Playing any sport on the road can be difficult.

Routines change. Hotel beds are different from what players have at home. Travel can be tiring. Time-zone changes can mess with a body's rhythms.

Not to mention that hostile crowds can make communication difficult, especially pre-snap.

Ten Worst Road Records Since 2000 Team Record Cleveland Browns 52-141 Detroit Lions 58-134-2 Jacksonville Jaguars 60-133 Las Vegas/Oakland Raiders 67-126 Arizona Cardinals 69-125 New York Jets 73-120 Washington Commanders 74-118-2 Cincinnati Bengals 75-117-1 Minnesota Vikings 76-116-2 Buffalo Bills 77-115

Here, then, are the 10 teams that have the worst road records since the year 2000, courtesy of StatMuse.

1 Cleveland Browns: 52-141

Maybe Deshaun Watson will change things in Cleveland

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have long been a struggling franchise, so perhaps it's no surprise they lead this list with 141 losses on the road since the year 2000. That's against just 52 wins.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only two teams on this list have averaged over 20 points per game on the road.

Correlation isn't causation, but it shouldn't be surprising that the Browns also have scored just 376 TDs on the road, with just 18.1 points per game.

The Browns have been improving lately, so perhaps their road record will follow suit going forward.

2 Detroit Lions: 58-134-2

Only seven winning seasons since 2000, including an 0-16 campaign in 2008.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

It's not shocking that a team that went 0-16 would be second on this list with a 58-134-2 road record.

Some of the Detroit Lions' most infamous plays have happened on the road over the past 23 seasons.

Dan Orlovsky ran out of the back of the end zone against the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota in 2008.

A late-game Calvin Johnson touchdown was taken off the board against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in 2010 -- this was the famous "completing the process of the catch" controversy.

As with the Browns, the Lions are on the upswing right now -- they were one bad half away from the Super Bowl last season. So, as with Cleveland, perhaps the road record will improve in the near future.

3 Jacksonville Jaguars: 60-133

After a promising start for the franchise, the team dipped at the turn of the century.

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville has just one fewer road loss since 2000 than the Lions do, with 133. The Jaguars' road record in that time is 60-133 with just 19.2 points per game. This shouldn't be surprising for a team that stumbled badly at the start of this time span -- the Jags were 7-9, 6-10, 6-10, and 5-11 from 2000-2003.

Their dip in the early 2000s was pretty disappointing, considering they reached two AFC Championship games in the late 90s, including the 1999 season, after finishing with a 14-2 record.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only one team on this list has more than 450 road touchdowns.

Jacksonville only has six winning seasons and two .500 seasons in the time frame covered here. So it should surprise no one that its road record is lacking.

4 Las Vegas Raiders: 67-126

Leaving the Black Hole hasn't been good for the Raiders.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders -- who were the Oakland Raiders from 1995 until 2019 -- are, like Jacksonville, a team that has mostly been in the middle or bottom of the pack in terms overall win-loss record since the year 2000. So, once again, it should not raise eyebrows to see that the Raiders haven't performed well away from home and the so-called "Black Hole" section of rabid Raiders fans.

The Raiders' 67-126 road record since 2000 is seven games better -- less worse? -- than the top (bottom?) three, though they have fewer than 19 points per game on the road during this time and just 389 touchdowns.

Vegas is a team with plenty of questions for 2024, especially at the QB position, but they do play in a relatively new stadium in a city famous for its nightlife. So they might still have a home-field advantage. The problem is that any advantage they may have, they can't take Allegiant Stadium -- or the Las Vegas Strip -- with them on the road.

5 Arizona Cardinals: 69-125

The Cardinals have had their bright spots, but struggle away from the desert.

Danny Moloshok/Getty Images

If you look at the Arizona Cardinals' overall win-loss record since 2000, you'll see another team that hasn't had many seasons above .500 with playoff berths. Sensing a theme here? It's hard to say which comes first -- are teams bad on the road because they're bad, or are teams that can't win on the road doomed to bad overall records? That's especially true when the NFL still had only 16 games and teams played eight at home and eight on the road.

A team could have a good record at home, but not so good on the road. Which, again, leads us to ask -- were good teams underachieving by doing well at home but not on the road? Or were bad teams able to get wins in their own stadium but not on the road?

