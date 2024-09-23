Key Takeaways The 10 worst finishers in the Premier League during the 2024/25 season have been ranked based on the difference between their goals scored and expected goals total.

Manchester United's finishing woes are made evident by the fact that they have three players on the list.

Dominic Solanke, despite being Tottenham's new star striker, also ranks among the 10 most wasteful finishers so far in 2024/25.

As Michael Owen once famously said about Manchester City in 2017, 'when they don't score, they hardly ever win.' As funny as a statement as that is, it is fundamentally correct. Goals are the cornerstone of any good Premier League team. If you want to be successful, you need to have at least one bagsman who is reliable in front of the net.

On the flip side, the last thing a manager wants to see is wasteful players who spurn glorious chances at will. Unfortunately for some coaches, there are a few who are already enduring difficult campaigns in front of goal. Data experts at FBref have compiled numbers for every player, ranking them based on the difference between the total number of goals they have scored and their total expected goals accumulated. Here are the 10 worst culprits in front of goal during the 2024/25 season.

Worst Finishers 2024/25 Premier League Season Rank Player G-xG 1 Cameron Archer -2.3 2 Evanilson -2.0 3 Bruno Fernandes -1.9 4 Joshua Zirkzee -1.2 =4 Dominic Solanke -1.2 =4 Rodrigo Muniz -1.2 =4 Alejandro Garnacho -1.2 8 Marcus Tavernier -1.1 =8 Eberechi Eze -1.1 10 Nikola Milenkovic -1.0

10 Nikola Milenkovic - Nottingham Forest

G-xG Rating: -1.0

To be fair to Nikola Milenkovic, it is not his job to find the back of the net often. After all, he is a central defender, so no one should expect finishing to be his forte. Nevertheless, the Serbian finds his way into the top 10 with a G-xG rating of -1.0.

Unfortunately for the former Fiorentina man, this accumulation of chances all came in one game, which happened to be his debut in the victory over Southampton on the opening day of 2024/25. He has not even mustered an attempt at goal since. Luckily, he was able to do what he is actually paid for well enough to keep a clean sheet in that 1-0 win against the Saints.

Nikola Milenkovic Finishing Stats in 2024/25 season Goals 0 Shots 3 xG 1.0 xG Difference -1.0

9 Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace

G-xG Rating: -1.1

Eberechi Eze finished the 2023/24 Premier League season as one of the most improved players in the competition. If he wants to continue in that vein, he will have to enhance his efficiency in front of goal, because right now he is failing to take the chances that are falling his way.

The England international is taking on slightly more of a creative burden with Michael Olise now enjoying himself at Bayern Munich. However, Eze's G-xG of -1.1 shows that he cannot afford to keep missing big chances, such as the ones he scuppered in the 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Eberechi Eze Finishing Stats in 2024/25 season Goals 1 Shots 20 xG 2.1 xG Difference -1.1

8 Marcus Tavernier - Bournemouth

G-xG Rating: -1.1

Bournemouth were impressive under Andoni Iraola last time out. However, they are now missing a big piece of the jigsaw with Dominic Solanke no longer at the club. The one-cap wonder had the most prolific spell of his Premier League career last season, finding the net 19 times, leading Tottenham to come calling.

In his absence, there is more pressure on the likes of Marcus Tavernier to step up in front of goal. The midfielder notched just three goals in the league last season, so he is already a third of the way there. However, he needs to do better if he is going to help fill the void his former teammate has left.

Marcus Tavernier Finishing Stats in 2024/25 season Goals 1 Shots 15 xG 2.1 xG Difference -1.1

7 Alejandro Garnacho - Manchester United

G-xG Rating: -1.2

It is incredible to think that Alejandro Garnacho has only started two Premier League games all season for Manchester United. The Argentine was arguably the club's only consistent performer out wide last year, and is yet to put in a bad performance.

That said, he is yet to put in an economical one either. It appears as though, whether through instruction or off his own back, Garnacho is far more inclined to go directly for goal than before. This added impetus has meant the Kopa Trophy contender has been guilty of missing more chances than he would do previously, hence his higher ranking.

