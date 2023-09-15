Highlights It's not always a sure thing that a player will perform at a top level after signing a massive contract in the NFL

Whether it's injuries, off the field issues, problems with the coaching staff, or just poor quality play on the football field, these 10 guys failed to live up to expectations

A future Hall of Famer, a couple of two time First-Team All-Pros, and a No. 1 overall pick are a few of the guys who couldn't take the heat after signing big contracts

It’s no secret that the NFL is a very lucrative business. Every team’s goal is to make it to the Super Bowl, and organizations are willing to pay tens and sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars in order to make that happen. But just because they pay a player top-end money doesn't mean they’re going to become a top-end player. For every deal that turns out to be a steal, there are a bunch who failed to live up to expectations. Here are the top 10 players who declined rapidly after signing a massive contract.

10 Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback (3 years, $112.5 million)

Aaron Rodgers was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2005 out of Cal and served as the back-up to the great Brett Favre until the 2008 season. After Rodgers won the starting spot, he was the guy for Green Bay for over a decade, leading them to a Super Bowl win in 2010 while throwing for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns. After the 2022 season, he was looking to part ways with the franchise and had a lot of teams knocking on his door. Ultimately, he decided to go east and sign with the New York Jets on a three-year, $112.5-million-dollar contract, $75 million of which is guaranteed.

In Week 1 of the 2023 season, Rodgers took his fourth snap as a Jet and went down, slowly. What looked like an ankle roll turned out to be much more. Rodgers was out for the rest of the game, but the Jets were holding out hope that he could return for Week 2. After further tests, it was announced that Rodgers will be out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon. The jury's still out on this one, but it's not looking like money very well spent with Rodgers turning 40 in December.

9 Kirk Cousins, Quarterback (3 years, $84 million)

Kirk Cousins was drafted in 2012 by the Washington Redskins to be the backup for Robert Griffin III. After injuries curtailed RG3’s career, Cousins was named the starter. In each of his last three seasons with Washington, Cousins threw for over 4,000 yards, which gave other teams googly eyes for the quarterback. The Minnesota Vikings snatched Cousins up in 2018 on a three-year, $84 million deal.

For the Vikings, it seemed like they'd found their missing piece after a 13-3 season and an NFC championship game birth the previous year. However, Cousins' record with the purple and gold has been mediocre at best, going 46-33-1 with three playoff appearances and only one win. While they paid him like a big-time quarterback, Cousins has not been able to perform in prime time or the playoffs, when big-time quarterbacks are supposed to be at their best.

8 Robert Griffin III, Quarterback (4 years, $21 million)

Robert Griffin III was a standout at Baylor University and was the second overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Washington Redskins, who rewarded what they thought was their franchise quarterback with a four-year, $21.1 million-dollar contract. He had an outstanding rookie season with 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions in 15 games. Griffin was selected to his first Pro Bowl that year and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. Everything was looking up for the Baylor product.

That all came to a screeching halt when he tore his ACL in a 2012 Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks. He returned in 2013 but failed to find the same success he had as a rookie as the Redskins went 3-10 in his starts. After dislocating his ankle in Week 2 of the 2014 season, Griffin lost the starting job for good to backup Kirk Cousins. After the ACL injury, RG3 was never the same quarterback. He retired at just 30 years old with only 42 starts in nine NFL years, going down as one of the biggest "what ifs" of the modern NFL.

7 Le'Veon Bell, Running Back (4 years, $52.5 million)

Le'Veon Bell was the man in Pittsburgh after being drafted 48th overall out of Michigan State in the 2013 draft. He piled up 7,996 yards and 42 touchdowns from scrimmage as well as three Pro Bowls and two First-Team All-Pro selections in five seasons as a Steeler. After the 2017 campaign Bell was at a standstill with Pittsburgh’s front office. They could not agree on a deal for the franchise player because of how much guaranteed money Bell wanted, so he ended up sitting out the entire 2018 season.

The New York Jets came calling the next year, signing Bell to a whopping four-year, $52.5 million contract, including an eight million dollar signing bonus and $27 million guaranteed. The patient running style Bell had used so effectively in Pittsburgh did not translate in New York, however. He never found his footing in the Big Apple, accumulating just 863 yards rushing in 17 games before he was released midway through his second year with the Jets. Bell's decision to leave Pittsburgh sits alongside RG3 as one of the biggest NFL "what ifs" of the past decade.

6 Jay Cutler, Quarterback (7 years, $126.7 million)

The former Vanderbilt Commodore was drafted 11th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2006 and was named the starter during his rookie year. In 2008, he threw for over 4,000 yards and tossed 25 touchdowns. Unfortunately, even with Cutler's impressive stats the Broncos finished 8-8, missed the playoffs, and Cutler was traded to the Chicago Bears. In his second season with Chicago he led them to the NFC championship game.