Either way, Cardinal fans have seen the team go 69-125 on the road over the past 23 seasons. And they've also seen the team lose a lot at home, too.

6 New York Jets: 73-120

Being in the same division as Tom Brady for 20 years may have played a role.

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have been closer to mediocre, in terms of overall record, than outright bad for most of the time span we're working with here. But outside the Meadowlands, a place where rowdy New York/New Jersey crowds might give the Jets a leg up -- even if they do share their stadium with the New York Giants -- the Jets have gone 73-120 with just 361 touchdowns and 17.9 points per game.

Hovering around .500 might feel less bad than being near the back of the pack, but, as evidenced above, teams that struggle on the road tend to miss the postseason more often than not.

It doesn't help that the Jets had to go to Gillette Stadium every year to play Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

7 Washington Commanders: 74-118

Washington has had trouble finding stability and consistency as a franchise.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have been a model of dysfunction for quite some time, from former owner Dan Synder's scandals and controversies to a name change mired in controversy. The Commanders' home digs haven't been popular with fans, but the team hasn't found solace on the road, either, with a 74-118 road record away from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area.

Washington has been all over the map, in terms of overall record, since the year 2000, with a mix of seasons where the team hovered around .500 and seasons where the team would be in the conversation about top draft picks.

Winning seasons and playoff berths have been few and far between.

It turns out that dysfunction doesn't lead to winning very often, and that certainly applies when a team is away from home.

8 Cincinnati Bengals: 75-117-1

They really were "The Bungles" on the road.



Rick Stewart/Stringer/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are a weird one for this list, given the success the team saw at various times under quarterbacks Carson Palmer, Andy Dalton, and Joe Burrow, along with former head coach Marvin Lewis.

But despite Lewis's teams often posting winning records and making the playoffs -- usually followed by a postseason face plant -- the Bengals road record since 2000 is 75-117-1. They're another team that has under 20 points per game at 19.8. Blame this on some of the lean times -- the team got off to a rough start during the Aughts and also was awful from 2018-2020. Those were Dalton's final years in town, plus Burrow's rookie season.

Burrow has moved past the development of his rookie season to become a top QB in the league, so the Bengals should be stronger on the road going forward.

9 Minnesota Vikings: 76-116-2

Away from the dome, the Vikings shouldn't roam.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It's easy to suggest that the Minnesota Vikings, who play all their home games indoors, are just 76-116-2 on the road since 2000 because they play all their home games indoors. That may or may not be the case.

Like the Bengals, the Vikings have been either around .500 or in the playoffs/playoff contention most years since 2000, though there have been some clunky seasons. So it's hard to say that the Vikings have been bad on the road simply because the team has been bad.

That said, the Vikings aren't the only team in the league, let alone their own division, to play in a dome, and early-season games are usually played in pleasant weather. So it's probably simplistic to assume that the team's road struggles have to do with playing outdoors.

Whatever the case, the Vikes are, at least, the first team on this list to have a road average of over 20 points per game, with 21.5. That's the highest on this list.

10 Buffalo Bills: 77-115

As the Bills improve, so should the road record.

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have been successful, in terms of playoff competition, since 2019. In fact, they've been a perennial Super Bowl contender during that time. They haven't yet gotten to one, but they've come close, and they are usually on preseason lists as a potential champion.

Before that, however, the Bills bounced back and forth from bad to mediocre, and their road win-loss record of 77-115 reflects that. At least the Bills were able to put up over 20.2 points per game during all those road losses.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Bills have a 32-24 (.571) road record since 2017, the first year in which Josh Allen took over as the team's starter.

The Bills play their home games in an outdoor stadium that is often subject to snow and cold later in the season, so that might put further damage to the theory that teams that play home games indoors or in pleasant weather might struggle on the road. Sure, the best way to track that would be to see how those teams perform in places like Chicago, Green Bay, and Buffalo, but there's a flip side here: The Bills were often playing road games indoors or in places with better weather than they have in winter, and they were still losing.

Then again, the Bills are also in the same division as the New England Patriots and were in that division during the Pats' dynasty run. So maybe, as with the Jets, having to face New England in Foxboro once a year plays a part. Just a thought.

All stats are courtesy of StatMuse and Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.