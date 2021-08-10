Highlights Some of the greatest players in Premier League history have been unfortunate enough to divert the ball past their own goalkeeper.

Incredible footballers such as Jamie Carragher and Gareth Bale feature among the 11 worst own goals in the division's history.

Tony Popovic flicked the ball into his own net in a desperate attempt to clear a cross - the worst own goal of all time in the Premier League.

Throughout its illustrious history, the Premier League has provided supporters with some incredible spectacles. Stunning strikes, incredible comebacks and controversial decisions have all occurred since the re-branding of the top flight in 1992.

Some of the funniest moments in recent years in the English game have involved own goals, as players have inadvertently caused their teams harm by scoring at the wrong end of the pitch. Even some of the most talented players to have graced a football pitch in the Premier League have been unfortunate to guide the ball into the back of their own net.

That said, below are 11 of the worst own-goals in Premier League history. Legendary players such as Jamie Carragher and Gareth Bale feature among the unlucky individuals.

The 11 Worst Own Goals in Premier League History Rank Player Fixture 1 Tony Popovic Portsmouth vs Crystal Palace 2 Santiago Vergini Southampton vs Sunderland 3 Lauren Manchester City vs Arsenal 4 Andy Myers Liverpool vs Chelsea 5 David Wetherall Everton vs Leeds United 6 Vincent Kompany Fulham vs Manchester City 7 Peter Enckelman Birmingham City vs Aston Villa 8 Gareth Bale Tottenham vs Liverpool 9 Arijanet Muric Burnley vs Brighton 10 Phil Jones Newcastle United vs Manchester United 11 Jamie Carragher Liverpool vs Manchester United

11 Jamie Carragher

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Jamie Carragher would have been hoping to make a positive impression during Liverpool's clash with arch-rivals Manchester United in 1999 at Anfield. However, the defender's plans for the fixture were ruined by not one, but two own goals as the Red Devils sealed a 3-2 victory in this particular showdown.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Richard Dunne (10) scored more Premier League own goals than Jamie Carragher (7).

Carragher's first error was particularly poor as he misdirected a header into the far corner. It wasn't the only time the Reds' legend put through his own net either, as only Richard Dunne has scored more own goals than the retired centre-back. This was one of seven times Carragher knocked the ball past his goalkeeper.

10 Phil Jones

Newcastle United vs Manchester United

With his side trailing 2-0 at St James' Park, Phil Jones compounded Manchester United's misery by diverting a long ball from Newcastle United goalkeeper Tim Krul into his own goal. Anders Lindegaard had raced off his goal line to try and intercept the ball over the top, but his defender was none the wiser.

The Red Devils would go on to miss out on the 2012 Premier League title to Manchester City in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season. Jones was in his debut season at Old Trafford, in what was an overall impressive first 12 months at the biggest club in England.

9 Arijanet Muric

Burnley vs Brighton

The most recent addition to the list comes from Arijanet Muric of Burnley. The Kosovo international shot-stopper was reinstated into the Clarets' starting XI by Vincent Kompany after regular number one, James Trafford, struggled to make the step up to the Premier League.

However, Muric would go on to drop a bigger clanger than any mistake his teammate had produced all season. With Burnley hoping to secure a vital three points in their battle to remain in the top flight beyond the 2023/24 season and 1-0 up against Brighton, the 'keeper allowed a back pass to roll under his foot with the slightest touch. The Turf Moor faithful couldn't believe their eyes as the goal cost the home team two valuable points.

8 Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Gareth Bale proved to be in the wrong place at the wrong time in Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Liverpool as Aaron Lennon's thunderous clearance struck the Wales international in the face before ending up in the net.

It's one of the more comical own goals on this list, but there was very little anyone could do about the situation. It was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Undeterred by this unfortunate error, Spurs went on to win 2-1 at White Hart Lane as the two guilty culprits, Lennon and Bale, both found the right net in a 2-1 victory.

