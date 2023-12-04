Highlights The 1992 NFL Draft easily had the worst class of the last three-plus decades, producing zero Hall of Fame players.

Despite the presence of Tom Brady, the 2000 draft was lacking in terms of significant NFL contributors.

The 2021 draft has already produced several significant busts at the quarterback position.

For many, the annual NFL draft symbolizes hope as an influx of young and talented players join the professional ranks with dreams, aspirations, and the accomplishment of their lifelong journey.

With that said, there have been many excellent draft classes filled to the brim with superstars who impacted the game forever. But that's not always the case.

With every bust, whiff, and derailed franchise due to failed selections, there have been plenty of bad classes over the last three-plus decades. For circumstances either in or out of the players' hands, here's a look at the 10 worst NFL draft classes since 1990 based on their overall impact on the league as a whole.

1 1992

No. 1 overall pick: Steve Emtman, DE, Indianapolis Colts

The 1992 NFL Draft class is widely considered the worst in history as it hasn't sent a single member to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and never will. But at least No. 4 overall pick Desmond Howard won a Super Bowl MVP trophy, right?

For starters, the No. 1 overall pick, defensive end Steve Emtman, appeared in just 50 games over six seasons and only started 19 before he was forced to retire due to injury.

Both first-round quarterbacks, David Klingler and Tommy Maddox, were off their initial team's roster within four seasons, and both threw more interceptions than touchdowns during their respective careers.

Only two wide receivers, Jimmy Smith and Carl Pickens, recorded more than 30 receiving touchdowns. And the leading rusher of the running back class was Edgar Bennett, who ran for 3,992 yards and was out of the league before the turn of the century.

Add everything up, and you've got the worst NFL draft class of the last three-plus decades.

2 2013

No. 1 overall pick: Eric Fisher, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

Despite impact players such as Lane Johnson, Travis Kelce, DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, and a few others, the 2013 NFL Draft class is one that initially struggled early on as a whole. Overall, the class was viewed as underwhelming from the start, which led to Eric Fisher being just the fourth offensive tackle ever taken at No. 1.

EJ Manuel, taken at No. 16 by the Buffalo Bills, was the first quarterback off the board but started just 18 games and was out of the league after five years. Despite his lackluster career early on with the New York Jets, Geno Smith resurrected himself a bit with the Seattle Seahawks and was the only remaining signal-caller from the class to have QB1 next to his name a decade later.

Overall, the 2013 class just didn't have the depth of talent that other classes ordinarily do, and that puts it right at home on this list.

3 2009

No. 1 overall pick: Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford may have been taken with the first pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, but this proved to be a poor class overall. Other quarterbacks taken include the victim of the infamous Butt Fumble, Mark Sanchez, as well as Josh Freeman.

While both showed promise early in their careers — Sanchez even led the New York Jets to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances — neither ultimately worked out in the long run.

Only one running back, LeSean McCoy, had more than 27 career rushing touchdowns, and the best three receivers taken were Percy Harvin, Mike Wallace, and Michael Crabtree. Harvin won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors with the Minnesota Vikings and was elected to the Pro Bowl that same season, but those were the only accolades he ever earned.

While Pro Bowl appearances don't tell the whole story of any draft class, just two top-10 selections from 2009 had the honor of representing their conference, those being Stafford and defensive tackle B.J. Raji. That alone solidifies this class among the worst in NFL history.

4 2000

No. 1 overall pick: Courtney Brown, DE, Cleveland Browns

The 2000 NFL Draft is best known for one thing, and it's not that the No. 1 overall pick, Penn State's Courtney Brown, being a bust, although that doesn't help this class at all.

Instead, of course, it's that six quarterbacks were taken ahead of Tom Brady, who was famously selected by the New England Patriots at No. 199 overall, thus becoming the biggest steal of all time. The six signal-callers taken ahead of TB12 were Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger, and Spergon Wynn.

Of the six, Bulger was the only one to make a Pro Bowl. Brady made 15 and was a three-time NFL MVP, a seven-time Super Bowl champ, and a five-time Super Bowl MVP.

Outside Brady, however, the only genuinely notable players from this draft were Brian Urlacher, who was taken at No. 9 by the Chicago Bears, and Shaun Alexander, who was taken 19th by the Seattle Seahawks and was the 2005 NFL MVP.

There were some Pro Bowlers sprinkled in there, but overall, this was a largely forgettable class.

5 2006

No. 1 overall pick: Mario Williams, DE, Houston Texans

Following the famous 2006 Rose Bowl between USC and Texas, expectations were sky-high for the NFL draft a few months later, with star prospects like Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, and Vince Young expected to take over the league.

But while there were flashes of brilliance from this trio at times, a large part of the 2006 class lost favor in the league rather quickly. And some never truly got going at all.

Players such as Haloti Ngata, Andrew Whitworth, Jahri Evans, and a few select others helped add to the overall talent of this class. However, the lack of standout play from the skill position groups holds the class back when compared to other drafts.

While the running back room of this class features Maurice Jones-Drew, DeAngelo Williams, and Bush, none will ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The same goes for receivers such as Brandon Marshall and Marques Colston. Defensively, Elvis Dumervil (105 sacks) and No. 1 overall pick Mario Williams (97.5) put up solid career numbers, but they fall into the same category.

