Summary While Liverpool are among the Premier League's best sides, they have not always had the best players turn out for them.

The Reds have made some questionable transfer decisions over the years, leading to much frustration from the Anfield support.

The likes of El Hadji Diouf and Mario Balotelli are among the worst players in Liverpool history.

While Liverpool's history is full of legendary players who fans remember fondly, there are plenty who failed to make any real impact and departed with their tails between their legs after a nightmare spell.

Not every deal is a sure-fire hit and for every Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson, there are those who fans would rather forget. Across the 21st century, Liverpool went through many different phases before finding sustainable success under Jurgen Klopp and their trial-and-error approach to transfers led to plenty of duds, with enough to fill another top 10 list.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to look at the 10 worst players who ever pulled on the famous Red jersey and see how things went so horribly wrong for them at Anfield, with the players ranked based on several factors.

Ranking Factors

Appearances and statistics at the club

Expectations

Quality of performances

Transfer fees

What they achieved at the club

10 Worst Liverpool Players in History Rank Player Liverpool Career 1. Milan Jovanovic 2010-2011 2. Paul Konchesky 2010-2011 3. Iago Aspas 2013-2015 4. Mario Balotelli 2014-2016 5. Abel Xavier 2002-2003 6. El Hadji Diouf 2002-2005 7. Alberto Aquilani 2010-2011 8. Antonio Nunez 2004-2005 9. Christian Poulsen 2013-2015 10. Andy Carroll 2011-2013

Related 10 Worst Liverpool Transfers of All Time (Ranked) The Reds have had some stinkers in the transfer market over the years.

10 Andy Carroll

Time at Club: 2011-2013

Having shone at Newcastle United, Andy Carroll was seen as a huge acquisition at the time for Liverpool, joining for £35million, which was considered a substantial fee at the time as it broke the record for the transfer of an English player. Adjusted for inflation, it falls within the £94-104million bracket.

He managed 11 goals in 58 games in a short career on Merseyside, failing to click with strike partner Suarez, who arrived in the same window. While cost-wise he goes down as the biggest flop on the list, he still managed a few star moments, including a double against Manchester City at Anfield which gave fans hope. It wasn't long before he headed to West Ham United, having managed just a season and a half. He now lives a happy life in France's fourth tier, scoring goals and enjoying his football.

Related ‘I Was Liverpool’s Record Signing - Now I Play Fourth Tier Football for £3k-a-month’ It's not often a player who broke the British transfer record goes from leading the line for Liverpool to dropping to the French fourth tier.

9 Christian Poulsen

Time at Club: 2010-2011

The Danish midfielder was brought in to become a replacement for the likes of Xabi Alonso in the heart of midfield. However, after just 21 games in two years, Christian Poulsen cemented his place in the 'bad transfer' category as he failed to have any impact whatsoever.

With the pace of the Premier League proving to be too much for him, he left almost as soon as he arrived. A manager change saw Kenny Dalglish replace Roy Hodgson and the legendary figure opted for youngster Jay Spearing instead, which more or less opened the door for Poulsen to exit, which he did promptly.

8 Antonio Nunez

Time at Club: 2004-2005

Antonio Nunez Liverpool 2005

Used as a part of the exchange deal for Liverpool after allowing Michael Owen to move to Real Madrid, the Spaniard faced the incredibly difficult task of replacing an academy graduate great who had won the Ballon d'Or at the club. He was up against it from day one, and he struggled to have any impact under Rafael Benitez.

While he picked up a Champions League winners medal, despite barely featuring, his only goal came in the League Cup final against Chelsea. Unfortunately, they lost 3-2 on the day, and it confirmed Nunez's status as the only player in the club's history to score his only goal for the team in a major cup final - in 27 games he failed to show anything of note and was quickly shipped to Celta Vigo.

7 Alberto Aquilani

Time at Club: 2010-2011

Having developed a strong reputation in Italy, Liverpool believed that they had brought an emerging midfield star to the club in 2010 for £17million. Tasked with featuring alongside Alonso and Steven Gerrard, fans were excited to see him in action.

However, that excitement was quickly derailed. He managed just 28 games for the club before spending two of his three seasons at the club on loan in Italy. Injuries affected him severely, and he never had a chance to settle. After two loans, he was moved on, returning to Italy after a nightmare spell as he fell into the eternal category of the flop signings.

Related Jamie Carragher Named the 3 Worst Signings he’s Seen Liverpool Make Carragher included a former Champions League and Premier League winner among his worst ever Liverpool signings.

6 El Hadji Diouf

Time at Club: 2002-2005