7 Peter Enckelman

Birmingham vs Aston Villa

Peter Enckleman wrote his name in the history books of the Second City derby for all the wrong reasons, as his failure to control the ball from a throw-in allowed Birmingham City to double their lead over Aston Villa in 2002. The goalkeeper's side went on to suffer a 3-0 defeat at St Andrew's as the Blues claimed the bragging rights in this Premier League fixture.

Over two decades later, Enckleman's goal was the first thing to come to mind after seeing Muric's similar slip-up for Burnley in 2024. The Finnish shot-stopper isn't likely to have forgotten the moment too quickly afterward, especially as it came against Villa's biggest rivals.

6 Vincent Kompany

Fulham vs Manchester City

Despite delivering a host of world-class performances for Manchester City during his time at the Etihad Stadium, Vincent Kompany produced an uncharacteristic error in 2013 as he sliced an attempted clearance into his own goal in the club's clash with Fulham.

The Citizens recovered from this particular setback as they managed to seal a hard-fought 4-2 victory over their Premier League opponents at Craven Cottage. If the Belgian defender was given the opportunity to try and recreate the error 100 times, there's no chance he'd manage. That's how unique the trajectory of the ball was after it had left his boot.

5 David Wetherall

Everton vs Leeds United

Whilst David Wetherall would have been aiming to clear a hopeful through ball by Everton in Leeds United's Premier League clash with the Merseyside-based outfit in 1995, he instead somehow managed to find the top corner at Goodison Park.

The Whites would go on to lose 2-0 to The Toffees in a campaign which culminated in the club finishing 13th in the top-flight standings. Any top class striker in the world would have been proud of an effort that was a complete accident by Wetherall

4 Andy Myers

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Instead of looking cool, calm and collected in Chelsea's meeting with Liverpool, Andy Myers produced a moment of madness at Anfield as he unsuccessfully tried to cushion a header back to goalkeeper Kevin Hitchcock.

Despite the best efforts of Hitchcock, Myers netted a memorable own-goal as his side suffered a 5-1 defeat to the Reds. Instead of looking like an experienced defender, the former Bradford City man instead found the back of the net in a way even the most clinical goalscorers would be proud of, with a lovely guided header.

3 Lauren

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Arguably the most bizarre own-goal in Premier League history, Arsenal defender Lauren opted to dribble the ball towards Jens Lehmann in the club's clash with Manchester City in 2003 before completely losing his bearings.

The Gunners man then proceeded to kick the ball into the far corner of the goal to give the Citizens the lead in this fixture. Arsenal would go on to spare Lauren's blushes by securing a 2-1 victory on their travels. Despite the comeback victory, the look of frustration on Lehman's face shows just how strange Lauren's actions were in the lead up to the goal. Nine times out of ten, that situation gets dealt with easily, with no issues whatsoever.

2 Santiago Vergini

Southampton vs Sunderland

If this particular effort was scored at the right end, it would have been a contender for goal of the season, as Santiago Vergini's volley against Southampton in 2014 was a work of art. However, unfortunately for Sunderland, the defender lashed his attempted clearance past goalkeeper Vito Mannone, who had no chance of stopping it.

The Black Cats' misery was compounded in this match-up as they succumbed to an 8-0 thrashing at St Mary's Stadium. Dusan Tadic was on fire on that day for the home side as the Serbian playmaker assisted four goals in the match, including Vergini's strike into his own net.

1 Tony Popovic

Portsmouth vs Crystal Palace

With Crystal Palace heading towards defeat at Fratton Park in their Premier League meeting with Portsmouth in 2004, Tony Popovic tried to limit the damage by attempting to clear a cross. Instead of firing the ball away, the defender produced an audacious flick which nestled in the top corner.

Popovic's own-goal capped off an extremely disappointing day for the Eagles, who were beaten 3-0 by Pompey. Had the Australian tried the exact same skill at the other end of the pitch, there's almost no chance he'd have found the back of the net, such is the unlucky nature of the worst own goal in Premier League history.