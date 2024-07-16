Highlights Several players underperformed in front of goal at Euro 2024, squandering numerous chances.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe both feature among the worst finishers at the tournament.

Lamine Yamal, despite winning the Young Player of the Tournament award, is eighth when it comes to underperformance on expected goals.

Euro 2024 has come to a close, with Spain's 2-1 victory over England in the final bringing the curtain down on what has been a thrilling tournament. Late drama, incredible screamers, and young stars announcing themselves on the biggest of stages - it really was something special.

But while some players had tournaments to remember, others will be eager to put the tournament behind them. Certain individuals simply did not take their chances in the games they contested during their stays in Germany, wasting opportunities which could have been the difference between progressing to the next round and crashing out entirely.

What was so uncharacteristic about Euro 2024, though, is that it was the stars who are usually so relied upon to come up with the goods that squandered the most chances in front of goal. Thanks to data collected by WhoScored, we can see exactly who the 10 worst finishers at the tournament were, based on their expected goals underperformance.

Worst Finishers at Euro 2024 Ranked Rank Player Nation Goals Scored xG Underperformance 1. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 0 -3.5 2. Kai Havertz Germany 2 -3.1 3. Romelu Lukaku Belgium 0 -2.3 4. Kylian Mbappe France 1 -2.0 5. Memphis Depay Netherlands 1 -2.0 6. Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia 0 -1.8 7. Antoine Griezmann France 0 -1.7 8. Lamine Yamal Spain 1 -1.5 9. Rasmus Hojlund Denmark 0 -1.5 10. Ante Budimir Croatia 0 1.4

10 Ante Budimir (Croatia)

Expected goal underperformance: -1.4

Croatia knew that they had their work cut out for them before entering the tournament, having been drawn in the same group as eventual winners Spain, as well as Italy and Albania. And when the 2018 World Cup finalists lost 3-0 to La Roja in their opening game, that job got even more difficult for them.

Had Ante Budimir had his shooting boots on, though, perhaps those draws against Albania and Italy could have turned into wins, which would have secured passage to the knockout rounds. The veteran striker dropped to the bench after Croatia's first game of the tournament, but failed to make his mark off it in two cameo appearances. Nevertheless, he still manages to crack the top 10 despite playing just 122 minutes.

9 Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark)

Expected goal underperformance: -1.5

Denmark failed to win a single game during their Euro 2024 campaign, drawing all of their group stage games before then losing to Germany in their round of 16 tie. Goals were a big problem for Kasper Hjulmand's side and large reason for that was down to the misfiring Rasmus Hojlund.

Despite being one of the Premier League's best strikers, the 21-year-old had a torrid time in front of goal in Germany, failing to find the back of the net in four separate matches and missing two big chances. He might be young and there is scope for him to improve his finishing, but Manchester United fans will be hoping that is not a sign of things to come next season.

8 Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Expected goal underperformance: -1.5

It feels strange to be including Lamine Yamal in a list like this. After all, the 17-year-old topped the charts for assists (4), scored a screamer against France, won Young Player of the Tournament and also lifted the Henri Delaunay cup in July.

But his tournament could have been even sweeter had he taken all of the chances that fell his way, most notably in the final against England. Jordan Pickford made a couple of excellent saves to deny Yamal from close range during the game. Had he scored, that would have been the icing on top of what was a very impressive cake already.

7 Antoine Griezmann (France)

Expected goal underperformance: -1.7

Goals were a big problem for France. Les Bleus managed to reach the semi-finals of the competition, but did not manage to score from open play up until that point in the tournament. A remarkable achievement in its own right if you think about it.

One man who has to shoulder some responsibility for that is Antoine Griezmann. Coming off the back of a solid term with Atletico Madrid, where he scored 24 goals in 48 appearances, there was hope that he and Kylian Mbappe could light up Euro 2024. That wasn't to be the case, with Griezmann's tournament encapsulated by his glaring miss against the Netherlands.

6 Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia)

Expected goal underperformance: -1.8

Aleksandar Mitrovic was pinpointed by many as Serbia's danger man for Euro 2024. Having finished his debut season with Al-Hilal on a staggering total of 40 goals, there was hope among the Eagles that he would be the man to guide them through Group D.

But the former Fulham striker failed to make his mark, and failed to get on the scoresheet at all during Serbia's three group stage games as they exited the tournament at the earliest possible stage. With three big chances missed, Mitrovic's wastefulness was certainly a reason why his nation only picked up a solitary point.

5 Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

Expected goal underperformance: -2.0

Consistency has been what has let Memphis Depay over the years. Sometimes, the Dutch centre-forward has the ability to take a game by the scruff of the neck, creating chances for his teammates with an excellent bit of skill or a deft finish. Other times, he has failed to make his mark.

Euro 2024 proved to be a case of the latter, as the 30-year-old only managed the one goal in six games, missing a further four big chances. Cody Gakpo would instead be the man to step up for Ronaldo Koeman's side as they advanced to the semi-finals, where they were eliminated by England after Deapy was substituted in the first half.

4 Kylian Mbappe (France)

Expected goal underperformance: -2.0

Expectations were high for Kylian Mbappe, considering his status as one of the best players in the world currently. Which is why fans were so shocked when he marched through on goal against Austria and missed the mark by some distance in France's opening game.

Sustaining a broken nose in that same game didn't help his performances at the tournament and, while Les Bleus weren't at the best offensively as a whole, Mbappe didn't look like his usual self. His only goal from the tournament came from the penalty spot, but he might have left with three had he made the most of his opportunities. No doubt we'll see him back to his best come the 2026 World Cup.

3 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Expected goal underperformance: -2.3

All things considered, it's a little surprising not to see Romelu Lukaku top of this list. During Belgium's four games at the tournament, the striker had terrible luck, squandering six big chances and seeing goals ruled out. The ball simply would not go in for him.

It was hardly what we were used to seeing from Lukaku, who is the Red Devils' top scorer on 85 goals, some way ahead of second-placed Eden Hazard (33 goals). Now 30 years old, there is also a chance that he begins his decline by the time the 2026 World Cup comes around, meaning chances could be even more of a premium for him.

2 Kai Havertz (Germany)

Expected goal underperformance: -3.1

Look away now, Arsenal fans. Kai Havertz looked to be having a resurgence in north London after a topsy-turvy few years at Chelsea and ended the season on 14 goals, a respectable total. Having been selected to lead the line for Germany at Euro 2024, there was optimism that he could pick up where he left off.

That, unfortunately, wasn't to be the case. Although he walked away from the tournament with two goals, both of those came from the penalty spot. Havertz underperformed his expected goals by more than three, missing a total of seven big chances throughout the competition! He will be hoping that this wastefulness doesn't continue when the Premier League resumes for 2024/25.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Expected goal underperformance: -3.5

He might be the top scorer in the history of the European Championships, but Euro 2024 proved that father time might finally be catching up with Cristiano Ronaldo. Now 39-years-old and in the final years of his footballing career, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star failed to score at the Euros for the first time ever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Euro 2024 was the first major international tournament Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score at.

It wasn't as if he was starved of service either. The Portugal great had 23 shots at the competition, the most attempts any player had taken at a major tournament without scoring since the 2010 World Cup, even missing a penalty against Slovenia and breaking down on the pitch afterwards. It's a shame he exited the tournament as the most wasteful player in the competition, especially as it could be the last time we see him at the Euros.