Highlights Doug Williams led Washington to victory in Super Bowl 22 but finished his career with a losing record.

Trent Dilfer played just one season with the Baltimore Ravens but went 7-1 in eight regular-season starts and helped the team to victory in Super Bowl 35.

Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl 52 but finished his career with a .500 regular-season record.

This particular list isn't about being a bad NFL quarterback. It's about being among the rare group of non-elite QBs to have guided their team to a Super Bowl title.

Hall of Famers like Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, and Bart Starr have all done it. So have Terry Bradshaw, Steve Young, John Elway, and Troy Aikman. These guys, among plenty of others, were all expected to bring home a championship, and they did.

Other lesser-known and less-talented quarterbacks have led their teams to an NFL championship and it's happened more often than one might think.

We went back and looked at every Super Bowl-winning quarterback, weeded out the elite ones, and compiled a list of five lesser-known quarterbacks to have led their team to a title. Let's take a look.

1 Doug Williams

Doug Williams threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter of Super Bowl 22

Doug Williams is the only player on this list with a losing regular-season record during his career. Williams, who attended Grambling, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft. He spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Bucs, compiling a 33-33-1 record.

In 1982, the Bucs let Williams go. After a year away from the football field, he joined the newly formed USFL. After the league folded, he headed back to the NFL in 1986, signing with the team now known as the Washington Commanders, with whom he spent the next four years, primarily as a backup to Mark Rypien.

Doug Williams Career Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 88/81 Record 38-42-1 Comp% 49.5 Pass Yards 16,998 Pass TD 100 Interceptions 93 Rating 69.4

During the strike-shortened 1987 season, Williams took over the starting quarterback job from Jay Schroeder late in the year. He went 0-2 in his only two regular-season starts but led Washington to playoff wins over the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, earning his team the right to face the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 22.

Williams threw four touchdown passes that day in San Diego — all in the second quarter — to give his team a 35-10 lead at halftime. Washington ultimately cruised to an easy 42-10 victory. Williams was named Super Bowl MVP, even though running back Timmy Smith rushed for a Super Bowl record 204 yards and two touchdowns, averaging better than nine yards per carry.

Williams lost the QB1 role to Rypien the following season and ultimately went 5-9 in four years as Washington's starter. He finished his career with a 38-42-1 record and never had a Pro Bowl season.

2 Trent Dilfer

Trent Dilfer went from backup to Super Bowl starter in his only season with the Baltimore Ravens

Like Williams, Trent Dilfer began his professional football career with the Buccaneers, who selected him with the sixth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. Also like Williams, he finished with a .500 record in Tampa, going 38-38 in his six seasons.

In 2000, Dilfer signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a backup to Tony Banks but took over the starting job after Banks had trouble moving the offense. Dilfer capitalized and went 7-1 in his eight starts, helping the Ravens, who were genuinely led by their top-ranked defense, to a 12-4 record.

Trent Dilfer Career Stats Seasons 14 Games/Starts 130/113 Record 58-55 Comp% 55.5 Pass Yards 20,518 Pass TD 113 Interceptions 129 Rating 70.2

In the postseason, Dilfer continued his winning ways, leading the Ravens to a berth in Super Bowl 35 against the New York Giants. Led by Ray Lewis and the aforementioned swarming defense, the Ravens posted a 34-7 victory. Dilfer completed 12 of his 25 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

That was Dilfer's lone season with the Ravens. After Baltimore cut ties with him, he played four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before finishing his NFL career by playing a season each with the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers.

Dilfer's career record is 58-55. He had one Pro Bowl season with the Buccaneers in 1997, when he went 10-6 with 21 touchdown passes.

3 Nick Foles

Nick Foles will always be remembered for his performance during Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots.

Nick Foles began his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who picked him in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Foles spent much of the season backing up Michael Vick, but he got his chance late in the year after Vick went down with an injury. Foles made six starts that season and went 1-5.

