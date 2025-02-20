Summary The article discusses infamous penalty misses, highlighting how even the best can falter during high-pressure moments.

To the casual observer, penalties may seem like the golden ticket to scoring. All that separates the taker is a stationary ball, 12 yards, and a goalkeeper who must guess where they go. Marco van Basten, Mario Balotelli, and Steven Gerrard are among those to suggest it's not that hard to put away a spot-kick.

But as football history has shown time and time again, they can just as easily become a poisoned chalice. No amount of training-ground drills can fully prepare a player for the nerve-shredding pressure of the moment. Even the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots have crumbled from 12 yards, their misfires becoming the stuff of nightmares. Whether it be the occasion that makes them bad, or the penalty themselves, GIVMESPORT has tried whittling down the very worst misses to a top 10 below.

While this list primarily ranks penalties based on the quality of the kick itself, some of football’s most iconic misses have earned a place due to their sheer significance in the history of the game.

10 Asamoah Gyan (Ghana)

World Cup quarter-final - 2nd July 2010

Had Asamoah Gyan converted his fateful penalty against Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, Ghana would have etched their name in history as the first African nation to reach the semi-finals. Instead, despite being trusted as one of his nation's all-time greats, his thunderous strike crashed against the crossbar - a moment that would haunt him for eternity.

It all stemmed from a quintessential Luis Suarez act of desperation. The Uruguayan maverick instinctively swatted the ball off the goal line with his hand, denying Ghana a certain winner. As the referee pointed to the spot and brandished the inevitable red card, Suarez, ever the pantomime villain, slowly backpedalled towards the tunnel, keeping his eyes locked on the drama unfolding behind him with his nation’s fate hanging in the balance.

Gyan’s miss proved costly, as Ghana went on to bow out of the tournament in the cruellest fashion - losing the ensuing penalty shootout to their South American foes. Incredibly, the striker later revealed that just a day earlier, he had buried all 20 of his spot-kicks in training. But when destiny called under the brightest lights, nerves eclipsed composure, and history slipped through Ghana’s grasp.

9 Simone Zaza (Italy)

European Championship quarter-final - 2nd July 2016

If you're going to attempt a run-up like Simone Zaza, you’d better make sure you hit the target. And if your approach resembles a ballet recital, the last thing you want to do is send the ball soaring into the stadium’s car park. What cements Zaza’s penalty as one of the worst in football history isn’t just the miss itself: it’s the agonisingly long buildup before he even gets to the ball.

A full four seconds pass between the moment he starts his stutter-step run-up and the fateful kick. Throughout, he repeatedly glances up at his intended target, seemingly calculating the perfect strike. But while Germany’s Manuel Neuer guesses correctly and dives the right way, Zaza defies physics in the worst possible way, ballooning his effort well over the bar. The miss wasn’t just catastrophic; it was practically stratospheric, sealing Italy’s fate as they crashed out of Euro 2016 in the quarter-finals.

8 John Terry (Chelsea)

Champions League final - 21st May 2008

Whereas Cristiano Ronaldo's miss in the 2008 Champions League final didn't change the course of his first of five European crowns too much, John Terry's sure did. Certainly, nobody else in Moscow on that doomed night seemed bothered by the rain. But for the Chelsea captain, when it rained, it poured, and his face of thunder told a thousand stories.

With a chance to lift Old Big Ears on the line had he scored, his backside finished closer to goal after he slipped and missed the all-important penalty as the ball sailed high and wide. It bore him the sobriquet 'Slippy T' - which is no longer used by many after another infamous, more contemporary, slip by an Englishman eclipses 2008's comedic value, with Chelsea this time benefiting at Steven Gerrard's expense on that occasion.

7 Roberto Baggio (Italy)

World Cup final - July 17th 1994

There's a saying in Italy:

"Socrates died poisoned; Baggio died standing."

The saying is often used to suggest that there are two different ways to face death: with courage and acceptance, or with fear and regret. Socrates’ death is seen as an example of the former, while Baggio’s (footballing) demise is seen as an example of the latter, reflecting the most costly penalty miss in football history as he blasted his turn over the crossbar to hand the World Cup to Brazil in the 1994 World Cup final.

Perhaps not the worst miss of all time considering plenty have come before and after him to blaze a 12-yard attempt into row Z. However, context makes this one a stone-cold favourite. Had Baggio - "The divine ponytail" - converted it, he would have crowned his legacy as one of the greatest Italian footballers of all time with the biggest prize in football. It just wasn't meant to be for the 1994 Ballon d'Or winner and it will go down in infamy as one of the most iconic moments in football history.

6 Neymar (Brazil)

International friendly - November 14th 2012

In 2012, Neymar was the rising star everyone had their eyes on - a flamboyant showman whose dazzling footwork signalled the arrival of a Brazilian prodigy ready to conquer the world. That year, he was among 10 nominees for the prestigious Puskas Award, but had FIFA witnessed his penalty against Colombia in this friendly, they surely might have reconsidered.

Given the chance to put his nation ahead from 12 yards, the 20-year-old instead launched the ball into the stratosphere—so much so that, even in 2023, there’s still debate over whether it ever returned to Earth or remains in orbit. To make matters worse (or perhaps better for his sake), this was just a friendly, which speaks volumes about the sheer magnitude of the miss—it was so horrendous that it still earned a spot high on this list.

5 Pat Nevin (Chelsea)

League Cup - November 1984

If the decision to award this penalty in the first place was soft, then it still had nothing on the attempt itself. When Pat Nevin stepped up to the penalty mark, it could have been by fault of the commentator's curse when Barry Davies remarks: "They haven't had a good record, last season and this, with taking penalties."

Pat Nevin, Chelsea's diminutive Scottish winger, took the shortest imaginable run-up - if it could even be described as a run-up - before rolling the ball through the thick mud and apologeti