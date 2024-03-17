Highlights Scoring a goal in football is the hardest job in the world, but some players find a way to miss the easiest of chances.

Whether it's a simple tap-in or an easy headed finish, even the greatest footballers can fluff their lines.

From Erling Haaland at Manchester City to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for PSG, there have been some extraordinary mishaps in front of goal.

Football fans get plenty of joy out of watching a shot hit the back of the net, but they can also get an equal amount of satisfaction from an opposition player somehow missing an easy opportunity to score. Even the greatest finishers the game has ever seen can miss a sitter and leave everyone in the stadium questioning how they weren't able to score.

This article looks at some of the most embarrassing misses in football history, with entries on this list including misses from high-stake Premier League matches, fierce derbies and even World Cup games.

Ranking factors

The ranking of this list has been determined by several factors, including:

The distance between the goal and the player

The technique of the shot

The match it was played in and what impact it had on the result

The closer the player was to the goal, the more embarrassing the miss, and more often than not, they would have scored had they taken the chance differently and similarly, the importance of the match has also been taken into account.

Worst Misses in Football History Position Player Game Competition Year 1 Erling Haaland Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United Premier League 2024 2 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting PSG 2-2 Strasbourg Ligue 1 2019 3 Yakubu Ayegbeni Nigeria 2-2 South Korea World Cup 2010 4 Rocky Baptiste Harrow Borough 5-3 Waltham Abbey Isthmian League Premier Division 2009 5 Peter van Vossen Celtic 0-1 Rangers Scottish Premier Division 1996 6 Chris Iwelumo Scotland 0-0 Norway World Cup qualifying 2008 7 Fernando Torres Manchester United 3-1 Chelsea Premier League 2011 8 Diego Forlan Manchester United 4-1 Juventus Friendly 2003

8 Diego Forlan

Manchester United vs Juventus - 2003

Diego Forlan will go down as one of the world's most prolific centre forwards of the 21st century, but he struggled early on in his career at Manchester United, scoring just 17 goals in 98 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford. It says a lot that his time with Sir Alex Ferguson's side is probably best remembered for an extraordinary miss in a pre-season match against Juventus.

The Uruguayan chased after a long ball, and after a miscommunication between the opposition goalie and defender, the ball bounced off his shin and he was left with an easy tap-in, but rushed the finish and sliced it wide. Fortunately for Forlan, United were already 4-1 up in the friendly match, meaning the miss wasn't too costly, and it's therefore unlikely he was on the receiving end of Fergie's hairdryer treatment.

Man Utd vs Juventus Score Manchester United 4-1 Juventus Date 31 July 2003 Competition Friendly Ground Giants Stadium, USA

7 Fernando Torres

Manchester United vs Chelsea - 2011

Between the years of 2007 and 2010, Fernando Torres was arguably the greatest striker on the planet and his remarkable goalscoring form at Liverpool convinced Chelsea to break the British transfer record for the Spaniard's signature in January 2011. For whatever reason, Torres was unable to bring his Anfield form with him to Stamford Bridge and his immensely unsuccessful time with the Blues was summed up by an incident in a game against Manchester United in September 2011.

The forward had actually already found the net for his side, who were trailing 3-1, before he was played through again in the 83rd minute, and with a clever shimmy, he was able to burst away from the onrushing David de Gea and was left with an empty net. But from less than ten yards out, he got his finish all wrong and fired wide of the post, missing out on the opportunity to make it a nervy final ten minutes for the Red Devils.

Man Utd vs Chelsea Score Manchester United 3-1 Chelsea Date 18 September 2011 Competition Premier League Ground Old Trafford, England

6 Chris Iwelumo

Scotland vs Norway - 2008

In October 2008, striker Chris Iwelumo was banging in the goals for Championship side Wolves and earned himself his very first call-up to the Scotland national team at the age of 30. He will have been desperate to impress when coming on as a substitute in the 57th minute of a World Cup qualifier against Norway at Hampden Park, with the scores tied at 0-0.

Iwelumo was gifted the perfect chance to announce himself on the international stage when full-back Gary Naysmith burst through and played the ball across the goal to him, but the striker clipped his strike wide of the goal from less than three yards out. Neither side were able to find a breakthrough and Iwelumo was left to rue a wasted opportunity to score the winner on his international debut.

