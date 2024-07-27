Highlights Skip Bayless made several insensitive and controversial NFL takes over the years, such as favoring Josh Freeman over Cam Newton and Tim Tebow over Andrew Luck.

Bayless also made questionable statements about Brandon Weeden would succeed and dismissing Von Miller.

He also compared Johnny Manziel to LeBron James and endorsed Cardale Jones over Dak Prescott.

Skip Bayless is the king of bad takes, but which NFL takes were the absolute worst? You are about to find out.

If you follow Fox Sports, you have probably heard of Bayless and his bad takes. Sports analysts can have unpopular opinions once in a while, and they are also prone to making mistakes with their predictions.

However, Bayless’ takes are on a whole new level of awkwardness. He says things that make you wonder if he thought them through. It might be his way of gaining popularity. Who knows? He's even said Josh Allen had 'surpassed' Patrick Mahomes in 2022 and even that doesn't make the list.

Bayless recently announced that he's leaving FS1's "Undisputed." Here are the 10 worst NFL takes he's had in his eight years with them.

Related 2024 NFL Schedule Has 10 Teams Playing 3 Games in 10 Days The NFL doesn't mind some attrition, as these teams have a loaded slate on their 2024 regular season schedule.

1 Bayless’ Tweet in the Middle of a Medical Emergency

Damar Hamlin was fighting for his life while Bayless was concerned about the game

Credit: Getty Images

Monday Night Football on January 2, 2023, came with a scare. The Cincinnati Bengals led the Buffalo Bills 7-3 in a battle for top seeding in the playoffs.

In the heat of the moment, the Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins ran into Damar Hamlin, and both players crashed to the ground.

Hamlin stood up but fell backward again and became motionless. He suffered a cardiac arrest, and the medical team rushed to stabilize him.

As concerns about Hamlin's well-being mounted, Bayless took to Twitter to discuss the game's significance and questioned the NFL's decision to postpone it.

The tweet is easily one of the most insensitive tweets ever made by a sports analyst. Even someone with terrible takes like Bayless should have done better.

2 Josh Freeman Over Cam Newton

Bayless believes Freeman is a superior quarterback compared to Newton

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Bayless’ Twitter page is popular for bad takes. In 2012, one of the worst things he wrote there was that Freeman would be a more consistent quarterback than Cam Newton.

Bayless said Freeman was better at leading, passing, and more careful with the ball. Everything was wrong with the tweet. Although Josh Freeman led Newton in some stats, including touchdowns and passing yards, Newton's 57.7 completion percentage was better than Freeman's 54.8.

By 2013, Freeman almost didn't have a career. His fallout with the coach resulted in him playing only four games all season. The 2012 season was the last we saw Freeman rack up good numbers.

On the other hand, Newton secured the NFL MVP award in 2015 and guided the Carolina Panthers to their second Super Bowl appearance.

Cam Newton stands out in NFL history as the quarterback with the most rushing attempts (1,118) and the highest number of rushing touchdowns (75).

3 Tim Tebow is Better Than Andrew Luck

Bayless said that Luck didn't have the special quality that Tebow brought to the game

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bayless had another tweet that didn't age well back in 2012. He tweeted that he had yet to see Andrew Luck meeting Tim Tebow's levels. He said Luck didn't have Tebow's It factor.

However, almost every other sports analyst already saw Luck's performance in college football and projected him to be the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Tebow did well for himself in college but never really jumped to life in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos traded him, along with a seventh-round pick, to the New York Jets in exchange for fourth and sixth-round picks. Tebow played only three regular seasons in the league, finishing his career with a disappointing 75.3 passer rating, 47.9 completion percentage, and a touchdown to interception ratio of 17-9.

The 2015 season was Luck's worst season in the NFL. However, he still completed more passes than Tebow in his entire career.

4 Tim Tebow Above Tom Brady

Bayless’ love for Tebow is priceless

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard to understand Bayless’ perspective here. But it's Bayless, so there's no need to think about it too deeply.

On the ESPN Sports Saturday show in 2012, Bayless said he'd pick Tebow at the end of the game over Tom Brady. The comments sparked outrage from all football lovers.

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, and a 15-time Pro Bowler. He has also won the NFL MVP award three times and has been named NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice.

