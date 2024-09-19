Key Takeaways Austrian sides Wolfsberger and Hartberg top the charts for the worst kit of 2024/25 season.

Five Premier League teams feature, including Chelsea and Manchester City.

Southampton appear twice with two different kit disasters.

What a football team wears when stepping foot on the pitch is important for several reasons. Naturally, the most important is in the context of the game itself. Kit clashes are important to avoid so that teammates can spot each other, and as Manchester United found out in the 1990s, you also don't want to blend in with the crowd.

There is also the commercial aspect. Produce a lovely-looking jersey and fans will be more inclined to part ways with their hard-earned money to buy it. So for some teams, the state of what they have brought out may backfire financially. With that in mind, the 10 worst kits from the 2024/25 season have been named and ranked below.

10 Worst Football Kits 2024/25 Rank Kits 1 Wolfsberger Home 2 Hartberg Away 3 Ipswich Town Third 4 Southampton Third 5 Southampton Away 6 Manchester City Fourth 7 Girona Home 8 Chelsea Home 9 Como Home 10 Tottenham Away

10 Tottenham Hotspur

Away kit



If you take a close look at the URL for Tottenham's press release for their away kit this season, you will see the slogan 'steal the show.' However, what came out was far from doing that. Paying homage to the jerseys from the 1980s, the mix-and-match variants of blue and the striped pattern isn't exactly the showstopper that Spurs were promising.

While Ange Postecoglou remains adamant his side are capable of winning a trophy this season, they won't be picking up any fashion awards anytime soon. Nor will they be hoping to be donning this outfit if they are to lift their first silverware in over a decade.

9 Como 1907

Home kit

If not for one massive detail, there's nothing majorly offensive about the Como 1907 kit. The Italian side headed up by Cesc Fabregas could've got away with a simple dark blue shirt and white shorts. Instead, the inclusion of a waterfilled bar graph was added to the bottom of the strip that gives the illusion that the designer began to mess around on WordArt before printing the kit.

The exact same design is also apparent on the white away kit. At least on that occasion, the lighter background suits the texture and pattern in the rectangular blocks. The same can't be said of the more regular fixture.

8 Chelsea

Home



When designing the home kit for Chelsea, it seems as though Nike were working with the instructions of doing whatever they could to distract from the fact the club hadn't secured a sponsor for the front of their shirts. While this wouldn't have actually been the case, it's hard to think otherwise.

The idea behind the bold pattern is that it's meant to represent the hottest part of a flame, as anyone who ever used a Bunsen burner would know. Unfortunately for the Blues, that's about as hot as they get, as they have continued to perform inconsistently under the fifth manager of the Todd Boehly regime.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea are yet to win three games on the bounce since Enzo Maresca joined the club.

7 Girona

Home Kit

It's not stripes. It's not 'squiggles.' If anything, it looks like Girona's home kit is melting. That is the best way to describe the unique design that can be found on the front of their 2024/25 home shirt.

The Catalan outfit shocked the entirety of Spain when they managed to earn qualification into the Champions League this campaign. You would've thought that a standout kit to commemorate this historic achievement would be key. Instead, what they are selling to the fans doesn't even rank as the top result when searching for kits on their website, seemingly implying that last season's option remains more appealing.

6 Manchester City

Fourth kit