In 2014, it was time to renegotiate Cutler’s contract, and we'll just say whoever his agent was deserved a raise. Cutler signed a seven-year extension with the Bears worth $126 million, including $54 million guaranteed. Immediately after getting the deal, Cutler's habit of throwing to the wrong team re-emerged. He paced the league in interceptions in 2014 with 18, not exactly a category you want to be leading as a quarterback. Cutler's next three years with the Bears were not ideal, winning just 13 games over that span. He was out of Chicago after playing just four of the seven years on his deal and never came close to earning the salary his agent had won for him at the negotiating table.

5 Percy Harvin, Wide Receiver (6 years, $64.2 million)

The former Florida Gator was drafted in the first round by Minnesota in 2009 and was a great asset for the Vikings from day one. In his rookie season he caught 60 passes for six touchdowns and won Offensive Rookie of the Year. He continued to be the go-to guy at wideout but in the midst of an MVP-type season in 2012 he suffered a season-ending injury and was subsequently traded to the Seattle Seahawks. They then turned around and gave him a six-year, $67 million deal with $14.5 million guaranteed.

During training camp with the Seahawks, he suffered another severe injury that left him on the bench until Week 11 of the 2013 season. He also missed the NFC championship that year due to a concussion, but he was finally able to return during the 2013 Super Bowl to help the Seahawks get their first Super Bowl victory by returning the second half kickoff to the house. However, just a year and a half after signing that massive deal, Harvin was traded to the Jets for nothing but a conditional pick. Harvin played through migraines and a litany of injuries in Seattle, and it was painfully obvious that he was not the same dominant player he was in Minnesota.

4 Michael Vick, Quarterback (10 years, $138 million & 5 years, $80 million)

Michael Vick was drafted number one overall out of Virginia Tech by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001. After three seasons, Atlanta upped the ante and gave the quarterback a 10-year, $130-million-dollar deal. Unfortunately, Vick encountered some legal trouble and was put behind bars in 2007, leading to the team terminating the QB's contract after having only played two seasons of the record 10-year deal.

After 21 months in federal prison, Vick was picked up by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, was named Comeback Player of the Year in 2010, and earned another $80 million deal in 2011. Vick spent the next four seasons with Philly before being traded to the Jets in 2014. After one year, he left New York to play behind Big Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh for his final season in 2015. Vick was electric for the Falcons and Eagles before signing mega deals with them, but he was unable to meet the expectations placed on him with those big price tags.

3 Matt Flynn, Quarterback (3 years, $19.5 million)

Matt Flynn was drafted 209th overall out of LSU by the Green Bay Packers in 2008. With Aaron Rodgers as the starter, Flynn's view of the game was more so from the sideline than on the field. But as the number two QB Flynn finally got his shot in 2010 against New England after Rodgers suffered an injury. Even though the Packers lost that game, Flynn threw for three touchdowns. Flynn played one more season with the Packers and in the final game of the 2011 regular season he threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns. Both set single game Packers records.

Flynn was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after the 2011 season and, largely based on that six-touchdown performance, Seattle signed him to a three-year, $19.5 million deal with $10 million guaranteed. Unfortunately for Flynn, Seattle also drafted some guy by the name of Russell Wilson in 2012. Wilson won the starting job in camp and Flynn threw just nine passes for Seattle before he was traded following the 2012 campaign. Nine passes and $19.5 million comes out to over $2 million per toss. Not bad for a seventh round pick.

2 Carson Wentz, Quarterback (4 years, $128 million)

Carson Wentz was the second overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The North Dakota boy threw for over 3,000 yards in each of his first four years and had an MVP-caliber campaign in 2017 that was derailed by a late-season injury that caused him to miss out on Philly's magical Super Bowl run in 2017. In 2019, Wentz was ready for a new contract, and he received a pretty darn big one.

He agreed to a four-year, $128 million deal with just under $108 million guaranteed. Wentz played well in the first year of the deal, but the wheels started to come off in 2020 after Philly drafted Jalen Hurts in the second round. He completed just 57.4 of his passes that year, and to put the cherry on top, he also led the league in interceptions. After that display, Philly decided to part ways with the QB, and he found a home with the Indianapolis Colts — or so he thought. Wentz only played in Indy for one season before he was traded to the Washington Commanders, where he lasted only one year as well. But hey, at least he has that $108 million.

1 Albert Haynesworth, Defensive Tackle (7 years, $100 million)

Albert Haynesworth was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2002 draft. His rookie year, he signed a six-year, $9 million deal with $3 million guaranteed, and he earned every bit of that with the Titans. After Haynesworth played on the franchise tag in 2008, he and the organization decided to part ways. In 2009, he was traded to Washington, who handed him a seven-year, $100 million deal with $41 million guaranteed that made his rookie contract look like pennies.

Things did not start or end well for Haynesworth in the nation's capital. He clashed with two different head coaches, Jim Zorn and Mike Shanahan, over defensive schemes as well as off-field issues. He also couldn't reach anywhere near the same level of play that earned him First-Team All-Pro honors in 2007 and 2008. He was suspended by the team for the second half of the 2010 season and departed the team at the conclusion of that campaign. He ended up playing just one and a half years of very subpar football on a seven-year, $100 million deal. And he was a defensive tackle. Now that, is an awful contract.