Alejandro Garnacho Finishing Stats in 2024/25 season Goals 1 Shots 8 xG 2.2 xG Difference -1.2

6 Rodrigo Muniz - Fulham

G-xG Rating: -1.2

Last season it appeared that Fulham had suddenly found a gem of a striker in the form of Rodrigo Muniz. What some fans didn't know, is that the Brazilian had been on the clubs books since 2021, but it took him until the 2023/24 campaign to showcase his worth.

He finished the term with nine goals in 26 games. Fast-forward to now and the 23-year-old is yet to open his account for the Cottagers. He will be hoping to recapture his form from his breakthrough campaign if he wants to keep Raul Jimenez out of the team, who is ironically among the top ten finishers thus far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodrigo Muniz has had the sixth most shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season (4.35).

Rodrigo Muniz Finishing Stats in 2024/25 season Goals 0 Shots 13 xG 1.2 xG Difference -1.2

5 Dominic Solanke - Tottenham Hotspur

G-xG Rating: -1.2

What were we saying about Bournemouth missing Dominic Solanke's presence up top this season? It appears if they had him, he wouldn't be doing much better than former teammate Tavernier. Having secured a move to North London this season, the pressure has been on the former Chelsea youngster to hit the ground running.

Solanke's Opening Premier League Games 2023/24 vs 2024/25 Statistic 2023/24 (5 games) 2024/25 (3 games) Goals 2 1 Shots 13 9 xG 2.2 2.2

While he has now bagged his first goal of the new Premier League season, the amount of chances he has had to do so in a team with higher quality players, is bound to have some skeptics worried.

Dominic Solanke Finishing Stats in 2024/25 season Goals 1 Shots 9 xG 2.2 xG Difference -1.2

4 Joshua Zirkzee - Manchester United

G-xG Rating: -1.2

By and large, Joshua Zirkzee has earned a lot of plaudits in the opening stages of his Manchester United career. Despite his imposing six-foot-four frame, the Dutchman has proved to have a deft touch and has been able to link-up with his teammates expertly.

If there is one area that is below par, it is his finishing. While he has confessed that is less of an out-and-out number nine, the fact he has failed to score since his debut, despite some glorious chances falling his way, will put his starting berth at risk once Rasmus Hojlund is back up and running.

Joshua Zirkzee Finishing Stats in 2024/25 season Goals 1 Shots 8 xG 2.2 xG Difference -1.2

3 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

G-xG Rating: -1.9

Where Zirkzee has not been at his most clinical, neither has captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portugues magnifico has been wasteful this term, missing clear-cut opportunities against both Fulham and Crystal Palace in the opening five games.

At Selhurst Park in particular, Fernandes could have and perhaps should've taken all three points back to Old Trafford. An open goal volley and an outside of the boot one-on-one attempt both failed to nestle in the back of the net. While there is an element of being unlucky here, the 29-year-old is capable of being far more effective than he has been to date.

Bruno Fernandes Finishing Stats in 2024/25 season Goals 0 Shots 17 xG 1.9 xG Difference -1.9

2 Evanilson - Bournemouth

G-xG Rating: -2.0

The direct replacement for the aforementioned Solanke has had a tough start to life at the Vitality Stadium. Evanilson joined Bournemouth in a club record deal, but has yet to get his name in the history books by netting his first goal for the club.

The Brazilian's G-xG rating of -2.0 is largely down to his penalty miss against Chelsea. Without it, he would find himself a little further down the list. This is just one of those things that can happen to any player, but Evanilson will be looking to get the monkey off his back sooner rather than later.

Evanilson Finishing Stats in 2024/25 season Goals 0 Shots 8 xG 2.0 xG Difference -2.0

1 Cameron Archer - Southampton

G-xG Rating: -2.3

If you miss a spot kick and then head the rebound from the exact same position straight at the goalkeeper, chances are your G-xG rating is going to suffer. Step right up, Cameron Archer. Not only was the former Aston Villa man's double miss against Manchester United crucial in the context of the game, but it has also been pivotal to him taking top spot in the standings.

Like Evanilson, Archer finds himself with the pressure of trying to break his duck at a new club having made the move to St Mary's over the summer. The longer the wait goes on, the more this miss will haunt the 22-year-old.

Cameron Archer Finishing Stats in 2024/25 season Goals 0 Shots 7 xG 2.3 xG Difference -2.3