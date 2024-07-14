Highlights Overspending on RBs is risky due to their replaceable nature.

Overpaying for less productive players can hurt teams long-term.

NFL free agency can be a gamble with both good and bad signings.

NFL free agency is an opportunity where teams can improve, but teams really shouldn't build their roster through it. Every year, there are NFL teams that spend tons of money in free agency, just to regret it a few years later.

That's not to say free agency is all bad, as there are plenty of good free agent signings every year.

Terron Armstead has been superb for the Miami Dolphins after signing in 2022. Trey Hendrickson and Matthew Judon all played some of their best football after signing with their respective teams in 2021.

On the flip side, there have been some dreadful moves. Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year deal worth $72.7 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, who has already been cut during this offseason.

Allen Robinson signed a three-year deal worth $46.5 million with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, yet he was released after missing seven games and finishing with only 339 receiving yards. The reality is, free agency can be a bit of a gamble.

Looking back, 2023 had some bad free agency signings, and 2024 will likely deal with much of the same. However, some free agency signings look bad immediately. And these five moves are complete head scratchers, as the worst free agency moves made this offseason:

Five Worst 2024 NFL Free Agency Moves Player Team Contract Josh Jacobs - RB Green Bay Packers Four-years, $48 million Tyler Biadasz - OC Washington Commanders Three-years, $29.2 million Gardner Minshew - QB Las Vegas Raiders Two-years, $25 million D'Andre Swift - RB Chicago Bears Three-years, $24 million Chase Young - EDGE New Orleans Saints One-year, $13 million

All of these free agency signings could end up being the right moves, but right now, they seem like big mistakes for the NFL teams that signed them.

1 Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers

Green Bay overpaid on a running back coming off of the least efficient season of his career.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers just did a crash course this offseason on exactly what you shouldn't do at the running back position. They cut Aaron Jones, who then signed with the division rival Minnesota Vikings, then proceeded to sign Josh Jacobs to a massive contract.

It's clear that they don't have a lot of trust in Jacobs, as he only received $12.5 million guaranteed, including opportunities in his contract where they could move on with minimal repercussions. Maybe the Packers learned that it's good to have an easy out with running back contracts, but they never needed to pay a running back, especially not Jacobs.

If this was last offseason, it would make more sense why the Packers would be interested. Jacobs had just led the league in rushing with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022. Unfortunately, that isn't the case now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite Jacobs seeing the 11th most carries in 2023, he finished 25th in rushing yards, tied for 19th in rushing touchdowns, and tied for 42nd in yards-per-carry.

Jacobs' 2023 season was not only disappointing, it was disastrous. He averaged the same amount of yards-per-carry as Ezekiel Elliott and Austin Ekeler, both players who signed for much less this offseason.

When you compare Jacobs' and Jones' 2023 seasons, it makes you question why the Packers felt they were upgrading by cutting Jones and signing Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs vs. Aaron Jones In 2023 Stat Category Josh Jacobs Aaron Jones Carries 233 142 Rushing Yards 805 656 Yards-Per-Carry 3.5 4.6 Receiving Yards 296 233 Total Touchdowns 6 3

Despite Jones missing time due to injury, he was more productive and efficient in his team last season, outside the passing game.

Not to mention, Jones has been in the Packers' system for a long time, whereas now the team has to start anew with Jacobs.

2 Tyler Biadasz - Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn's move to the Commanders led the team to overpaying several former Cowboys, including Biadasz.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason, the Washington Commanders signed four former Dallas Cowboys:

Tyler Biadasz

Dorance Armstrong

Dante Fowler Jr.

Noah Igbinoghene

Dan Quinn clearly wanted to bring the winning culture (at least in the regular season) from Dallas to Washington, but the Biadasz contract was too much for the player they're getting.

During his time in Dallas, Biadasz was a fine player. He was their starting center for three years, providing solid center play, with room to upgrade.

Well, Dallas appears to have upgraded with rookie Cooper Beebe, while the Commanders are paying Biadasz $29.2 million over the next three years. The player isn't the problem as much as the contract they signed him for.

It was clear in his time in Dallas that Biadasz was one of the weaker links on the offensive line. He wasn't bad by any stretch, but he was extremely inconsistent. In 2023, he finished with a 69.2 PFF grade, which landed him as the 14th best center in football (via LWOS).

It's fine to want to build a winning culture, but teams shouldn't overpay for it.

3 Gardner Minshew - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders were so desperate for a potential starting quarterback that they overpaid Minshew to enter their quarterback battle.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Whatever the Las Vegas Raiders were thinking when they paid Gardner Minshew, should've been forgotten about and thrown away. Minshew is a high-end backup quarterback that can confidently step up in a pinch, but not a player who should've received $15 million guaranteed to enter a quarterback battle.

Training camp has yet to start, and the consensus is that Aidan O'Connell will win the starting job over Minshew, who will be making up to $25 million over the next two years.

Head coach Antonio Pierce has gone as far as to say:

Aidan has already kind of taken the bull by the horns and he’s leading the way, and Minshew’s right there doing it as well. We’re going to stick to the process but, as I said before, Aidan’s earned the right to go out there and get the first snap.

It's clear this is O'Connell's job to lose, yet Minshew is being paid that much. This just doesn't make any sense. Either you're paying Minshew to become the starting quarterback, or you are paying him a low salary to compete for the job.

By the time the 2024 season ends, Minshew could be the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL.

Las Vegas seemed lost and frazzled with their quarterback situation, and felt they had to do something, forcing themselves to overpay for Minshew to ensure they have some stability at the position.

While they did that, they wasted cap space on a quarterback who may not see the field in 2024.

4 D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears

Chicago is going all-in this season, even if that means overpaying at positions they don't need to.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe running backs are underappreciated in the NFL, but there are too many talented ones to overspend on the position, when you can find similar production for a fraction of the cost.

D'Andre Swift signed a three-year deal worth $24 million this offseason, but has no guarantees that he will be the starting running back for the entire season.

Swift rushed for a career-high, 1,049 rushing yards in 2023.

Considering Miles Sanders' situation in 2022, when he rushed for a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 TDs, there's a likely chance that Swift was a product of the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line.

Where the head scratcher comes in is that the Chicago Bears have two talented running backs in Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. Herbert thrives in between the tackles as an elusive runner, while Johnson is the bruiser who can catch out of the backfield.

It never felt like running back was a need for the Bears this offseason.

If the Bears really wanted to upgrade the running back position, there were several more productive running backs who were available at the same price or even cheaper.

Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry signed at practically the same price, while Zack Moss would've been a more affordable option.

5 Chase Young - New Orleans Saints

Young's fully guaranteed contract seems more in-line with his success at Ohio State than his success in the NFL.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

If the New Orleans Saints wanted to overpay Chase Young to ensure they got him, that's totally fine. The problem with this deal is that it was the Saints' biggest offseason acquisition, despite a disappointing 2023 season.

Young had an impressive rookie campaign where he racked up 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, and 12 quarterback hits, winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

Since then, he hasn't been as productive, while lacking effort quite often. The 2023 campaign seemed to have more bright spots as Young got to play on a loaded San Francisco 49ers defensive line, but he won't get that in New Orleans.

With many quality edge rushers in free agency, the Saints would've been wise to spend their money elsewhere.

