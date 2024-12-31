Summary While there have been some legendary midfielders in Premier League history, there have also been some horror shows.

The likes of Kleberson and Kim Kallstrom performed well below expectation during their stints in English football.

They are both listed as the 10 worst Premier League midfielders in history are named and ranked.

The midfield is one of the most important areas on the football pitch for any team. As the saying goes, it is often where games are won and lost. As such, it is crucial to pack your squad with as much talent in the engine room as possible to handle injuries, manage games, and give your team the best chance of dominating battles.

However, given that it is such a vital position, it is also an incredibly challenging one to excel in. Those who play in midfield need to be well-rounded, as their flaws can be easily exposed. While the Premier League has seen legendary examples like Steven Gerrard and Roy Keane, it has also witnessed some truly dreadful midfielders over the years.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the 10 worst midfielders from the English top flight to relive some of their most forgettable moments.

Ranking Factors

Inabilty to live up to expectations and reputation

Lack of impact in the Premier League

Poor statistics

10 Kim Kallstrom

Arsenal

Kim Kallstrom's inclusion at number ten is not representative of him as a player. The Swedish midfielder had a respectable career and spent eight fruitful years at Lyon before his ill-fated move to the Emirates in 2014. The Gunners needed some temporary reinforcements in the middle of the park, and they turned to Kallstrom to provide that.

However, when the player arrived for his medical, it was found that he was suffering from a back injury, and it would be over a month before he would actually get to play any games. Despite this, Arsene Wenger green-lit the deal, and the Swede would eventually make his debut at the end of March. This would be just one of four appearances in all competitions though, suggesting that Arsenal would've been better off saving their money, as Kallstrom would return to Spartak Moscow after his loan deal and wouldn't be seen in English football again – making him one of the most pointless signings ever.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kallstrom averaged just 33.75 minutes per game across his four appearances for Arsenal.

9 Bruno Cheyrou

Liverpool

Signed for £4.5 million in 2002, Bruno Cheyrou arrived at Liverpool burdened with Gerard Houllier’s lofty label as the "new Zidane." The reality fell far short. Cheyrou struggled to make an impact in his first season, though he did manage a few notable contributions, including a match-winning goal against Chelsea. However, he came to symbolize the club’s erratic transfer strategy during that period.

While Houllier brought a degree of success and silverware to Anfield, his tenure was equally marked by a string of poor recruitment decisions, with Cheyrou standing out as one of the more memorable missteps. The weight of expectations proved too much for the French midfielder.

8 Antonio Nunez

Liverpool

Rafael Benitez made several excellent signings during his time as Liverpool manager, but not all of his acquisitions were hits. One of his more forgettable deals was Antonio Nunez, his second signing after taking over in 2004.

Brought in from Real Madrid, the Spanish midfielder struggled to make an impact during his lone season at Anfield. Used sparingly, Nunez failed to establish himself as a key player but did manage to secure a Champions League winners' medal as part of the 2005 squad. While his name remains tied to Liverpool's European triumph, his overall contribution to the team was minimal, marking him as one of Benitez’s less successful transfers.

7 Luke Chadwick

Manchester United

When you are more known for how you looked than what you achieved, it is a sign that things may not have gone your way. Luke Chadwick broke into the fringes of the Manchester United squad in the early 2000s. Given how exceptional some of the recent talent that had come through the famous academy were - namely the likes of David Beckham and Paul Scholes - there was a certain level of expectation that the budding midfielder would be next.

Unfortunately, the former England Under-21 international did little of note at Old Trafford and was more recognisable for his baby-faced look and acne. While he would win two Premier League titles due to being part of an otherwise incredible squad, he made a total of just 24 Premier League appearances, scoring only twice.

6 Alberto Aquilani

Liverpool

Alberto Aquilani’s arrival at Liverpool in 2009 came with high expectations. Signed as a replacement for the influential Xabi Alonso, the Italian midfielder had shown great promise during his time at Roma.

However, injuries quickly derailed his Anfield career. Struggling to maintain fitness, Aquilani was unable to establish himself in the team. When Roy Hodgson replaced Rafael Benitez as manager in 2010, the new boss showed little interest in integrating the player into his plans. Aquilani was loaned out to Italian clubs and never played for Liverpool again. What began as a hopeful signing ended in disappointment, with Aquilani unable to make a lasting impact on Merseyside. This is more of a case of the failure to match expectations playing a bigger role than the Italian international not having the quality to cut the mustard.

5 Istvan Kozma

Liverpool

Hungarian midfielder Istvan Kozma had a brief and largely forgettable stint at Liverpool, leaving little mark on the club's history. After earning acclaim during his time at Scottish club Dunfermline, Kozma struggled to adapt to the pace and physicality of English football, making just 10 appearances for the Reds.

His performances are often cited among the most disappointing in Liverpool's history. During his tenure, manager Graeme Souness made several questionable transfer decisions, spending significant sums on players like Dean Saunders and Julian Dicks. However, Kozma’s lacklustre contributions surely stand out as one of the lowest points of Souness's controversial spell in charge.

4 Junior Lewis

Leicester City

Junior Lewis's stint at Leicester City was largely uneventful. He joined the club in January 2001 after an 18-month spell in the Football League with Gillingham, but his time in the Premier League was forgettable. In the second half of his first - and only -season at the top level, he made 13 appearances without scoring or registering any assists.

The jump in quality proved too significant for Lewis, who had played outside England’s top four tiers of professional football from 1993 to 1999, spending his early career with amateur clubs like Dover Athletic and Hendon. Ultimately, he was released on a free transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion, bringing his brief and unremarkable Premier League chapter to a close.

3 Jean Makoun

Aston Villa

Jean Makoun joined Aston Villa from Lyon with high hopes of reinforcing the midfield and elevating the team’s performance. Unfortunately, his time in the Premier League turned out to be a complete disappointment.

In just seven appearances for Villa, Makoun failed to register a single goal or assist but racked up three yellow cards and a red, which overshadowed any positive contributions. Manager Gerard Houllier initially defended the Cameroonian midfielder’s shaky start. However, Houllier himself was dismissed before the season concluded, and Makoun’s stint at Villa ended after only six months when he was loaned to Olympiacos.

2 Kleberson

Manchester United

Praised by Luiz Felipe Scolari as a vital player in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup triumph, Kleberson was highly sought after that summer, with Manchester United beating other suitors to secure his signature from Athletico Paranaense.

However, his time at Old Trafford was a major letdown. Kleberson’s Premier League career started poorly when he suffered an injury in just his second appearance. He struggled to regain form or make an impact, ultimately managing only 20 league appearances for United. Far from the dynamic force he was expected to be, his disappointing spell remains a cautionary tale of high expectations failing to translate into success in English football. To this day, he remains one of the worst signings in the club's history.

1 Eric Djemba-Djemba

Manchester United, Aston Villa

So good they named him twice is not a sentence that can be used to describe the man who takes top spot on this unwanted list. Brought in as a potential heir to Roy Keane, one of the Premier League's most iconic midfielders, Eric Djemba-Djemba's time at Manchester United fell far short of expectations. The Cameroonian international managed just 20 appearances over two seasons without scoring a single goal, delivering a series of lacklustre performances that left fans longing for Keane's commanding presence.

Despite Sir Alex Ferguson's confidence, claiming Djemba-Djemba "looks like a Manchester United player in every sense," the midfielder struggled to adapt. His deficiencies in technical skill and game awareness became glaringly apparent. After 18 months, United decided to cut their losses, offloading him to Aston Villa. However, his fortunes didn’t improve there, as he made only four league starts during an unremarkable spell in the Midlands.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 29/12/2024