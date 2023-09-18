Highlights The expectations and responsibilities that come with being an NFL head coach make it one of the most taxing jobs on the market

Some NFL coaches have truly withered under the pressure, often resulting in lost games on the field and sometimes even lost respect in the locker room or in the stadium

Several of the worst NFL coaches had major success as head coaches in college, including Chip Kelly and Urban Meyer

English novelist Charles Dickens once said, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times…” Unfortunately for 10 NFL coaches, it's the latter that we'll be focusing on here. Being an NFL coach is one of the toughest gigs there is, but while some have thrived under that pressure, there have been many that have crumbled. And still more that were downright awful.

So, what exactly does it take to be considered one of the worst head coaches in the history of the NFL? It's always about results, but for the worst of the worst, the respect of the players and fans can sometimes also come into the equation. Let’s dive into the list of the 10 worst coaches to ever put on a headset.

10 Dave Campo - Dallas Cowboys (2000-2002)

It was the year 2000, and the luster from the Dallas Cowboys’ dynasty of the 1990s was long gone. Head coach Chan Gailey was fired in favor of promoting defensive coordinator Dave Campo to the position. The results were futile. In only three seasons, Campo’s Cowboys put together a ghastly record of 15-33.

Campo’s first two seasons were marred by the loss of prized free agent wide receiver Joey Galloway to injury, followed by the retirement of Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman (after season one), which led to a disappointing 5-11 record in season two. In the opening game of Campo’s last season (2002), the Cowboys lost to the Houston Texans in their first game ever as an expansion team, and went on to Campo's third straight 5-11 season. The writing was on the wall from that point on as Campo never got another head coaching gig in the NFL, though he did return to the Cowboys from 2008-2011 as their defensive backs coach.

9 Chip Kelly - Philadelphia Eagles (2013-2015), San Francisco 49ers (2016)

NFL owners often seek out college masterminds to oversee the head coaching duties of their teams. This was the case when the Philadelphia Eagles hired former Oregon Ducks head coach Chip Kelly to the same position in 2013. Kelly had a reputation for his creative offensive schemes, which utilized an up-tempo, no-huddle strategy. Many believed Chip Kelly would not succeed in the NFL, and, ultimately, they were proven to be right.

The coach lasted three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before moving on to be head coach of the San Francisco 49ers for just one year in 2016. In Kelly's first two years with the Eagles, the team had an identical record of 10-6. In his third and final year with the team in 2015, the Eagles decided to fire Chip Kelly after going 6-9.

Kelly was given a great amount of control over the roster during his third year, which included trading All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy to the Buffalo Bills and Pro Bowl quarterback Nick Foles to the St. Louis Rams in exchange for quarterback Sam Bradford. During his last season in 2016 as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, the team opened with a deafening 28-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams. But after that, the team dropped 13 straight games and ended the season with a record of 2-14.

8 Marc Trestman - Chicago Bears (2013-2014)

In January 2013, the Chicago Bears were looking to replace former head coach Lovie Smith, who led the team for nine seasons from 2004-2012, including a Super Bowl appearance. They thought they had found the answer with the hiring of Marc Trestman on January 16, 2013. Trestman had decades of coaching experience in the NFL as a quarterbacks coach and an offensive coordinator, which fit the bill for a team that was lacking splash plays on offense.

During Trestman’s first season as the Bears head coach, the team threw for 4,281 yards (fifth in the NFL), which was a stark contrast from the days of the more tough and defensive Bears under Lovie Smith. But Chicago was unable to make the playoffs, ending the season with an 8-8 record. Trestman’s undoing would be his second year in 2014 as the team regressed to 5-11. The failed experiment was acknowledged and Trestman was relieved of his duties at the end of the season along with general manager Phil Emery.

7 Josh McDaniels - Denver Broncos (2009-2010), Las Vegas Raiders (2022-present)

The Las Vegas Raiders current head coach, Josh McDaniels, is in his second year at the helm of the silver and black. However, he was also once briefly the head coach for the Denver Broncos back in 2009 and 2010. Fresh off of the heels of a successful run as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots that included the record-setting offensive explosion in 2007, McDaniels was hired to replicate the success he had in Foxboro. Unfortunately, his tenure in the Mile High City never took flight.

During Josh McDaniels inaugural season with Denver in 2009, the Broncos started off with a record of 6-0, including an overtime victory against his former employers, the Patriots. However, the team went off the rails after that and ended that season with an 8-8 record, falling short of the playoffs. On December 5th of his second season, Josh McDaniels was fired by the Denver Broncos after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that brought the Broncos' record to 3-9.

6 Nathaniel Hackett - Denver Broncos (2022)

The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett on January 27, 2022, to become their newest head coach. Although Hackett never had any previous head coaching experience, he was fresh off of a successful tenure as the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021. During that time, quarterback Aaron Rodgers won two MVP awards (2020 and 2021). The Broncos were hoping that Hackett could emulate that same magic with another aging quarterback, former Seattle Seahawk Russell Wilson, who signed with the team in March of the same year.

However, Hackett's one-year tenure with the team was marred by questionable decision-making when it came to on-field game management. Critics began calling for Hackett's job as early as week one after he made some questionable decisions down the stretch of a 17-16 loss to Wilson's former team, the Seahawks.

