Every year, teams that find themselves at the bottom of the NBA standings make an effort to drop as low as possible in order to give themselves the best shot at drafting first overall in the NBA Draft.

However, selecting the top prospect is never a guarantee of success, and a number of players taken with the top pick have failed to live up to expectations in their respective careers.

The worst five players selected at No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft over the last 25 years are three certified busts and two further players who, though not terrible, fell far short of franchise-player status.

5 Andrea Bargnani

2006 1st overall pick

Bargnani's career was by no means a disaster, but it was also far from resembling what is expected from a No. 1 overall draft pick. Following a very promising rookie season in which Bargnani finished second in Rookie of the Year voting, Bargnani's career never really took off. He failed to make an All-Star team and did not ever achieve any team playoff success (3-8 record).

Andrea Bargnani - NBA Career Stats (2006-2016) Teams 3 Games Played 550 Career PPG 14.3

At the same time, with over 10 respectable years in the league, Bargnani more than proved he could score at the NBA level. In his fifth season for Toronto, Bargnani averaged 21.4 points per game, a metric completely unattainable by any of the other names on this list.

4 Markelle Fultz

2017 1st overall pick

Fultz' career has now stabilized in Orlando, but it certainly didn't start off that way. Injuries kept Fultz out of all but 33 games across his first two seasons in Philadelphia. In a tragic downturn, Fultz developed a dreadful case of the "yips" and completely lost the ability to shoot jumpers, oftentimes even appearing to struggle to release the basketball from his hands during his free throw motion.

Markelle Fultz - 2017-Present Teams 2 Games Played 234 Career PPG 11.1

Drafted at No.1 ahead of guys like Jayson Tatum, De'Aaron Fox and Donovan Mitchell, Fultz will always be viewed as somewhat of a disappointment, but he has nonetheless developed into a respectable NBA role player and has likely avoided ever being classified alongside any of the following three players on this list.

3 Kwame Brown

2001 1st overall pick

Kwame Brown became the first high school player drafted first overall when he was selected by the Washington Wizards in 2001. The team president of the Wizards at the time was none other than Michael Jordan, whose now infamous decision to draft Brown has never become separated from Jordan's generally negative legacy as a team president.

Kwame Brown - 2001-2013 Teams 7 Games Played 607 Career PPG 6.6

Brown was highly decorated as a high school basketball player hailing from Georgia, landing at the top of most national rankings. He also did not lack confidence, telling Wizards coach Doug Collins before the draft that, "If you draft me, you'll never regret it."

The Wizards sure did regret drafting Brown. He was not re-signed by the team at the conclusion of his rookie deal after a three-year period of lackluster production. Brown bounced around the league for another decade but never put up legitimate numbers or contributed to any playoff relevance. He was also known to feud with teammates throughout his career, starting in Washington, where Brown had a longstanding conflict with Gilbert Arenas.

2 Greg Oden

2007 1st overall pick

After a historically dominant high school career and a freshman season at Ohio State that validated his potential, Greg Oden was drafted first overall by the Portland Trail Blazers, being hailed as far and away the best NBA prospect since LeBron James.

Little did Portland know that in the years to come, its decision to draft Oden ahead of Kevin Durant would be compared with the franchise's tragically terrible decision in 1984 to draft Sam Bowie ahead of Michael Jordan.

Greg Oden - 2007-2014 Teams 2 Games Played 105 Career PPG 8.0

Simply put, Oden's health never allowed him to have a chance at an NBA career. A knee injury caused Oden to miss his entire rookie season, and following inconsistent health during his second and third seasons (82 total games played), Oden did not appear in an NBA game for three calendar years and was released by Portland, forevermore seen as a bust.

Oden shocked the NBA community by attempting a comeback at age 26 with the Miami Heat in 2014, but after appearing in just 23 games, he was never seen on an NBA court again.

1 Anthony Bennett

2013 1st overall pick

When Bennett became the first Canadian ever drafted first overall in 2013, many Cavaliers fans were confused, as Bennett had not been widely projected to be the top pick. Bennett's naysayers received plenty of reinforcement at the start of the Cavaliers' season, as Bennett failed to register a made field goal in his first four games, going 0-16 from the field in his first 43 minutes of NBA action.

No player besides Bennett has ever been labeled a bust as quickly, nor as lastingly.

Anthony Bennett - 2013-2017 Teams 4 Games Played 151 Career PPG 4.4

Cleveland wasted no time in giving up on Bennett, trading him to the Timberwolves after his rookie season, and Minnesota released Bennett following his sophomore season.

Bennett spent just two further seasons in the NBA, playing a total of 42 games for the Raptors and Nets, respectively. He is widely considered the worst No. 1 draft pick in NBA history.