In 2013, the two battled it out for the starting job, a competition eventually won by Vick. A hamstring injury to Vick opened the door for Foles, who went 8-2 in 10 starts. He earned his lone Pro Bowl that season, throwing 27 touchdown passes with just two interceptions.

In 2014, Foles went 6-2 in his eight starts but saw his season come to an end when he broke his collarbone against the Houston Texans.

The Eagles traded Foles to the St. Louis Rams, where he went 4-7 as a starter in 2015. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 but made just one start. He then returned to the Eagles in 2017 to back up Carson Wentz, Philly's first-round pick in 2016.

Nick Foles Career Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 71/58 Record 29-29 Comp% 62.4 Pass Yards 14,227 Pass TD 82 Interceptions 47 Rating 86.2

In Week 14, Wentz, who was having an MVP-caliber season, tore his ACL, forcing Foles into action. Foles went 2-1 in three starts to close the regular season and then dominated in the postseason.

In the NFC title game, Foles completed 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-7 dismantling of the Minnesota Vikings. Against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, he threw for three more touchdowns and caught a TD pass in a wild 41-33 victory, earning MVP honors.

Following his Super Bowl win, Foles went 7-12 over the next five years with four different teams and finished his career with a 29-29 regular-season record.

4 Jim Plunkett

Jim Plunkett won two Super Bowls as the starting quarterback for the Raiders

It's tough to fathom Jim Plunkett being on this list, especially since he's won two Super Bowls and was named MVP in one of them.

Plunkett was the top pick in the 1971 NFL Draft, selected by the New England Patriots. He never lived up to expectations as a No. 1 overall pick and struggled on some bad teams in New England. He played five seasons with the Patriots and never had a winning season. As a rookie, he went 6-8 and finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting but went 3-11 the following year.

The Patriots traded Plunkett to the San Francisco 49ers in 1976. With the 49ers, Plunkett went 11-15 in two years. In his seven NFL seasons to that point, he threw more interceptions than touchdown passes every year except his rookie season.

Jim Plunkett Career Stats Seasons 16 Games/Starts 157/144 Record 72-72 Comp% 52.5 Pass Yards 25,882 Pass TD 164 Interceptions 198 Rating 67.5

After getting his release from San Francisco, Plunkett joined the Oakland Raiders, where he went to two Super Bowls. After appearing in four games and not making a start in 1979, he went 9-2 in 1980 after replacing the injured Dan Pastorini. He then led the Raiders to a 27-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 15, throwing three touchdown passes en route to winning Super Bowl MVP.

In 1983, with the Raiders now in Los Angeles, Plunkett was benched early in the season in favor of Marc Wilson but retook the QB1 role when Wilson went down with an injury. The Raiders ultimately made their way to Super Bowl 18 and defeated Washington 38-9. Plunkett completed 16 of 25 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

For his career, Plunkett compiled a regular-season record of 72-72.

5 Jeff Hostetler

Jeff Hostetler came in to relieve Phil Simms in the 1990 season and led the Giants to a Super Bowl

When Jeff Hostetler was called into action, he always performed well. He just happened to spend much of his NFL career as a backup.

Hostetler, who was taken in the third round of the 1984 NFL Draft, spent the first seven seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the New York Giants. He made just 23 starts during that stretch, playing behind Phil Simms.

Jeff Hostetler Career Stats Seasons 13 Games/Starts 152/83 Record 51-32 Comp% 58.0 Pass Yards 16,430 Pass TD 94 Interceptions 71 Rating 80.5

During Week 15 of the 1990 season, Simms went down with an injury, opening the door for Hostetler. He went 2-0 in his two regular-season starts and then guided the Giants through the postseason, setting up a meeting with the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl 25. Hostetler completed 20 of his 32 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown in the 20-19 victory.

Hostetler started most of the games for the Giants over the next two years, going 12-9. He then played for the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders for four seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1994. He played one final season in Washington in 1997.

In his 13-year career, he never had a losing season as a starter and finished his career with a 51-32 record.