With Wilson, a stout defense, as well as receivers Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, KJ Hamler, and running back Javonte Williams, Hackett and the Broncos were expected to be possible dark horses to reach the AFC Championship game in 2022. That never materialized as the Broncos fielded one of the worst offenses in recent memory and the team fired Hackett following a Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams with the team sitting at 4-11.

5 Chris Palmer - Cleveland Browns (1999-2000)

In the mid-1990s, Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell made the decision to move his legendary franchise to Baltimore to create a new team with a new stadium. That new team, which consisted of the former Cleveland Browns players, became the Baltimore Ravens. In 1999, the city of Cleveland was rewarded for their patience as the reincarnated Cleveland Browns returned to the city.

The man tasked with leading the new-look Cleveland Browns was Chris Palmer. As an expansion team, Palmer’s first order of duty was to find a franchise quarterback. The Browns drafted former University of Kentucky standout Tim Couch with the first overall pick of the 1999 draft.

Despite having one of the most offensively gifted talents that college had seen in quite some time, Palmer, Couch, and the Browns were far from a cohesive unit. Coach Palmer struggled to field a competitive team from week to week and posted a staggeringly bad 5-27 record during his two-year tenure with the team. He was replaced by Butch Davis in 2002 after having ushered in the new era for the Cleveland Browns in the worst way possible.

4 Bobby Ross - San Diego Chargers (1992-1996), Detroit Lions (1997-2000)

Unlike many coaches on this list, Bobby Ross had plenty of head coaching experience dating back to the early 1970s as the head coach at The Citadel. In 1997, Ross was hired to take over for the lowly Detroit Lions. The team had two offensive stars in wide receiver Herman Moore and Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. The hope was that Ross could get more out of Sanders and the Lions than his predecessor, Wayne Fontes. From 1997-1999, the Lions sported records of 9-7, 5-11, and 8-8, respectively.

In the following year (2000), Bobby Ross elected to resign after week 10 with a record of 5-4. Although these aren't the worst records by any means, Bobby Ross will forever be associated with the early retirement of star running back Barry Sanders in 1998. At the time, he was only 1,457 yards shy of the career rushing record. Many critics and coaches alike assumed that Bobby Ross's militant coaching style and strict regimen was a cause for Sanders losing his love for the game. Whether fair or foul, Bobby Ross makes this list for possibly driving out arguably the greatest running back of all time during his prime from the Detroit Lions.

3 Rod Marinelli - Detroit Lions (2006-2008)

Unlike most coaches on this list, Rod Marinelli, coach of the Detroit Lions from 2006-2008, had a pedigree on the defensive side of the ball. He was hired in January 2006 to resurrect a franchise that had been in the doldrums since the retirement of Barry Sanders many moons ago. Marinelli's first season was a difficult one, with the team ultimately finishing with a record of 3-13. In Marinelli’s second season in 2007, there looked to be improving as the team finished with a record of 7-9, good for third place in the NFC North.

Coach Marinelli’s final season in 2008 got off to a great start with an undefeated preseason. In an ironic twist of fate, the team would not win a game in the regular season, going 0-16. The 2008 Detroit Lions have the distinction of being the first winless team in a 16-game season since 1978. Needless to say, Marinelli was shown the door on December 29th, 2008.

2 Bobby Petrino - Atlanta Falcons (2007)

The year 2007 proved to be a dire one for the Atlanta Falcons and their owner, Arthur Blank. An investigation uncovered that superstar quarterback Michael Vick had taken part in an illegal dog fighting operation and was being sentenced to prison time, leaving him unable to play for Atlanta after just two seasons of a $100 million, 10-year deal. Before that news came to light, the Falcons signed Bobby Petrino to be their head coach for the next five years. Without Vick, Petrino had a mountain to climb.

The team floundered like a fish out of water under Petrino and on December 10th, 2007, the overmatched coach decided to renege on his contract with the Falcons to become the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. To make matters worse, Petrino failed to notify his players in person and instead left a note on the players’ lockers informing them of the decision. It is safe to say that Bobby Petrino was and is perhaps still is not welcome in the city of Atlanta.

1 Urban Meyer

The top spot (perhaps predictably) on this list goes to none other than former University of Florida and Ohio State University head coach Urban Meyer. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan hired Meyer in January 2021 to oversee a reclamation project for the franchise. The tenure ended just as badly as it began. During training camp of that season, Meyer and the Jaguars were fined $100,000 for a violation of rules during OTA's.

After a Thursday night game in which the Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Meyer stayed behind and was later seen in photos and videos to be dancing inappropriately with a young woman that was not his wife at a bar/restaurant. Meyer was obligated to apologize for becoming a distraction due to the indiscretion, on top of not traveling back with the team after a loss.

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo also accused Meyer of kicking him during warm-ups in the team’s final preseason game. Lambo stated that he told the coach never to kick him again and Meyer retorted by saying, "I'm the head ball coach. I'll kick you whenever the (expletive) I want."

Meyer was fired in December 2021 before his inaugural head coaching season even had a chance to end, going out the back door with his tail between his legs after a whacky, but mostly sad, 2-11 season.

