Summary Despite there being many legends, Manchester United have also had some terrible goalkeepers down the years.

The likes of Jim Leighton and Andre Onana couldn't replicate great form at previous clubs after joining.

United spent years trying to replace Peter Schmeichel and couldn't find a suitable replacement.

When you're a goalkeeper at Manchester United, the pressure is immense. Between the demanding role of protecting the net and the weight of representing one of the most iconic clubs in football, it's a combination that can break even the most composed players.

Throughout United's years of dominance, they’ve had some incredible goalkeepers who were key in securing titles and winning games on their own. However, the same can be said for those who have faltered under the immense pressure of following in the footsteps of legends. These 10 goalkeepers, in particular, will look back at their time at Old Trafford with regret.

Ranking Factors

Appearances and statistics at the club

Expectations

Quality of performances

Transfer fees

What they achieved both at the club and after they left

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

10 Victor Valdes

2015-2016

In terms of his overall career, Victor Valdes is one of the best and perhaps most underrated shotstoppers of his generation and was crucial to the success of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona team. But his time in England was less than ideal.

After a career defined by success at Camp Nou, the player made only two league appearances following his move to Manchester United, who helped him recover from a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury that cut short his time at the Catalan club. Unfortunately, his relationship with manager Louis van Gaal soured, leading to an unsatisfying end to what had been a stellar career. Released by United in 2016, his last season in football saw him suffer relegation with Middlesbrough, a far cry from the heights he had once reached in his earlier years.

Victor Valdes' Man Utd Career Games 2 Minutes 106 Goals Conceded 1 Clean Sheets 1 Trophies 0

Related 10 Greatest Goalkeepers in Champions League History Ranked Playing in the Champions League is only achieved by the best goalkeepers - but who are the top 10 shot stoppers in the competition's history?

9 Andre Onana

2023-Present

Just as it seemed Andre Onana was turning a corner at Manchester United, he made another costly mistake, prompting doubts about whether the club should have ever let David de Gea go. The Cameroonian had a disastrous first season, but in his second, he was making stunning saves and showing the form that earned him praise at Inter Milan.

However, errors against Nottingham Forest, a goal conceded directly from a corner against Wolves, and a howler against Brighton have left fans questioning his ability. Once hailed as Erik ten Hag’s most impactful signing, Onana has instead become a source of frustration for all the wrong reasons.

Andre Onana's Man Utd Career Games 84 Minutes 7,620 Goals Conceded 128 Clean Sheets 21 Trophies 1

Related Andre Onana’s 2024-25 Man Utd Stats Compared to David de Gea’s at Fiorentina As calls for David de Gea's return to Manchester United grow louder, his 2024/25 statistics have been compared with Andre Onana.

8 Paddy Roche

1973-1982

Paddy Roche spent much of the 1970s and 80s as a backup goalkeeper at Manchester United, making just under 50 appearances during a challenging period for the club. United were relegated to the second division during this time, though Roche’s performances were not the cause of their struggles. The club failed to regain their former stature under Sir Matt Busby.

When Roche departed in 1982, it was reportedly on less-than-amicable terms. Over the years, he has been critical of how the club has treated some of its former players, particularly in light of recent cuts to ambassadorial roles.

Paddy Roche's Man Utd Career Games 48 Minutes 4,320 Goals Conceded 81 Clean Sheets 11 Trophies 0