Playing for the England national team is an honour that is bestowed for some of the best footballers from the country. The likes of Steven Gerrard, Alan Shearer and Harry Kane have represented the Three Lions over the years and done the badge justice. The alumni of former England players is as good as any country has to offer.

Not necessarily every player that played for England has been impressive, though. In fact, some were downright poor and the fact they ever even managed to earn a cap looks more bizarre with every passing year. Whether it was due to their poor performances in a Three Lions jersey or the fact that they should have never been called up to represent the country in the first place, these are the 10 worst footballers to ever play for the England national team.

10 Keith Curle

England caps: 3

It's almost harsh to criticise Keith Curle too much for his time in the England side. His international career never really stood a chance. The former Manchester City man was a natural centre-back, but was never afforded the chance to play in the position in any of his three appearances with the Three Lions. Instead, he was forced out wide and deployed as a right-back.

It wasn't a position he was comfortable in and that was apparent for all to see through his performances for England. Graham Taylor first called him up in 1992 and played him on three occasions, but he failed to make an impression in any of the games. After that trio of caps, he was never selected to play for the national team again.

9 Carlton Palmer

England caps: 18