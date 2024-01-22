Highlights JaMarcus Russell is the undisputed king of NFL draft busts.

Ki-Jana Carter was the last running back taken with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and for good reason.

The Cleveland Browns had two consecutive No. 1 overall picks fizzle out upon their re-entry into the NFL.

There's nothing quite like being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. It's the culmination of years of hard work, broadcast for the world to see during a prime-time television event seen by millions around the globe.

The rewards, of which there can be many, can be quite substantial and include a significant amount of money. On the flip side, however, a lot of pressure comes with having the hopes and dreams of an NFL franchise and its fan base resting on your shoulders.

Plenty of No. 1 overall selections have welcomed that pressure and lived up to it beautifully. Terry Bradshaw, John Elway, Troy Aikman, and Peyton and Eli Manning were all selected with the top pick of their respective drafts, and each went on to win multiple Super Bowl titles over the course of their careers.

But while some work out, plenty of top selections failed to live up to the hype and set the teams that drafted them back for years in the process.

With that in mind, here are the five worst No. 1 overall picks in NFL draft history.

1 JaMarcus Russell, QB, Oakland Raiders, 2007

Russell is the undisputed king of NFL draft busts

Was there ever any doubt? When you mix huge potential, stellar college stats, and high expectations along with poor performance, poor conditioning, and a questionable attitude, you're going to get the biggest NFL draft bust of all time: JaMarcus Russell.

Most of this list comprises players selected at the top of what many experts viewed at the time as relatively weak draft classes. That wasn't the case in 2007.

The No. 2 pick that year? Calvin Johnson. The number No. 3 pick? Joe Thomas. Moving down the line, the likes of Adrian Peterson, Marshawn Lynch, Darrelle Revis, and Greg Olsen were all featured in this class.

But Russell was commonly regarded as the cream of the crop, and with good reason. His stats at LSU were substantial in 2006, recording a 67.8 completion percentage to go along with 3,129 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes. He also took Sugar Bowl MVP honors, accounting for three touchdowns in leading the Tigers to a 41-14 victory over Notre Dame.

Beyond the stats, Russell was seen as a physical specimen, standing 6-foot-6 with speed and mobility. Simply put, he was a unicorn before everyone was called a unicorn. So when the then-Oakland Raiders finished 2-14 in 2006, thus giving them the first pick in the 2007 draft, it came as no surprise when Russell's name was called.

But the vibes were bad from the start, as Russell held out of his first training camp and through the first week of the regular season. The monetary payoff was undeniable, as the rookie netted $31.5 million in guaranteed money, but he'd already started to stunt his football growth. He didn't appear in a game until December and didn't make a start until the final week of the season.

JaMarcus Russell NFL Stats Seasons 3 Games/Starts 31/25 Record 7-18 Comp% 52.1 Pass Yards 4,083 Pass TD 18 Interceptions 23 Rating 65.2

It's probably just as well because when Russell finally took the field, he did nothing to distinguish himself. He showed some promise in his first full season in 2008, throwing for over 2,400 yards and notching a 77.1 passer rating. It could have been a springboard to better things, but instead, it was the best season of his short-lived career.

Russell's time in the NFL is probably best known for how little interest he seemed to have in it. He showed up to training camp weighing 290 pounds, up from his listed playing weight of 271. And in one famous anecdote, the Raiders once gave him blank game footage tapes to see if he would notice. He did not and then apparently lied about having watched them.

There's a tinge of sadness to Russell's downfall, as he states he was addicted to "purple drank" during his time at LSU, a mixture containing codeine.

While some of his failed potential may have been outside Russell's control, there is no doubt that he remains the worst No. 1 pick in NFL draft history.

2 David Carr, QB, Houston Texans, 2002

The Houston Texans' first-ever NFL draft pick had his moments but ultimately fizzled

In 2002, the league reinstated NFL football in a city that was once robbed by relocation, giving Houston the Texans to make up for the departed Oilers.

Quarterback David Carr wasn't exactly a gimme selection, nor was he a bad pick. His college numbers were solid, particularly in his final season in 2001, when he threw for 4,308 yards and 42 touchdowns, which earned him a fifth-place finish in the Heisman vote.

The big knock here was that he did it all at Fresno State, which wasn't exactly a high-caliber college football school.

Carr got the Texans off to the best start imaginable, winning their first regular-season game as a franchise against none other than the Dallas Cowboys.

But that proved to be the highlight of the season, as the Texans finished 4-12. Carr's rookie year was more than a little pedestrian as he completed only 52.5% of his passes for 2,592 yards with just nine touchdowns against 15 interceptions. But it's difficult to blame him for everything, considering he was sacked an unbelievable 76 times, an NFL record that stands today.