Even though he didn't win all his awards before the 2012 season, by the time Bayless spilled that absurd take, Brady had won two Super Bowls and two NFL MVPs, among many other team and individual awards.

Tim Tebow, however, participated in only three regular seasons during his entire NFL career. Out of his three seasons, he can only boast of a good season in 2011.

5 Von Miller is Overrated

Bayless argued that Miller was too often missing in action during crucial games

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2011, Von Miller was the focus of one of Skip Bayless’ most criticized opinions. He critiqued the linebacker, calling him overrated, mentioning that he had never been a fan of him during his time at Texas A&M.

While it's okay to have personal unpopular opinions about a player, denying that Miller was an excellent player is just sickening for takes. The Broncos chose Miller as the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, a notably high selection for a linebacker.

Miller immediately started to impress. He was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2011 season. He also got a Pro Bowl selection and made the PFWA All-Rookie Team for his rookie season exploits.

Miller won the Super Bowl 50 MVP. With all that achievement, any hype around Miller back then was well worth it.

6 Brandon Weeden is a Star

Bayless believed Weeden would have six to seven good years

Credit: Getty Images

Brandon Weeden was the oldest player ever chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns selected him at 28 years and 195 days old. With the league's average retirement age at 27.6, Weeden didn't have much time.

However, Bayless believed Weeden would have up to seven good years. He also compared Weeden to then 24-year-old Ryan Tannehill, stating that Weeden was better.

Weeden did play for up to seven years, but calling those years good was quite a stretch. Although Tannehill remains a free agent this close to the start of the 2024 season, he has played 12 seasons in the NFL with numerous records. He holds the record for the highest passer rating in a season for the Tennessee Titans (117.5).

7 Cardale Jones is Better Than Dak Prescott

Bayless’ takes couldn't get any worse

Credit: Getty Images

It's like Bayless has a thing for mediocre players. Cardale Jones and Dak Prescott got into the NFL through fourth-round picks by the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys respectively.

Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner, admitted he wished he had picked Paxton Lynch instead. Prescott was the second option since they couldn't get Lynch.

Bayless said instead of Jones sulking about not getting Lynch, he should be more worried about picking Prescott over Jones.

Prescott proved both men wrong as he became miles ahead of both players. Lynch played only five regular season games in his two seasons in the NFL, while Jones featured in just one game in his single NFL season.

8 Johnny Manziel Greater Than LeBron James

Bayless’ hate speeches against LeBron James continue

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone who knows Bayless knows he is LeBron James's number-one hater. Bayless tweeted that Johnny Manziel would leave a bigger legacy in Cleveland than the great James.

As usual, the tweet aged horribly. Many would even argue that Bayless jinxed Manziel's career. Manziel earned up to 10 awards and honors during his freshman year. He won the Heisman Trophy and the AP College Football Player of the Year, among several other awards, in 2012.

He entered the NFL as a 22nd overall pick by the Broncos but failed to show his worth. He spent only two seasons in the league, and the summary of his career was inconsistency and off-field controversy.

9 Tearing Down Tom Landry's Good Records

Bayless's book provided a harsh assessment of Landry's legacy

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Bayless's questionable opinions date back to the 1990s. He published a book titled God's Coach: The Hymns, Hype, and Hypocrisy of Tom Landry's Cowboys. The book tore down Landry's legacy.

Landry became the Cowboys' head coach in 1960. He won their first two Super Bowl championships in 1971 and 1977.

Landry's Cowboys also won five NFC championships and achieved 20 consecutive winning seasons from 1966 to 1985. The legacy was probably not big enough for Bayless.

10 RG3 Will Receive Race Related Pressure

Bayless created racial controversy about RG3 in his head

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Bayless on ESPN's Monday Show back in 2012, said Robert Griffin III, popularly called RG3, was going to be at the center of race-related pressure. Bayless concluded that the majority of Washington Redskins fans were white so they were always going to criticize RG3.

However, the Redskins have a wide African-American fan base. Plus, in the end, RG3 was never really pressured because of his race.

Most of the pressure that probably led to his decline was due to his high pick. There were always going to be high expectations from a second-overall pick. Bayless unnecessarily created the racial controversy.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.