misjudging headers or losing track of opposition strikers, Bramble's moments of brilliance were always shadowed by moments of bewildering chaos. By the time Sunderland let him go in 2013, his reputation was so tattered that no club dared to gamble on him – not even for free.

7 Pascal Cygan

Premier League clubs: Arsenal

"What was he thinking?" the commentary team would often ask whenever Pascal Cygan was caught out of position or produced a wayward pass to invite unnecessary pressure on the Arsenal backline. But if the Frenchman was being completely honest with himself, even he didn't know.

Another quote – or rather, a lyric – that perfectly captured the ex-Lyon man's spell at Highbury was the chant his own fans gave him. "He’s bald, he’s bad, he plays when no one’s fit, Cygan!" the Arsenal crowd would sing, a nod to his frequent reliance on teammates to bail him out of trouble. Still, he likely won’t lose much sleep over it, as his time at the club earned him a Premier League winners' medal during the iconic 2003/04 Invincibles campaign.

6 Leon Cort

Premier League clubs: Burnley, Stoke City & Crystal Palace

Leon Cort’s Premier League journey spanned three clubs, but his heart - and perhaps his skillset - seemed more at home in the trenches of fourth-tier football with Southend United. While Cort carved out a respectable lower-league career, his brief foray into the top flight was far less glamorous.

In a 2017 FourFourTwo fan poll, Burnley supporters didn’t mince their words – Cort was crowned the club’s worst-ever player. For a team with a turbulent history outside the Premier League, that’s no small dishonour. After a dismal spell at Turf Moor, Cort was swiftly shipped off to Championship side Stoke City, where life was less punishing. His single season in the Premier League turned out to be his swansong at the highest level. It wasn’t the fairytale rise many dream of – more a cautionary tale of football’s unforgiving nature.

5 Per Kroldrup

Premier League clubs: Everton

The name that repeatedly crops up in the 'David Moyes' worst signings' polls is that of Danish international centre-back Per Kroldrup. The defender was signed by Everton for £5m in the summer of 2005 - but he left after just one appearance. This came in a 4-0 Boxing Day annhilation at the hands of Aston Villa, with John Carew tearing the poor lad to pieces.

In his autobiography, Leon Osman later recalled the moment he realised Kroldrup wasn't ready for the step up to the English topflight. "On his very first day of training, the gaffer took him to one side and started doing heading practice with him, like you would with a seven-year-old," he said, as per the Mirror. "It was a case of holding the ball, saying: 'Are you ready? One, two, three – jump.'

"Honestly, it was incredible. I don’t know what happened, but he had obviously realised that heading wasn’t Per’s strong point. £5m for a centre-half who can’t head the ball..!"

4 Winston Bogarde

Premier League clubs: Chelsea

If ever there was a player who epitomised putting money over passion for the game, it was Winston Bogarde. The Dutch international joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Barcelona in 2000, but the Blues quickly realised they’d made a costly mistake. Bogarde’s performances on the pitch left much to be desired, and the club sought to offload him after just one season.

The problem? Bogarde’s lucrative £40,000-a-week contract was too good to walk away from. Despite Chelsea’s numerous attempts to force him out - short of changing the locks at Stamford Bridge - Bogarde stayed put, happily collecting his wages. With little concern for playing time, his fitness declined, and he faded into obscurity. By the time his contract expired in 2004, after making just 12 appearances in four years, his reputation was so damaged that no club wanted to take a chance on him.

3 Claude Davis

Premier League clubs: Derby County & Sheffield United

Never has a team been more overwhelmed by the jump from the Championship to the Premier League than Derby County in 2007. Managed by Billy Davies until he was replaced by Paul Jewell in November, they were immediately touted by many to go straight back down, with one bookmaker offering payouts for Derby to get relegated as early as September.

Claude Davis, eager to turn the tide of Derby’s misfortune, ultimately found himself outmatched and unable to rise as the savior they desperately needed. In a season where the Rams shipped 89 goals and finished with a staggering -69 goal difference, the Jamaican defender was saddled with the unfortunate moniker of 'Calamity Claude.'

2 Roque Junior

Premier League clubs: Leeds United

In 2003, Roque Junior arrived at Leeds United on loan from AC Milan, and was greeted with a wave of excitement from fans. A World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, the experienced defender was seen as a potential saviour, someone who could steady a fragile backline and inject much-needed class into a struggling side.

What followed, however, was the stuff of nightmares. Junior’s performances were borderline apocalyptic, offering less resistance than a paper wall. In just five appearances, he endured a torrid spell - sent off on his debut and standing helpless as Leeds leaked 24 goals with him on the pitch. By the time his loan expired, Leeds couldn’t part ways fast enough.

1 Frank Sinclair

Premier League clubs: Leicester City & Chelsea

When it comes to disastrous defending, few can hold a candle to Frank Sinclair – arguably the worst defender the Premier League has ever seen. While his career spanned several clubs, it was at Leicester City where his misadventures reached legendary status for all the wrong reasons.

In 1999, Sinclair embarked on a calamitous run of form that still echoes through Premier League folklore. On consecutive weekends, he scored two jaw-dropping own goals. First, in a tight game against Arsenal, Sinclair soared majestically – only to thump a powerful header past his own goalkeeper, gifting Arsenal a 2-1 victory at the death. A week later, he shrugged off Chelsea’s forwards to confidently nod the ball into his own net, snatching a draw from the jaws of victory.

But Sinclair wasn’t finished. In 2002, during a clash with Middlesbrough, he casually launched a 40-yard back-pass into his own goal, sealing a 1-0 defeat. By then, his reputation as a defensive liability was set in stone. Sinclair wasn’t just an unlucky defender – he was a walking disaster for Leicester, single-handedly costing his side crucial points and leaving a trail of baffled teammates and frustrated fans in his wake.

Statistics in this article courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-12-24.