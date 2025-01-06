Summary While many greats have graced Manchester United, several duds have also worn the famous shirt.

From young players who didn't live up to the hype to those brought in to replace legendary names, some terrible names have played at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 worst players to ever play for Manchester United.

The ups and downs of Manchester United are something that will likely continue throughout the rest of time. While there have been periods of doom and gloom, such as the case over the last decade, there have also been periods of domination where the likes of Sir Matt Busby and Sir Alex Ferguson built the most dangerous teams in the world.

During those spells, some of the greats took to the field at Old Trafford, including Sir Bobby Charlton, Wayne Rooney, and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, even when United were winning everything that could be won, some terrible players were afforded the opportunity to don the famous shirt. Players that, in hindsight, leave people scratching their heads thinking, 'how did that happen?'

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to take a look at the 10 worst players to have ever called themselves a Devil and see how things went so horribly wrong for them at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ranking Factors

Appearances and statistics at the club

Expectations

Quality of performances

Transfer fees

What they achieved both at the club and after they left

10 Worst Manchester United Players Rank Player Man United Career 1. Massimo Taibi 1999-2001 2. Bebe 2010-2014 3. William Prunier 1995-1996 4. Eric Djemba-Djemba 2003-2005 5. David Bellion 2003-2006 6. Gabriel Obertan 2009-2011 7. Jordi Cruyff 1996-1999 8. Kleberson 2003-2005 9. Ralph Milne 1988-1991 10. Dong Fangzhuo 2004-2008

10 Dong Fangzhuo

Time at club: 2004-2008

In 2004, few Manchester United fans had heard of Dong Fangzhuo when he signed from Dalian Shide and became the club's first Chinese representative. Lacking a work permit to play in England, the striker was immediately loaned to Royal Antwerp in Belgium. During his two years there, Dong performed well, showcasing his potential and raising hopes for a bright future at Old Trafford.

However, he struggled to replicate that success in England. Limited opportunities meant Dong made only a single Premier League appearance. By 2008, his time at United ended, and he returned to Dalian Shide, bringing his brief English adventure to a close. Since his retirement, he has appeared on a reality TV show in China where he underwent surgery to change his facial features.

9 Ralph Milne

Time at club: 1988-1991

Ralph Milne joined Manchester United in 1988 after an impressive spell at Bristol City that highlighted his attacking flair. Seen as a promising addition, he made 29 appearances in his debut season, but he struggled to find consistent form or leave a significant mark on the team. His opportunities soon diminished with the rise of young star Lee Sharpe, who displaced Milne in the lineup.

Unfortunately for Milne, his time at United became infamous when Alex Ferguson later described him as his “worst ever signing.” Reflecting on the move in 2009, Ferguson remarked, “I only paid £170,000, but I still get condemned for it.” Despite the criticism, the attacker does hold a cult hero status for his short but unimpressive stint at the Theatre of Dreams.

8 Kleberson

Time at club: 2003-2005

Praised by Luiz Felipe Scolari for his pivotal role in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup triumph, Kleberson attracted widespread interest that summer. United secured his signature from Athletico Paranaense, hoping he would add creativity and drive to their midfield. However, his time at Old Trafford fell far short of expectations.

An injury in just his second league appearance disrupted his progress, and he struggled to adapt or make a meaningful impact. Managing only 20 Premier League appearances, the Brazilian failed to replicate his World Cup form. His disappointing stint remains a cautionary tale and as he is viewed as one of the worst midfielders in the Premier League era.

7 Jordi Cruyff

Time at club: 1996-1999

When you are the son of one of the most revolutionary names in football, there is bound to be pressure. Unfortunately for Jordi Cruyff, he could never live up to his father's name on the pitch. After a standout performance at Euro '96, Manchester United signed the young Dutchman, hoping he would thrive at the club.

However, he struggled to secure a regular spot in the team and spent four seasons at Old Trafford, making only 34 league appearances. His time at United was marked by unfulfilled potential, as he was unable to establish himself as a key player among other stars in and around the squad.

