Highlights Dan Snyder's toxic workplace culture and incompetence in Washington led to only six playoff appearances in 24 years as owner.

Off-field blunders such as mishandling draft picks and the team's legacy failure plague owners like Hugh Culverhouse.

Bill Bidwill didn't accomplish much over six decades with the Cardinals.

It’s hard to think of a collective group of people that is as universally hated as NFL owners.

Due to their extravagant wealth and disconnect from the rest of society, these folks often have trouble delivering messages that resonate with the average person. However, being unlikeable doesn’t always equate to being a bad owner.

This list isn’t about judging people’s mistakes or shortcomings as much as it is about calculating how these flaws negatively impacted their work. With that in mind, here's a look at the worst NFL owners of all time.

Related Ranking the Five Worst No. 1 Overall Picks in NFL Draft History Some NFL draft prospects taken at No. 1 overall have lived up to the hype. But these five went in the opposite direction.

1 Dan Snyder, Washington Commanders (1999-2022)

Snyder was loathed by the entire NFL

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Some owners are bad people, while others mean well but lack the know-how to run a successful organization. Dan Snyder was both, which makes him a no-brainer for this list. In short, Snyder was a walking PR disaster who seemed to tarnish the Washington Commanders with every breath he took.

Chronicling every one of Snyder’s controversies and scandals during his tenure would be exhausting and, frankly, could be its own article. The most notable infractions were his enablement of a toxic workplace culture, which led to an NFL investigation that found Snyder sexually harassed a female employee.

On top of being a repulsive human, Snyder was a straight-up incompetent owner. Washington won two playoff games and made just six playoff appearances in the 24 years he owned the team. Although Snyder has relinquished his title as owner, selling the team in July 2023, he’s left a stain on the franchise that will take years to wash away.

2 Hugh Culverhouse, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1976-1993)

Culverhouse's desire to run Tampa Bay like a business resulted in a poor on-field product

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Hugh Culverhouse had been attempting to insert himself into the NFL scene for years and was finally rewarded when he was handed the keys to one of the NFL’s newest expansion franchises, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 1976.

Tampa started 0-26, which can’t be entirely attributed to Culverhouse, as the team was still in its beginning stages. But things never got much better.

The Buccaneers were perennial losers and couldn’t get themselves out of the basement. One of Culverhouse’s most famous blunders was illegally bringing the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 1986 NFL Draft, Bo Jackson, to visit the team’s facilities, which stripped Jackson of his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Jackson was irate and vowed never to play for Tampa. Culverhouse called Jackson’s bluff and still selected him first overall, only for Jackson to stick to his word and embark on a career in Major League Baseball.

Tampa Bay won a single playoff game in Culverhouse’s 18 years as owner and accrued 15 losing seasons.

3 Bill Bidwill, St. Louis/Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals (1962-2019)

Bidwill accomplished little in nearly 60 years with the Cardinals

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Bidwill spent 58 years as a partial or principal owner of the franchise currently known as the Arizona Cardinals.

In that span, which stretched from 1962 to 2019, the Cardinals won just six playoff games and compiled a regular-season record of 380-493. While things got better toward the end, going 26 seasons before winning a playoff game is unacceptable under any circumstances.

The Cardinals currently have the longest championship drought in American sports at 77 years, and it’s hard to deny Bidwill’s role in that unenviable title.

Additionally, Bidwill’s son, Michael Bidwill, has taken over as owner and has been accused of mistreating staffers and fostering a toxic workplace environment. The longer the Cardinals’ championship drought persists, the worse it will look for the Bidwill family.

In his nearly 60 years, he was unable to bring the team a championship, and keeping it in the family may only lead to further heartbreak.

4 Robert Irsay, Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1972-1996)

The Colts plummeted under Irsay's leadership



Indy Star-USA TODAY NETWORK

Robert Irsay thought he was inheriting a juggernaut in 1962 when he purchased the Baltimore Colts, who'd won the Super Bowl just a year and a half earlier. However, he underestimated the impact an inexperienced owner would have on the franchise.