Scotland vs Norway Score Scotland 0-0 Norway Date 11 October 2008 Competition World Cup 2010 Qualifying Ground Hampden Park, Scotland

5 Peter van Vossen

Celtic vs Rangers - 1996

There are few rivalries in world football more fearsome than that of Glasgow clubs Rangers and Celtic, who contest the Old Firm derby. These encounters are some of the most high-pressure games for players and there is little room for error or else you risk upsetting your club's fanbase and being on the receiving end of a torrent of abuse from your rival team's supporters.

As a result, Rangers striker Peter van Vossen would have felt particularly humiliated when he skied the ball over an empty net after playing through Jorg Albertz and had the ball returned to him for a seemingly easy finish. In fairness to the Dutchman, he never appeared like he wanted the ball back much in the first place, but he will still have been a mightily relieved man when the final whistle blew, confirming Rangers had managed to hold on to their 1-0 victory.

Rangers vs Celtic Score Celtic 0-1 Rangers Date 14 November 1996 Competition Scottish Premier Division Ground Celtic Park, Scotland

4 Rocky Baptiste

Harrow Borough vs Waltham Abbey - 2009

Rocky Baptiste was a well-regarded striker in lower league football, who first came to national prominence as one of the stars of the sixth-tier Havant & Waterlooville side that reached the third round of the FA Cup, and incredibly took the lead at Anfield twice before succumbing to a 5-2 defeat against Liverpool. However, nearly two years later, Baptiste made the headlines again for a much less positive reason.

Having moved on from Havant, the 37-year-old ended up at Harrow Borough in the seventh tier, and went viral for an incredible miss in a match against Waltham Abbey after he'd rounded the keeper, leaving himself with a simple tap-in before deciding to smash his shot wide of the post. His side still won the game 5-3, although Baptiste's miss was described as 'miss of the century' on a YouTube video that has been seen by millions.

Harrow Borough vs Waltham Abbey Score Harrow Borough 5-3 Waltham Abbey Date 28 November 2009 Competition Isthmian League Premier Division Ground Earlsmead Stadium, England

3 Yakubu Ayegbeni

Nigeria vs South Korea - 2010

In football, there is almost nothing like the pressure of a World Cup. With billions watching your every move around the world, there is an extraordinary amount of hope on your shoulders throughout your home nation and every player must be frightened of slipping up and potentially letting their country down. Therefore, it must have felt like the world was crashing in for Yakubu - a proven goalscorer in the Premier League - when he missed an absolute sitter for Nigeria in their World Cup group match against South Korea in 2010.

In a match that would finish 2-2 and confirm Nigeria's exit from the tournament, midfielder Aylia Yussuf pulled the ball back for Yakubu, and he somehow passed his shot wide of the post. The goal would have won the game for his nation and would have seen them reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for only the third time.

Nigeria vs South Korea Score Nigeria 2-2 South Korea Date 22 June 2010 Competition 2010 World Cup Group Stage Ground Moses Mabhida Stadium, South Africa

2 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

PSG vs Strasbourg - 2019

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has forged one of the most bizarre careers in modern footballing history. Having been a fairly unreliable source of goals for German sides Mainz and Schalke, the Cameroonian would then fail to make the grade at Stoke City, before promptly becoming a reliable back-up for elite sides PSG and later Bayern Munich.

However, during his first season with the French side, he went down in infamy for a truly remarkable miss in a 2-2 draw with Strasbourg, where a win would have clinched the title for the Parisians. Christopher Nkunku was played through and successfully chipped the goalkeeper with a shot that would have gone in had it not been for Choupo-Moting somehow stopping it on the line in an attempt to tap it home.

PSG vs Strasbourg Score PSG 2-2 Strasbourg Date 7 April 2019 Competition Ligue 1 Ground Parc des Princes, France

1 Erling Haaland

Manchester City vs Manchester United - 2024

In less than two seasons in the Premier League, Manchester City's Erling Haaland has already confirmed himself as one of the greatest strikers in the competition's history, having broken the record for most goals scored in a single league season in his first term on British soil. There are times that the Norwegian seems almost supernatural in his abilities in front of goal, but during a crucial Manchester derby in March 2024, he proved he is still human.

Pep Guardiola's side were trailing 1-0 when they crafted a clever move as Rodri hoisted the ball over to the far post for Phil Foden to head across and leave Haaland with a simple finish from almost under the crossbar. However, he somehow managed to volley over from close range, leaving his manager in disbelief, although he would make amends later, sealing a 3-1 victory for the Citizens with his 28th goal of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland's missed shot against Manchester United was calculated at 0.89 xG, via Sofascore.

Man City vs Man Utd Score Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United Date 3 March 2024 Competition Premier League Ground Etihad Stadium