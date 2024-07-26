Highlights Even the best players can have shocking misses in football, as seen in a viral video featuring Ronaldo.

From Edin Dzeko's wide open miss to Choupo-Moting's unbelievable blunder, no one is immune to errors.

Scoring goals may seem easy, but finding the back of the net takes skill that not all players possess.

A video ranking the five worst misses in football history has gone viral on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo features on it. Scoring goals isn't easy. If it was, a prolific striker wouldn't be half as valuable as they currently are to their teams. It takes a certain knack for finding the back of the net and some players have it, while some don't.

With that said, sometimes, for reasons that can't be explained, some players fail to score when it was probably harder to miss the target. There have been numerous examples of glorious opportunities that have been squandered, leaving heads in hands as the world contemplates what they've just seen.

No one is immune to a terrible miss either, with some of the best players on the planet sometimes missing what looked like certain goals. The video that's gone viral online is proof of that, with three former Premier League players, including Ronaldo all appearing.

The Five Worst Misses Ever

Ronaldo and Edin Dzeko both feature

The video kicks off with former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko at number five. The particular miss came during his time at AS Roma and during a match against Palermo. After a ball was played across the face of the goal, the forward had no one standing between himself and the back of the net. He simply had to poke it home, but instead somehow managed to drag it back across the face of goal and wide.

There was a strike that was somehow fired over the bar from inches away, and a player who stumbled over the ball when he was practically over the line already, before Ronaldo himself made an appearance. In a match with Al-Nassr against Al Ain in the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese sensation was in the right place at the right time as the goalkeeper spilled a save into his path.

While he simply had to pass the ball into the back of the net, Ronaldo failed to hit the target. It isn't the first crazy miss that he's had during his incredible career, but considering how many goals he's scored over the years, it's still quite wild to see. It isn't the worst miss on the video, though.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Has the Worst Miss

It came during his PSG days

A lot has been made of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's rise to prominence after a disappointing spell at Stoke City. The forward struggled in England, but played a key role, scoring crucial goals for Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich on the grandest of stages. It hasn't all been smooth sailing since he left the Premier League, though.

In what has been named the worst miss ever on the video, the striker not only managed to miss a glorious opportunity, but denied his teammate in the process. After Christoper Nkunku had an effort on goal, it looked destined for the back of the net, but Choupo-Moting decided to get a touch on the ball, while it was practically on the goal line, and somehow managed to strike the post.