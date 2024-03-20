Highlights The Washington Commanders are responsible for several of the worst free-agent signings in NFL history.

Nick Foles went from Super Bowl MVP to big-time bust.

Former Steelers teammates Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown couldn't find the success they'd had in Pittsburgh with other franchises.

It's been said that success has a hundred fathers, while failure is an orphan. That's certainly true of success in NFL free agency.

If a franchise is particularly good at it, the odds are the fathers of those successes will be around for a while. Failure, on the other hand, often leads to time in the wilderness.

As we take a look at some of the worst free-agent signings in NFL history, it's clear to see that some organizations just can't seem to get it right, no matter who is making the decisions.

10 Worst NFL Free-Agent Signings of All Time Rank Player Team 1 Adam Archuleta Washington Commanders 2 Albert Haynesworth Washington Commanders 3 Nick Foles Jacksonville Jaguars 4 Le'Veon Bell New York Jets 5 Antonio Brown New England Patriots 6 David Boston San Diego Chargers 7 Neil O'Donnell New York Jets 8 Antwaan Randle El Washington Commanders 9 Deion Sanders Washington Commanders 10 Dana Stubblefield Washington Commanders

Let's take a deeper dive into the top 10.

Related NFL Free Agency: The Complex Nuances of the Offseason Explained The news cycle throughout the NFL offseason isn't always the easiest to understand. GIVEMESPORT is here to help by breaking down free agency.

1 Adam Archuleta, S, Washington Commanders, 2006

The former Rams safety was a bust in Washington

James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

From 2001 to 2005, Adam Archuleta, the 20th overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft, was one of the top performers at his position. Among all NFL safeties during that stretch, he was first in sacks (15), fifth in combined tackles (410), and second in solo tackles (351). The Arizona State alum was also durable, playing in 72 of 80 regular-season games for the then-St. Louis Rams.

When you make someone the highest-paid player at their position in NFL history, you need to nail it. But whatever the opposite of nailing it is, the franchise now known as the Washington Commanders did just that as they signed Archuleta to a six-year, $30 million contract in 2006, then a record for safeties, hoping he would spend his prime years in the nation's capital.

Adam Archuleta Stats Stat Rams (2001-05) Commanders (2006) Games/Starts 72/69 16/7 Total Tackles 410 60 Solo Tackles 351 49 Tackles For Loss 30 2 Sacks 15.0 1.0 Passes Defended 22 1 Forced Fumbles/TD 3/2 0/0 Interceptions/TD 3/1 0/0

Archuleta started only seven of 16 games for Washington in 2006 and had a below-average year in tackles (60), tackles for loss (two), and sacks (1.0). He was eventually replaced in the starting lineup by Troy Vincent and played only on special teams for the last half of the season.

As the campaign wore on, he began complaining about how head coach Joe Gibbs was using him, and after less than one calendar year in D.C., he was traded to the Chicago Bears. After one season in the Windy City, Archuleta signed with the then-Oakland Raiders but was cut before the regular season and never again played in the NFL.

2 Albert Haynesworth, DT, Washington Commanders, 2009

Trouble followed the two-time All-Pro

Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

Taken by the Tennessee Titans with the 15th overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, Albert Haynesworth didn't make a significant impact at the professional level until his sixth season.

But among defensive linemen in 2007 and 2008, Haynesworth tied for 11th in sacks (14.5), was sixth in tackles for loss (27), and tied for eighth in QB hits (37). He was the runner-up in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2007 and finished fourth in 2008, ending the latter with career highs in sacks (8.5), solo tackles (41), and tackles for loss (15).

Haynesworth was also named to the Pro Bowl and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in both seasons, which led Washington to sign him to a seven-year, $100 million contract in 2009. But just as it went with Archuleta, the move proved to be a massive mistake.

Albert Haynesworth Stats Stat Titans (2002-08) Commanders (2009-10) Games/Starts 90/74 20/12 Total Tackles 272 53 Solo Tackles 200 42 Tackles For Loss 60 12 Sacks 24.0 6.5 Passes Defended 20 6 Forced Fumbles 6 0

Haynesworth had become infamous in Tennessee for his anger management issues that included a reckless endangerment charge, stomping on a helmetless player's head, and kicking a teammate in the chest during practice.

In his first season in Washington, he criticized the coaching staff and refused to attend offseason workouts. And in year two, in 2010, he showed up to training camp out of shape.

