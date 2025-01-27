Summary Hyperbole in Amorim's statement serves to grab attention.

2024/25 is not the worst season in Manchester United's history.

Manchester United's 2021/22 and 1988/89 seasons were worse historically.

‘We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United.' As a good communicator, Ruben Amorim knew that these words, uttered after his team's 1-3 defeat to Brighton in January 2024, would make headlines in the hours that followed. And the Portuguese manager was not wrong.

But was he really right? Does the deliberate use of hyperbole actually have another purpose? It certainly does. At least, that's what the history books of football suggest. After all, you only have to dust them off to realise that, since Manchester United was founded in 1878, the 2024/25 season is far from being the worst in the club's history. And that's as bad as it may be.

At GIVEMESPORT, we felt that a leap back in time was in order to set the record straight. A truth of which Amorim is obviously aware.

Ranking factors

Standings - League position at the end of the season

Cups - Results in the FA Cup, EFL Cup and European Cup

Title won - A team that has won a trophy (excluding the Community Shield) cannot be included in this ranking

The 10 Worst Manchester United Teams in History Rank Season 1. 1930/31 2. 1973/74 3. 1893/94 4. 1921/22 5. 1986/87 6. 2013/14 7. 1972/73 8. 1988/89 9. 2024/25 10. 2021/22

10 2021/22

Managers: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, Ralf Rangnick

League standings: 6th (58 pts)

FA Cup: Fourth Round

League Cup: Third Round

UEFA Champions League: Round of 16

The only reason Manchester United's 2023/24 season does not appear in this ranking is because it ended in FA Cup success. However, Old Trafford has been the scene of several difficult campaigns in recent years. Starting with 2021/22, which was quite simply the Red Devils' worst campaign since 1992.

A difficult year that Ole Gunnar Solskjær and then Ralf Rangnick went through without being able to find an adequate remedy, and the team ended with a sad sixth place and a total of 58 points. It was a poor record that was not even helped by the domestic cups, with United eliminated from the FA Cup in the fourth round, the EFL Cup in the third round and the Champions League in the last 16.

9 2024/25

Managers: Erik ten Hag, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ruben Amorim