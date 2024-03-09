Highlights Andre Dillard's $29M deal with the Titans was a bust considering he allowed 12 sacks in 10 games, the most in the NFL.

James Bradberry's contract with the Eagles turned sour, with 11 TDs allowed in 2023 compared to just 2 in 2022.

Miles Sanders' four-year, $25M deal in Carolina saw his performance decline from 1,269 yards in 2022 to 432 yards in 2023.

Each offseason, NFL teams have to navigate the complex nuances of free agency. Teams close to the top of the standings could be looking for just one or two pieces to complete their roster, and bad teams flush with cap space could be looking for several new starters.

The NFL's salary cap, except for the COVID year, has been going up significantly each year, and teams are getting more active in free agency. Sometimes, more money means more problems, and that can lead to some terrible decisions that franchises want to rectify immediately. Here are the worst free-agent deals given out last offseason.

Worst Free Agent Signings of 2023 Rank Player Contract 1 Allen Lazard Four-years, $44 million 2 Juju Smith-Schuster Three-years, $25.5 million 3 Miles Sanders Four-years, $25 million 4 James Bradberry Three-years, $38 million 5 Andre Dillard Three-years, $29 million

Related 2024 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Wide Receivers A look at the top 10 wide receivers set to hit NFL free agency during the 2024 offseason.

1 Allen Lazard, Wide Receiver

New York Jets - four-years, $44 million

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2023 offseason, the New York Jets decided they were a quarterback away from being a contender and set their sights on Aaron Rodgers. In what can be seen as a move meant to help recruit Rodgers, the Jets signed one of his favorite receivers, Allen Lazard, to a four-year, $44 million contract.

The wideout was coming off his best season in 2022, catching 60 passes for 788 yards and six touchdowns. Lazard barely got to play with Rodgers, who tore his Achilles on the first drive of the season. Instead, he struggled mightily to catch passes from Zach Wilson.

Over the course of the year, Lazard would catch 23 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown. He was benched toward the end of the season as the Jets wanted to get a look at younger receivers. Lazard would be too expensive to cut, so the team is hoping he has better results with Rodgers set to return in 2024.

2 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Wide Receiver

New England Patriots - three-years, $25.5 Million

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Things have changed dramatically for the New England Patriots since Tom Brady left the team. After Mac Jones had a rough season in 2022, the team was determined to find him more weapons to work with. One of those weapons was JuJu Smith-Schuster, who they signed in free agency on a three-year, $25.5 million deal.

Smith-Schuster, still only 27 years old, has experienced significant success in the NFL. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 after notching 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl ring in 2022 after helping the Kansas City Chiefs win the title.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Stats Stat 2023 Career Average Receptions 29 61.4 Yards 260 721 Touchdowns 1 4.2 Yards Per Catch 9.0 11.7

Smith-Schuster had, by far, his worst season in 2023. Beset by injuries and poor quarterback play, he would only play in 11 games, catching 29 balls for 260 yards and one touchdown. He will almost certainly be playing with a different quarterback in 2024 and will have a chance to get back to his old ways.

3 Miles Sanders, Running Back

Carolina Panthers - four-years, $25 million

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The modern free agent market isn't kind to running backs, as even stars can struggle to land long-term contracts. It wasn't a big surprise to see the Carolina Panthers sign Miles Sanders, but it was a bit of a surprise to see them give him a four-year deal worth $25 million.

Sanders began his career with the Eagles and had a monster season in 2022, rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on 259 carries. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career. When he was playing for the Eagles, however, he was running behind a dominant offensive line.

Miles Sanders 2023 Statistics Stat Sanders Carries 129 Yards 432 Rushing Touchdowns 1 Receptions 27 Receiving Yards 154

Things were much worse for Sanders in Carolina. While he had never averaged less than 4.6 yards per carry during his time in Philadelphia, he averaged only 3.3 yards per carry for the Panthers in 2023. As the season went on, Sanders saw his role dramatically decrease, and he finished with 432 yards on 129 carries and scored only one touchdown.

4 James Bradberry, Cornerback

Philadelphia Eagles - three-years, $38 million

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

There are very few high-end cornerbacks in the NFL, and when they hit free agency, they don't come cheap. That was the case twice with James Bradberry. In 2020, he signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the New York Giants and in 2023, he signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradberry was a member of the Eagles in 2022, and besides a huge holding penalty in Super Bowl 57, he had an excellent season. Named a Second-Team All-Pro, the cornerback picked off three passes and held quarterbacks throwing in his direction to a 45.3% completion percentage and a 51.6 rating.

James Bradberry Stats With Eagles Stat 2022 2023 Interceptions 3 1 Completion % Allowed 45.3 59.4 Passer Rating Against 51.6 114.3 Touchdowns Allowed 2 11

Bradberry was almost a completely different player in 2023. He picked off only one pass and allowed 59.4% of the passes thrown into his coverage to be completed. Quarterbacks throwing at Bradberry had a rating of 114.3, and he allowed 11 touchdowns to be completed against him. The Eagles would pay a stiff penalty to release him from his current contract and have to hold out hope that his play returns to his 2022 level.

5 Andre Dillard, Tackle

Tennessee Titans - three-years, $29 million

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Andre Dillard out of Washington State in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The tackle could never secure a full-time starting gig in Philadelphia as the team had Pro Bowlers in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata at the position.

Teams were still interested in Dillard, thinking he just needed the opportunity to play full-time. The Tennessee Titans signed the tackle to a three-year deal for $29 million and installed him as their starting left tackle.

Titans' Linemen in 2023 Player Sacks Allowed Andre Dillard 12 Dillon Radunz 5 Jaelyn Duncan 9 Daniel Brunskill 2 Peter Skoronski 5

Things went terribly for the tackle in his first season in Tennessee. The team gave up 64 sacks, tied for the third-highest total in the league. Dillard would play only 562 snaps in 2023, as he was benched after ten games. Even in the limited time, Pro Football Focus credited him with allowing 12 sacks, the highest total for any tackle in the NFL last season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.