Maybe he didn’t understand the importance of strong ownership, or perhaps he naively believed he could provide it. Nevertheless, the organization quickly unraveled under his leadership.

Irsay’s incompetence played a driving role in John Elway’s refusal to play for the Colts when they drafted him No. 1 overall in 1983. Irsay famously moved the team to Indianapolis the following year, but the change of scenery made little difference.

It wasn’t until Irsay’s 24th season that the Colts won a playoff game. He passed away in January 1997, at which point ownership transferred to his son, Jim, who's had far more success with the franchise.

5 William Clay Ford Sr., Detroit Lions (1961-2013)

The Lions became a laughing stock with Ford as owner

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions' recent resurgence was a wholesome story of a franchise pulling itself from the gutter and obtaining relevance for the first time in decades. It’s no coincidence that no such turnaround occurred under William Clay Ford Sr.

The Lions were actually an NFL powerhouse in the 1950s, winning three championships, and it wasn’t until Ford, who held a minority stake in the team in the early '60s, took over as the principal owner in late 1963 that the nosedive began.

Ford remained the owner until 2013, accumulating a record of 334-457-15. There weren’t many bright spots, but there were several teams and moments that were memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The 2008 Lions became the first team ever to go 0-16. Barry Sanders, who many consider to be the greatest running back in NFL history, retired after growing frustrated with the organization. And not long after Ford’s death, the great Calvin Johnson would follow suit and retire at 30.

The Lions were unable to win with any level of consistency or support their stars. One postseason win in 50 years as an owner is inexcusable and puts Ford’s struggles into perspective.

6 George Preston Marshall, Boston Braves/Washington Commanders (1932-1969)

Marshall's bigoted views hindered Washington

Despite being one of the most influential owners in league history, George Preston Marshall’s name doesn’t receive the present-day admiration that many of his contemporaries, such as George Halas and Art Rooney, do.

Marshall founded the franchise now known as the Commanders in 1932 (first called the Boston Braves) and was an NFL owner for 37 years. In that time, Washington won two championships, which led to Marshall being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, Marshall’s later years tarnished his name and did irreversible damage to his legacy. Marshall was a staunch segregationist and refused to sign Black players. Not only was Marshall’s prejudice hurtful and perpetuated racism in the NFL, but it directly hurt his team’s performance.

By only allowing certain ethnicities on the team, Marshall was limiting the talent pool Washington could select from and missed out on countless great players. The 21st-century interpretation of Marshall’s choice to be the final NFL owner to integrate is that he was more attached to his racist views than he was winning football games, making him a reprehensible human and owner.

7 Jimmy Haslam III, Cleveland Browns (2012-Present)

Haslam can work his way off this list if the Browns can stay in contention

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It may feel weird having Jimmy Haslam III on this list, considering the Cleveland Browns have been on the rise in recent years. However, he still oversaw the most recent 0-16 NFL season and has been responsible for a series of questionable moves. Under Haslam, who took control of the franchise in 2012, the Browns have gone 70-124 and have made two playoff appearances.

Haslam’s legacy may be determined by Deshaun Watson’s remaining years with the team. The Browns gave up a haul for him in 2022, including three first-round picks. To entice Watson to come to Cleveland, Haslam promised a five-year, $230 million deal, all of which was guaranteed, an unprecedented contract.

If Watson continues to struggle with health and can't recapture his 2020 form, this deal will go down as one of the worst in league history and serve as a blemish on Haslam’s already shaky resume.

8 Randy Lerner, Cleveland Browns (2002-2011)

Lerner wasn't meant to be an owner

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Lerner inherited the Browns after his father, Al, passed away in October 2002. Unfortunately, the younger Lerner didn’t have much interest in football, and the results reflect that. Cleveland won nine games and made the playoffs as a wild-card team in 2002 but missed the postseason the following nine years, which led to Lerner selling the franchise to Jimmy Haslam.

Lerner went 56-104 in his 10 years as the Browns' owner and never won a playoff game. In Lerner’s defense, he never sought out the team and had the awareness to sell it once he realized he wasn’t meeting the standard.

This doesn’t make him a good owner by any means, but it does make him appreciably better than the rest of this list.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.