6 Gabriel Obertan

Time at club: 2009-2011

In 2009, Manchester United spent £3 million to bring Gabriel Obertan from Bordeaux, hoping the young winger could evolve into a star. Despite the club’s confidence in his potential, Obertan’s time at Old Trafford was largely forgettable. Over two seasons, he managed only 14 Premier League appearances, most as a substitute, and failed to leave a lasting impression with his performances.

By 2011, United decided to cut their losses, selling the Frenchman to Newcastle. Fortunately, they recouped the £3 million they initially paid, but his stint at the club remains a disappointment and a reminder of the risks in unproven talent.

5 David Bellion

Time at club: 2003-2006

Another young French star who didn't fulfil their potential. Despite scoring only one goal in 20 league appearances for Sunderland, David Bellion caught the attention of Manchester United, who signed him for an initial £2 million ahead of the 2003/04 season.

At United, Bellion managed to improve his scoring record slightly, netting four goals in 24 Premier League matches and even netted against Arsenal in the League Cup. However, this return failed to impress and did not meet the expectations of a club of United's stature. He would be shipped off to OGC Nice and stayed in France for the remainder of his career.

4 Eric Djemba-Djemba

Time at club: 2003-2005

Brought in as a potential successor to Roy Keane, one of the Premier League's most legendary midfielders, Eric Djemba-Djemba's tenure at Manchester United fell dramatically short of expectations. Over two seasons, he made just 20 appearances without scoring a single goal, consistently delivering uninspiring performances that left fans yearning for Keane's commanding presence.

Despite Sir Alex Ferguson's belief that Djemba-Djemba "looks like a Manchester United player in every sense," the midfielder struggled to adapt, with significant deficiencies in technical ability and game awareness becoming apparent. After 18 months, United decided to cut their losses and sold him to Aston Villa.

3 William Prunier

Time at club: 1995-1996

William Prunier had a short-lived tenure at Manchester United during the mid-1990s, but he failed to impress Alex Ferguson. When an injury crisis struck the squad, Prunier was unexpectedly thrust into the starting lineup. Unfortunately, he managed to make only two appearances for the team, one of those seeing the defence ship four goals against Tottenham as the Frenchman failed to cover himself in glory.

Following this limited exposure, Prunier ultimately chose to reject the club's offer of a longer contract. His brief spell at Old Trafford is largely overlooked, as he was unable to leave a lasting impression or contribute significantly to the team during his time there.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: William Prunier played more games with Zinedine Zidane than he did at Manchester United.

2 Bebe

Time at club: 2010-2014

Never trust a book by it's cover. Or in this case, don't even look at the cover, just trust the recommendation being given to you and spend £7.2 million on it. efore signing Bebe, Alex Ferguson noted, “I didn’t see any videos of him; this is the first time.” He emphasised the need to trust his staff, explaining that their scout in Portugal was adamant they needed to act quickly.

Unfortunately, this decision turned out to be a mistake. From the outset, it became evident that Bebe did not meet the standards required to play for Manchester United. He made only two appearances in the Premier League, though he did manage to grab a goal in his only Champions League appearance. Since then, the Cape Verde international has been found scoring some screamers to make United fans wonder where that form was when he was at the club.

1 Massimo Taibi

Time at club: 1999-2001

Massimo Taibi was one of several goalkeepers brought in to replace the legendary Peter Schmeichel, but he ultimately proved to be the worst of the lot. His most notable moment at Manchester United came from a shocking blunder against Southampton, which solidified his reputation as an unreliable keeper. Taibi managed to play only four league matches for United, failing to instill confidence in either his teammates or the fans.

After a disappointing stint at Old Trafford, the club decided to cut their losses and let him go. A few months later, he joined Reggina in Italy, marking the end of his brief and troubled tenure with Manchester United. His time at the club remains a cautionary tale of poor goalkeeper selections.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 04/01/2025