Hayneworth's stint in D.C. saw lows in tackles and sacks over any two-year stretch of his career, and he was suspended for the last half of the 2010 season for "conduct detrimental to the team."

He was traded to the New England Patriots in 2011 for just a fifth-round pick but lasted less than four months in Foxborough before being waived by Bill Belichick. The Tennessee alum was quickly picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and started six games to close out the year but was released after the season and never played in the league again.

3 Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, 2019

The former Super Bowl MVP goes from Philly fame to Florida failure

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

A 2012 third-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Foles played only seven games in his rookie campaign but had a breakout year in 2013.

Foles earned the lone Pro Bowl nod of his career that season, leading the league in passer rating, touchdown percentage, yards gained per passing attempt, and yards per completion. Injuries limited him to eight games in 2014, and he was traded to the Rams after the season.

After a bumpy 2015 campaign and with the Rams drafting Jared Goff, Foles asked to be released. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs but only played in three games.

The Eagles brought him back in 2017 as a backup to Carson Wentz, and when Wentz tore an ACL late in the year, Foles finished out the regular season, winning two of three starts, and lit it up in the postseason.

He completed nearly 73% of his passes for 971 yards, six touchdowns, and only one interception in three games. Foles was named Super Bowl 52 MVP in the Eagles' wild 41-33 win over the Patriots, throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns and catching a touchdown pass of his own on the famed "Philly Special."

He was named the Eagles' 2018 opening-day starter as Wentz wasn't ready to return. Wentz ultimately returned in Week 3, and Foles didn't get another start until Week 15. The Eagles were all set to pick up a $20 million option on his contract, but Foles declined, opting for free agency.

Nick Foles Stats Stat (Reg. Season & Playoffs) Eagles (2017-18) Jaguars (2019) Games/Starts 17/13 4/4 Record 10-3 0-4 Comp% 67.2 65.8 Passing Yards 3,388 736 Passing TD 21 3 Interceptions 11 2

Soon after, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed him to a four-year, $88 million deal, including over $50 million in guaranteed money, a franchise record at the time.

Given that Foles had only had two seasons in which he hit double digits in games started, perhaps Jacksonville was being overly optimistic. He broke a clavicle in Week 1 of the 2019 season and underwent surgery the next day.

Upon his return, he made a couple of lackluster starts before being benched in favor of rookie Gardner Minshew. Foles finished the 2019 season with only four starts, throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions. In the offseason, he was traded to the Chicago Bears, with whom he spent two years before wrapping up his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

4 Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets, 2019

The Steelers let Bell walk; the Jets decided to pay him

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

When a player chooses to sit out an entire season in the prime of his career, there's obviously plenty of risk involved.

A second-round pick in 2013, Le'Veon made three Pro Bowls in his first five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, had three seasons in the top 10 in rushing yards, and had two seasons in the top 10 in rushing touchdowns.

So, after a 2017 season in which he led the league in rushing attempts and total touches, Bell decided to sit out all of 2018 due to a contract dispute after refusing to sign the franchise tag.

As Pittsburgh opted not to tag him again, Bell became an unrestricted free agent in 2019, and the New York Jets showed no fear, signing him to a four-year, $52.5 million contract.

Le'Veon Bell Stats Stat Steelers (2013-17) Jets (2019-20) Games/Starts 62/62 17/17 Rush Attempts 1,229 264 Rush Yards 5,336 863 Rush TD 35 3 Receptions 312 69 Receiving Yards 2,660 500 Receiving TD 7 1

In his first year with Gang Green, the Michigan State product recorded 789 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 15 games, adding 66 receptions for 461 receiving yards and a score.

In the opening week of the 2020 season, he suffered a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve. Following his Week 5 return, Bell liked a tweet suggesting the Jets should trade him, which understandably did not go over well with the organization. After trying to trade him but finding no suitors, the Jets released him.

Bell ran for 863 yards in 17 games and had 19 carries in two games in 2020 before being shown the door.

5 Antonio Brown, WR, New England Patriots, 2019

Brown got paid, but his story will always be one of wasted potential

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown was a steal for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. In nine seasons in the Steel City, he twice led the league in receptions and receiving yards and was a one-time receiving touchdowns leader.

He also earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl, five All-Pro selections, and was the first player in NFL history with 1,000 receiving yards and 1,000 kick/punt return yards in the same season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2011, Antonio Brown became the first player in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards (1,108) and at least 1,000 kick/punt return yards (1,062) in the same season.

