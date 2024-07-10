Highlights GM Joe Schoen has not brought enough success to New York Giants.

Hiring DC Wink Martindale was a misstep and lack of defensive talent hindered growth

Signing Devin Singletary and trading for Darren Waller were questionable moves

Take a step back to January 2022. There had never been more confidence in the New York Giants as they hired Joe Schoen as their general manager and Brian Daboll as their head coach. Schoen and Daboll came from the Buffalo Bills organization, which has been one of the best teams in the NFL over the last five seasons.

Schoen was the Bills' assistant general manager from 2017 to 2021, whereas Daboll joined the team a year later to become the offensive coordinator. Considering the Bills' organization's success at the time, Giants fans were excited to have two key players from the Bills organization join their franchise.

Since Schoen and Daboll were hired, the team has gone 15-18-1 with a playoff victory. The duo helped snap the Giants' five-year playoff drought in their first season, but somehow, a year later, things still don't look that bright for the Giants moving forward.

While Schoen has made some good decisions for the Giants franchise, there are some terrible ones. Throughout the first two seasons, the Giants haven't had much of an identity outside of running the football. With Saquon Barkley signed to the Philadelphia Eagles, the one identity the Giants had is gone entering the 2024 season.

New York Giants Last Two Seaons Year Offensive Ranking Points Scored Defensive Ranking Points Allowed 2022 15 17 2023 30 26

Through two seasons, the Giants offense has yet to finish in the top 15 in points scored on offense or allowed on defense. Heading into the 2024 season, some legitimate concerns about the Giants are based on much of Schoen's decision-making in his last two years as general manager.​​​​​​​

5 Hiring Wink Martindale

Wink's defenses finished in the bottom-half of the league in both points and yards allowed

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Schoen hired his first coaching staff, it included bringing on Wink Martindale as the defensive coordinator from the Baltimore Ravens. On paper, it made a lot of sense.

In Martindale's four seasons as the Ravens' defensive coordinator, the defense finished top-3 in points allowed three times and top-10 in yards allowed three times. 2021 wasn't as successful as the first three seasons, but Martindale had an impressive career in Baltimore.

The biggest problem with Wink's defenses is that they rely on talented linebackers who excel at blitzing and cornerbacks who can hold their own in man coverage. Unfortunately, the Giants didn't have much of either.

They were a younger defense that was asking for a lot from their young corners and putting their defensive lineman and linebackers in a position to fail. It goes to show, based on the results, especially in 2023:​​​​​​​

New York would never have been a good fit for Wink from the start, as they didn't have the talent to support his defensive scheme. Unfortunately, the Giants hindered the growth of many of their defensive players in the last two seasons.

4 Signing Devin Singletary

If the Giants didn't want to pay big money for a running back, they shouldn't have signed Singletary either

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

You're probably thinking, how could signing​​​​​​​ Devin Singletary already be a mistake before he played a snap for the Giants? Well, it's simple. Once Barkley went to the Eagles, it was clear the team didn't want to spend much money on the running back position.

Instead, they quickly signed Devin Singletary to a three-year deal worth $16.5 million. It didn't make sense for the Giants to spend money on the position after Barkley left in free agency.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Devin Singletary's total contract value of $16.5 million is 15th among NFL running backs, making more than Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler.

In today's NFL, it's better not to spend at the running back position due to wear and tear. Plus, several other running backs would've made more sense if they were younger and cheaper.

Singletary is a good running back, but he's yet to rush for over 1,000 yards in his career. Schoen actually talked about how running backs nearing 27 years old begin to regress. However, the team signed a running back who will turn 27 in September.

3 Trading For Darren Waller

Darren Waller once looked like a steal, but quickly became one of Schoen's worst mistakes

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, you don't fully control the outcome of your decisions as an NFL general manager. Schoen traded a 2023 third-round pick to the​​​​​​​ Las Vegas Raiders tto acquire star tight end Darren Waller. After one season with the team, Waller decided to retire this offseason.

Waller was coming off back-to-back injury-riddled seasons when the Giants traded for him last season. Even after the injuries, it still seemed like a steal for the Giants' considering Waller was one of the most productive tight ends from 2019 to 2020. There was hope that Waller could get healthy for the Giants and add a dynamic playmaker to an offense that desperately needed one. Instead, he missed five games and won't play another down for the Giants after one season.

The circumstances were unfortunate for Schoen. No one would've expected a retirement this soon after the trade. Instead, they lost a top-100 draft pick for a rental tight end.

2 Drafting Evan Neal

Neal was considered a top offensive tackle by many draft analysts, but is trending towards "bust"

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In Schoen's first NFL draft as the general manager, he was in a good position to make a splash with the draft's fifth and seventh overall picks. It seems Schoen nailed the Kavyon Thibodeaux pick, but Evan Neal has been about as disappointing as a top-10 pick could be.

Neal has struggled as a pass blocker due to his balance, poor footwork, and lack of strength. Unfortunately, he's been a major liability through two seasons, which led the Giants to sign right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

This doesn't mean Neal is a lost cause, as the team should consider moving Neal inside to guard to see if he can leverage some of his strengths playing on the interior of the offensive line. With his smaller build, the Giants could at least see if he can become a serviceable guard at the NFL level.

The problem with Neal's selection is who the Giants passed on. Drake London or Garrett Wilson would've given the Giants the WR1 they needed, or Charles Cross could've provided the Giants with stability at offensive tackle.

​​​​​​​Three teams found success with their first-round picks directly after the Giants made a disastrous pick with the seventh overall pick.​​​​​​​

1 The Daniel Jones Extension

Jones' four-year, $160 million contract extension has haunted Schoen and the Giants

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nothing has set the Giants back further than the Daniel Jones contract extension. Yet, Schoen is still not giving up on the Giants quarterback. After Jones' career year in 2022, there was pressure from the front office to sign him long-term.

He was the starting quarterback when the Giants ended their five-year playoff drought, leading the team to a playoff win against the​​​​​​​ Minnesota Vikings. Things quickly went downhill in 2023.

​​​​​​​Jones threw only two touchdown passes to six interceptions, losing four fumbles through six starts. After the 2022 season, where Jones was protecting the football, he returned to many of the same struggles he had previously in his starts last season. Matters only worsened as Jones tore his ACL, ending his 2023 season early.​​​​​​​

Schoen started looking into rookie quarterbacks from this past draft, but the team wasn't in the position to draft a quarterback. Now, the Giants are stuck with a $160 million quarterback who seems to regress after the best season of his career.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac, unless otherwise stated.