David Carr NFL Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 94/79 Record 23-56 Comp% 59.7 Pass Yards 14,452 Pass TD 65 Interceptions 71 Rating 74.9

Outside of him winning one completion percentage title, things never really got better for Carr in Houston, as he was sacked another 49 times in 2004 and 68 times in 2005, leading the league both times. Injuries are inevitable when you're hit that much, and they started to take their toll on Carr's career, diminishing his availability and effectiveness.

Carr began bouncing around the league in 2007, landing in Carolina to replace the injured Jake Delhomme. He then spent time with the New York Giants, then the San Francisco 49ers, and then went back to the Giants, where he was fortunate enough to be Eli Manning's backup during New York's Super Bowl run in 2012.

3 Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, 1995

Carter was the last running back taken at No. 1 overall, and for good reason

In 1995, nobody blinked when a running back was considered as a top NFL draft pick, even the No. 1 selection like the Cincinnati Bengals had that year. Clearly, the NFL was a long way from the analytics revolution that drastically reduced the perceived value of the position.

Ki-Jana Carter was another no-brainer pick at the time after he amassed over 2,829 yards and 34 touchdowns in three seasons at Penn State. In his final season playing for Joe Paterno in 1994, Carter rushed for 1,539 yards and 23 touchdowns to finish second in the Heisman Trophy vote, also earning co-MVP honors in the Nittany Lions' Rose Bowl victory over Oregon.

As is often the case with high-profile NFL draft busts, injuries derailed Carter's pro career, and his was as dramatic as they get. On just the third carry of Carter's first preseason game with the Bengals, the No. 1 pick tore a ligament in his knee and was lost for the season.

Ki-Jana Carter NFL Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 59/14 Rush Attempts 319 Rush Yards 1,144 Rush TD 20 Receptions 66 Receiving Yards 469 Receiving TD 1

From that moment on, Carter was never able to match the lofty expectations associated with his draft status. While he recorded nine touchdowns when he finally took the field in 1996, he only registered 433 total yards, 264 as a rusher and another 169 as a receiver.

After spending five seasons in Cincinnati, playing three games or less in three of them, Carter spent the 2001 campaign with Washington, appearing in 14 games. And after not making a roster in 2002, he played his final two seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

4 Courtney Brown, DE, Cleveland Browns, 2000

The Cleveland Browns swung and missed for the second straight season

It's hard to fumble the bag worse than the revived Cleveland Browns did with consecutive No. 1 picks in 1999 and 2000. But lightning struck then-general manager Dwight Clark a second time when he selected defensive end Courtney Brown with the top pick in 2000 (more on the '99 selection in a moment).

The Browns were absolutely justified in believing they'd get plenty of production out of their selection. After all, Brown was a two-time All-Big Ten First-Team selection at Penn State, the 1999 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, and broke an NCAA record with 33 sacks over the course of his career with the Nittany Lions.

Courtney Brown NFL Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 61/60 Tackles 196 Tackles For Loss 36 Sacks 19.0 Forced Fumbles 6

But just like it went with the selection from the previous year, Brown's downfall was injuries. Following a decent rookie season in which he took fourth in the Defensive Rookie of the Year vote after recording 69 tackles and 4.5 sacks, Brown caught the injury bug, including microfracture surgery long before the practice was common.

To add insult to injury, Cleveland bypassed many productive players to select Brown, letting Brian Urlacher, LaVar Arrington, and Chris Samuels slip through their fingers. Brown ultimately spent five seasons with the Browns and closed out his career playing one season with the Denver Broncos.

5 Tim Couch, QB, Cleveland Browns, 1999

The Browns re-entered the NFL with a whimper

When the original Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens, it left one of the best fan bases in the sport jilted. Unfortunately, the Browns' first NFL draft pick upon their triumphant return in 1999 may have left them even more deflated as quarterback Tim Couch's talent didn't translate from college to the pros.

The selection was undeniably justified at the time. In three seasons at the University of Kentucky, Couch completed 67.1% of his passes and threw for 8,435 yards and 74 touchdowns, ultimately breaking seven NCAA records.

Couch's first season in Cleveland was as rocky as one might expect from a rookie QB headlining an expansion-level roster. He connected on just 55.9% of his targets while throwing for 2,447 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as the Browns struggled to a 2-14 finish.

Tim Couch NFL Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 62/59 Record 22-37 Comp% 59.8 Pass Yards 11,131 Pass TD 64 Interceptions 67 Rating 75.1

What ultimately defined Couch's career were injuries, starting with the broken thumb that ended his second season after only seven games.

Despite inconsistent play, Couch surprisingly led the Browns to the NFL Playoffs in 2002, but a broken leg prevented him from taking the field for the wild-card loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Couch's disappointing career wasn't all his fault, but it also didn't live up to the potential of a No. 1 overall pick.