In 2011, he became the first player in NFL history with 1,000 receiving and kick return yards in the same season. He was, however, troubled. Brown was fined every season he was in the league, totaling almost $400,000.

Finally, after numerous run-ins with coaches, management, players, and officials, he was traded to the Raiders. But after less than a calendar year and more troubles, he was released, never having worn silver and black in a regular-season game.

The very day the Raiders released him, he signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the New England Patriots, which included a $9 million signing bonus and an upside of $15 million. On top of that, the Patriots added a second-year option in which he would receive $20 million if it were picked up.

After one game, four receptions totaling 56 yards and a touchdown, Brown was cut amid allegations of intimidating text messages sent to a woman who had accused him of sexual assault. And that was it.

While this wasn't the financial disaster of some of the other towering failures on the list, the high-profile signing of such a talent, coupled with the fact that Brown caught only four passes in a Pats uniform, makes him an irresistible selection.

6 David Boston, WR, San Diego Chargers, 2003

After a break-out year with Arizona, the Chargers paid Boston big-time money

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

All-American wide receiver David Boston left Ohio State after three seasons and was the eighth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

As a rookie in 1999, he played in all 16 games for the Cardinals, finishing third on the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards and second in touchdown catches.

After being an alternate selection for the Pro Bowl in 2000, Boston had a breakout campaign in 2001, leading the league in receiving yards (1,598), receiving yards per game (99.9), and yards per touch (15.9). He started the Pro Bowl that year and was also a First-Team All-Pro selection.

A torn tendon in his right knee limited him to just eight games in 2002, but that didn't stop the then-San Diego Chargers from signing him to a seven-year, $47.4 million contract in free agency during the ensuing offseason.

David Boston Stats Stat Cardinals (1999-2002) Chargers (2003) Games/Starts 56/47 14/14 Targets 464 115 Receptions 241 70 Receiving Yards 3,739 880 Receiving TD 18 7

Boston's 2003 season was mediocre at best, as he finished in the middle of the pack in most offensive categories, catching 70 passes for 880 yards and seven touchdowns. After cursing out the Chargers' strength coach early in the season, head coach Marty Schottenheimer suspended him for one game for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Despite decent enough production, Boston was traded to the Miami Dolphins the following spring. But between missing the entire 2004 season with another knee injury, getting hit with a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's steroid policy, and yet another knee issue, he only played five games for the Dolphins over two seasons, catching four passes for 80 yards before being released.

Boston spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but never appeared in a regular-season game and ended his career playing one game for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts in 2008.

7 Neil O'Donnell, QB, New York Jets, 1996

O'Donnell helped take Pittsburgh to the Super Bowl and then helped keep the Jets circling the bowl

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

After being drafted with the 70th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1990 and sitting behind Bubby Brister as a rookie, Neil O'Donnell appeared in a dozen games during his second season, starting eight. In 1992, he became the team's true full-time starter and threw for 2,283 yards and 13 touchdowns to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl.

The Maryland alum's best overall season in Pittsburgh came in 1995 as he threw for nearly 3,000 yards and a career-best 17 touchdowns, led the league in game-winning drives (four), and helped the Steelers to Super Bowl 30.

But after tossing just seven interceptions during the regular season, O'Donnell threw three picks against the Cowboys that night in a 27-17 loss.

Neil O'Donnell Stats Stat Steelers (1991-95) Jets (1996-97) Games/Starts 66/61 21/20 Record 39-22 8-12 Comp% 57.1 56.9 Pass Yards 12,867 3,943 Pass TD 68 21 Interceptions 39 14

He entered free agency that offseason, and the perpetually quarterback-hungry New York Jets came calling, dishing out a five-year, $24 million contract that included a $7 million signing bonus. He went 0–6 in his first season with seven interceptions against only four touchdowns before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

The Jets changed head coaches in O'Donnell's second season, going from RIch Kotite to Bill Parcells, and the New Jersey native had a decent year, throwing for 2,796 yards and 17 touchdowns. O'Donnell and Parcells never really meshed, however, and he lost his starting job to Glenn Foley.

After refusing to re-negotiate his contract following the 1997 season, he was waived. While he spent six additional seasons in the league, one with the Cincinnati Bengals and five with the Tennessee Titans, O'Donnell never found the success he had in Pittsburgh.