6 2008

No. 1 overall pick: Jake Long, OT, Miami Dolphins

There were some very talented players taken in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Matt Ryan won NFL MVP and led the Atlanta Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance, while Joe Flacco helped guide the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl victory. Players like Chris Johnson, Jordy Nelson, and DeSean Jackson also have great resumes to help strengthen this class.

However, the 2008 class as a whole was very mediocre. Plenty of players entered the league and were able to contribute, but the lack of star power put this class on the list.

Perhaps if injuries weren't such a detriment to Jamaal Charles or Darren McFadden, this class could have had a couple of Hall of Fame backs to help its case. Unfortunately, both struggled to see the field consistently and had their career achievements hindered because of it.

7 2015

No. 1 overall pick: Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

All the pre-draft talk in 2015 was whether Jameis Winston or Marcus Mariota, both of whom were Heisman Trophy winners, would be taken with the No. 1 overall pick.

Winston, of course, went No. 1 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Mariota went second to the Tennessee Titans. But neither ended up having great NFL careers for the franchises that picked them and ultimately became backups.

Winston led the league with 5,109 passing yards in 2019, the 10th-most in any NFL season in history, but also became the first quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same year.

Running back Todd Gurley was on pace for a Hall of Fame career before injuries ultimately cut his career short. Fellow running backs Melvin Gordon, David Johnson, Tevin Coleman, and Jay Ajayi were also taken, but none had the longevity for overly successful careers.

Wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Tyler Lockett, and Amari Cooper were taken alongside defensive players such as Danielle Hunter, Preston Smith, Frank Clark, and Za'Darius Smith. Despite these notable players, however, this is not a draft glittering with NFL legends.

8 1999

No. 1 overall pick: Tim Couch, QB, Cleveland Browns

Despite featuring Hall of Famers Champ Bailey and Edgerrin James, the 1999 NFL Draft doesn't stack up well compared to others as a large part of the class fizzled out relatively early.

In hindsight, the class started strong, with nine Pro Bowlers in the top half of the first round. However, just 17 other players from the remainder of the class went on to make a Pro Bowl, many of whom earned only a single selection.

Despite being booed on draft day by the always-passionate fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, Donovan McNabb is one of two quarterbacks in this class who found success in the NFL. The other was Daunte Culpepper, who made three Pro Bowls during his 11-year career.

The other three first-round passers selected were out of the league just four years later, including No. 1 overall pick Tim Couch, who was taken by the Cleveland Browns.

Late-round gems like Donald Driver, Joey Porter, and Aaron Smith help bolster the overall class strength, but by and large, it was a disappointment.

9 2021

No. 1 overall pick: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

It's only been a few years since this class entered the league, so the narrative surrounding this group of players could change.

Thus far, however, the 2021 NFL Draft has the potential to be one of the worst in recent years. While players such as Trevor Lawrence, Micah Parsons, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and DeVonta Smith have found success, a plethora of picks will go down in history as monumental mistakes, most notably at the quarterback position.

After Lawrence went No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson (No. 2), Trey Lance (No. 3), Justin Fields (No. 11), and Mac Jones (No. 15) were all selected within the top 15. But they have yet to establish themselves as long-term answers at the game's most pivotal position, and Wilson is actually the only one of the four still with the team that drafted him (for now, that is).

Fields and Jones showed flashes of promise but ultimately weren't able to completely silence doubts, which led their respective original franchises to move on.

Wilson's early struggles forced the Jets to go all in on Aaron Rodgers. But even when Rodgers got hurt after just four plays, Wilson couldn't make the most of his second chance and never took the next steps needed to prove himself to be a reliable full-time starter.

As for Lance, who's made just four career starts, the San Francisco 49ers traded him after just two seasons to help regain some of the lost value from trading up to No. 3 to select him. The Niners, of course, struck gold the following year with Brock Purdy.

The 2021 NFL Draft comes with plenty of unique circumstances, as the COVID-19 pandemic limited the previous college season and made teams depend more on past tape when looking at players. Still, with countless selections that haven't aged well, 2021 has earned a spot on this list.

10 2018

No. 1 overall pick: Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Yes, Josh Allen and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson were part of the 2018 quarterback class, but so were Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, and Sam Darnold, although Baker made this group look a lot better in 2023.

Mayfield, who was taken first overall, guided the Cleveland Browns back to the postseason after a long drought but wasn't there much longer afterward and bounced around the league a bit before becoming Tom Brady's replacement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And in leading the Bucs to the NFL Playoffs and picking up a postseason win, he earned himself a new contract. But Baker now has to prove that he can remain consistent.

Rosen, taken 10th by the Arizona Cardinals, has been one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory, and Darnold has not been anywhere near the quarterback anyone thought he would turn out to be.

Running backs Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley were taken and have been solid for the most part, but the rest of the class at the position consists of Sony Michel, who was out of the league after five years, Rashaad Penny, who has been a walking hospital bill, and Ronald Jones.

There have been a few notable defensive players from the 2018 NFL Draft who've made an impact, including Harold Landry, Josh Sweat, Bradley Chubb, and Fred Warner. But, overall, the class has proven to be weak, thus rounding out the top 10 on this list.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.