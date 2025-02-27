Summary Manchester United's 2024/25 season is their 32nd Premier League campaign, and they are in danger of recording their lowest points tally.

Most of United's lowest points tallies occurred post-Sir Alex Ferguson - highlighting their decline since his departure.

The Red Devils under Ruben Amorim need to pick up a significant number of points to avoid making it onto this list.

The 2024/25 season is Manchester United's 32nd Premier League campaign. Erik ten Hag, who led the club to two trophies, was dismissed in October following a run of three wins from the first nine matches. He was promptly replaced by Ruben Amorim, but so far the appointment of the Portuguese head coach hasn't quite worked out. The Red Devils are in the bottom half with only the final part of the season to go, and are on course for their lowest points tally in Premier League history.

Here is a closer look at United's lowest Premier League points tallies. Nine out of the 10 in this list were post-Sir Alex Ferguson, highlighting the club's rapid decline since his departure. The Red Devils' last league title came in 2013.

Manchester United's Lowest Premier League Points Tallies Rank Season Manager(s) League Position Points GD 1 2021/22 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, Ralf Rangnick 6th 58 0 2 2023/24 Erik ten Hag 8th 60 -1 3 2013/14 David Moyes, Ryan Giggs 7th 64 +21 4 2018/19 Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 6th 66 +11 5 2015/16 Louis van Gaal 5th 66 +14 6 2019/20 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 3rd 66 +30 7 2016/17 Jose Mourinho 6th 69 +25 8 2014/15 Louis van Gaal 4th 70 +25 9 2020/21 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2nd 74 +29 10 2003/04 Sir Alex Ferguson 3rd 75 +29

10 2003/04

75 points

This is the only season on this list where Ferguson was in charge. It was hardly a disastrous campaign for the Red Devils, though, as they finished third behind Chelsea and Arsenal, who went invincible. Ferguson's side had a golden opportunity to beat the Gunners at Old Trafford in September 2003, after they were awarded a penalty in the last minute. Ruud van Nistelrooy missed the spot-kick, meaning Arsene Wenger's side maintained their unbeaten record.

United lost nine games during this season, including home losses against Fulham, Middlesbrough and Liverpool. Despite relinquishing their Premier League crown to Arsenal, United won their 11th FA Cup, beating Millwall 3-0 in the final.

9 2020/21

74 points

The 2020/21 season was United's highest finish post-Ferguson. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they finished second behind Manchester City. It didn't look like it was going to be a successful campaign after seven games, as the Red Devils slumped to 13th in the table, following home defeats against Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Solskjaer's side followed this poor start with a 13-match unbeaten run that put them in title contention midway through the season. A loss against Sheffield United and a number of draws in February and March put an end to their title credentials, though, and they eventually finished 12 points behind Pep Guardiola's City.

8 2014/15

70 points

Louis van Gaal became United's manager in May 2014 - a month after David Moyes was sacked. Pre-season optimism was high after the acquisitions of Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Daley Blind. The likes of Di Maria and Falcao were disappointing, and the season didn't start well as the Red Devils lost at home to Swansea on the opening day.

After five matches, United only had five points, leaving them in 12th. Performances and results slowly improved, but goalscoring was an issue throughout the campaign. Van Gaal's side struggled to a fourth-place finish on 70 points, qualifying for the Champions League. However, they went trophyless after exits in the FA Cup and League Cup - the first time this had happened since the 2004/05 season.

7 2016/17

69 points

Jose Mourinho replaced van Gaal after the latter won the FA Cup at the end of the previous season. The Portuguese manager brought in Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba and won his first three Premier League matches, raising hopes of a title charge. United only won one out of their next seven games, though, including a 4-0 away defeat at Mourinho's former employers, Chelsea.

The Red Devils increasingly focused on the cup competitions after the turn of the year, and won the League Cup in February, beating Southampton in the final. They also went on to win the UEFA Europa League - completing a cup double for Mourinho in his first season. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League on 69 points but qualified for the Champions League thanks to their Europa League triumph.

6 2019/20

66 points

Solskjaer was appointed as the permanent manager in March 2019 after an impressive interim spell. The 2019/20 season was his first full season in charge, but after nine matches, they only had 10 points. This included defeats against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Newcastle United, leaving them in 14th.

Results steadily improved to ease the pressure on the Norwegian manager, but they still found themselves as low as ninth in December. A 14-match unbeaten run to end the season saw United salvage a Champions League spot, finishing four points ahead of Leicester City, who they beat 2-0 on the final day of the campaign.

5 2015/16

66 points

United struggled in van Gaal's second season in charge. The slow, possession-based style became unpopular with the club's supporters, along with signings like Memphis Depay, Morgan Schneiderlin and Bastian Schweinsteiger, who were underperforming. Three consecutive defeats against AFC Bournemouth, Norwich City and Stoke City during the festive period was a low point.

Like the previous season, goalscoring under van Gaal was an issue. In 38 matches, they only scored 49 - the lowest number in United's Premier League history. Despite winning the FA Cup in May, van Gaal was dismissed at the end of the season and replaced by Mourinho.