8 Antwaan Randle El, WR, Washington Commanders, 2006

Washington saw more in Randle El than was ever there

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers selected wideout and return specialist Antwaan Randle El in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft. Among rookies that year, he ranked first in receptions (47), tied for fifth in receiving yards (489), recorded 990 return yards, and was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team.

That being said, outside of a relatively mediocre 2004 season in which he recorded a then-career-high 601 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes, his career in Pittsburgh had basically flatlined by the end of the 2005 campaign.

Of course, Washington owner Dan Snyder offered Randle El a seven-year contract worth $31 million. While he was an outstanding returner, NFL franchises don't often hand out that kind of money to a special teams player.

Antwaan Randle El Stats Stat Steelers (2002-05) Commanders (2006-09) Targets 253 304 Receptions 162 186 Receiving Yards 2,012 2,202 Receiving TD 7 8 Punt Return Yards 1,594 907 Punt Return TD 4 1 Kick Return Yards 1,742 17 Kick Return TD 1 0

As a receiver, the Illinois native's best overall season in Washington was 2008, when he went for 593 yards and four touchdowns. Unlike his tenure in Pittsburgh, however, Randle El didn't handle both kickoff and punt returns; he was relegated only to the latter.

With the Steelers, he'd never caught more than three touchdown passes in a season and never finished in the top 10 in any receiving category. And in four years in Washington, he caught just eight touchdown passes before being released in 2010, at which point he rejoined Pittsburgh for one final season.

9 Deion Sanders, CB, Washington Commanders, 2000

Washington's signing of Prime Time was another example of wishful thinking

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders' career defies quantification. How do you measure the stats of someone so good at their position that the opposition's plan to deal with him is to essentially eliminate his side of the field?

"Prime Time" had three seasons in the top 10 in interceptions, but that was essentially it from a statistical standpoint (we're not counting special teams here). Between the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys, Sanders was a six-time First-Team All-Pro selection and made eight Pro Bowls, including his final year in Dallas.

In what was billed as a salary-cap survival move, the Cowboys let him walk after the 1999 season. Once again, Washington came along and signed the future Hall of Famer to a seven-year, $56 million contract.

Deion Sanders Stats Stat Falcons, 49ers, Cowboys (1989-99) Commanders (2000) Games/Starts 147/136 16/15 Tackles 433 41 Forced Fumbles/TD 9/1 1/0 Interceptions/TD 44/8 4/0

From 1994-1999, Washington gave up the fifth-highest total points in the league (2,170). Diving deeper, however, shows that they tied for the ninth-fewest passing touchdowns allowed. During that same time, they surrendered the most rushing yards and touchdowns in the league (117). So what did they do about it?

They signed a 33-year-old cornerback to a contract set to take him to his age-40 season. The signing of Sanders in 2000 is a perfect example of Washington's truly impressive ineptitude when it comes to free agents.

Despite the fact that Deion had a pretty good year, Washington had so many more glaring holes to fill, mostly on run defense. So, dropping a ton of money on any cornerback didn't make much sense. At the end of the year, the chronically unpredictable Sanders decided to retire, although he did return to the league in 2004 with the Baltimore Ravens.

It was the length of the contract rather than the money that made this such a head-scratching deal. Did Washington ever think Deion would be with them and remain as productive as he'd been in his prime until he was 40? If they didn't, the signing borders on malpractice. If they did, well, that would explain a lot.

10 Dana Stubblefield, DT, Washington Commanders, 1998

Stubblefield's numbers had steadily declined until one magical season

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1993, Dana Stubblefield took things a step further and earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the San Francisco 49ers in 1997 after recording a career-high 15 sacks.

So, when Washington signed him to a six-year, $36 million deal ahead of the 1998 season, it looked like a no-brainer.

Dana Stubblefield Stats Stat 49ers (1993-97) Commanders (1998-2000) Games/Starts 77/75 38/37 Total Tackles 230 115 Sacks 39.5 7.0 Forced Fumbles 7 1

In hindsight, however, Washington should've noticed that in the three years between his rookie season and his DPOY campaign, his sack totals had steadily declined, reaching the bottom in 1996 when he recorded just one. His overall tackle numbers moved in that same direction.

Washington lost its first seven games in 1998, and Stubblefield injured his knee and missed the rest of the season. When he returned in 1999, things didn't get any better. In his final two years in Washington before returning to San Francisco, he totaled just 5.5 sacks. So, what looked like an outlier of a season in 1997 turned out to be just that.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all salary info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.