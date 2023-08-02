Football is a captivating and exhilarating game, but it's not without its risks.

In the quest of scoring goals or defending your box, players put their bodies on the line, and sometimes come out injured as a result.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at the 15 worst injuries, explaining what happened, the initial fallout, and how the player was able to recover, if they were even able to.

1 Eduardo

Eduardo da Silva suffered a shocking leg fracture playing for Arsenal against Birmingham City in 2008.

A mistimed tackle from Martin Taylor left Eduardo with a broken left fibula and dislocated ankle, leaving them on the sidelines just a few months after joining the Gunners.

He was out of action, and despite being able to return to the field in February 2009, the Croatian never quite regained his previous form.

His career continued with Shakhtar Donetsk where he found moderate success, before retiring from football in 2018.

2 David Busst

One of the most horrific injuries in football, David Busst's career ended when he collided with Manchester United players during a corner during a game in 1996, resulting in compound fractures to both the tibia and fibula of his right leg.

The recovery process was long, filled with surgeries, and even fears that Busst might have to have his leg amputated. While that didn't happen, the injuries ultimately led to his retirement.

Busst has since worked with Coventry City's community program, but his injury was so severe that he was never able to play the beautiful game again.

3 Luc Nilis

Playing for Aston Villa, Luc Nilis's career was cut short when a collision with Ipswich goalkeeper Richard Wright led to a compound fracture in his right leg.

Nills had just joined Aston Villa, scoring one goal in just first two games, but his third outing for the side saw him suffer a horrific leg injury.

Nills had to undergo intense surgery and rehabilitation, and there were even fears that his leg might have to be amputated after his wounds got infected.

Thankfully though, that didn't happen, but Nilis was still forced to retire early, later taking on a coaching role at PSV Eindhoven.

4 Henrik Larsson

One of Sweden's biggest and best-ever stars, Henrik Larsson suffered a severe injury while playing for Celtic, breaking his leg in two places during a UEFA Cup tie against Lyon in 1999.

A recovery period of eight months saw Larsson return to action, stunningly regaining his previous form and achieving numerous accolades including winning the Golden Boot.

Despite the fact that Larsson was able to get back out onto the pitch, the horrific nature of his injury cannot be forgotten.

5 Djibril Cissé

Djibril Cissé's career was marked by two devastating leg breaks, which came only two years apart.

The first occurred in a match for Liverpool in 2004, with this sidelining him for seven months. The second happened during a World Cup warm-up match in 2006, and was potentially even more horrific.

Despite these setbacks, Cissé's resilience enabled him to continue playing at various clubs, though never quite hitting his peak again.

6 Alf-Inge Håland

A reckless challenge from Roy Keane left Alf-Inge Håland, the father of Man United star Erling, with a knee injury that ultimately led to his retirement.

The tackle became notorious and sparked controversy.

Håland struggled with the injury, playing only a few more matches before retiring in 2003.

7 Alan Smith

Former Manchester United talent Alan Smith's career took a turn when he blocked a free-kick from John Arne Riise during an FA Cup game against Liverpool, resulting in a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

After a year out, he returned but failed to reach his previous levels, playing for several clubs before retiring.

8 Patrick Battiston

In the 1982 World Cup semi-final, a brutal collision with German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher left Patrick Battiston with broken teeth, ribs, and damaged vertebrae.

He made a remarkable recovery, continuing his international and club career, winning several league titles with Bordeaux.

However, the injury was seriously bad, there's no denying that.

9 Radamel Falcao

A torn ACL in a French Cup game sidelined Radamel Falcao for several months, causing him to miss the 2014 World Cup.

Although he returned to play, the injury affected his performance, and Falcao struggled to regain his elite status, despite showing some glimpses during his time at Monaco.

10 Neymar

During the 2014 World Cup, Neymar suffered a fractured vertebra following a challenge from Colombia's Juan Camilo Zúñiga.

The injury put him out of the tournament, but Neymar made a successful return, continuing to be a leading figure in world football.

11 Aaron Ramsey

A tackle from Ryan Shawcross left Aaron Ramsey with a broken leg in 2010, another horrific injury for an Arsenal player.

After a recovery period of nine months, Ramsey returned to football, showing impressive resilience and later becoming one of the key players for both club and country despite the setback during the early stages of his career.

12 Luke Shaw

Manchester United's Luke Shaw suffered a double leg fracture in a Champions League match against PSV in 2015, a real blow for the young full-back.

After a long 11-month recovery, Shaw returned to the pitch, slowly regaining form and becoming an integral part of United's defence, as he remains to this day.

13 Kieron Dyer

In an accidental collision with Joe Jacobson in a Carling Cup tie against Bristol Rovers, West Ham's Kieron Dyer sustained a double fracture in his right leg.

Although he made a recovery, the injury, which took place in 2007, massively hampered his career.

Unfortunately, the former Newcastle man never reached the same heights he once enjoyed.

14 Robert Baggio

The iconic Italian, Robert Baggio, tore his ACL in 2002, a blow that forced him to miss several months of play.

Despite the setback, Baggio managed a return to action but retired shortly afterward, concluding what was an illustrious career.

15 Marcin Wasilewski

A horrifying tackle from Axel Witsel resulted in Marcin Wasilewski suffering a broken leg and ankle in 2009.

After intensive treatment and rehabilitation, he made a remarkable recovery, continuing his career at Leicester City and winning a Premier League title.

These 15 instances highlight the physical demands of football and risks involved with playing the beautiful game.

Their stories remain etched in football history, serving as both a cautionary tale and an inspiring examples of human resilience.