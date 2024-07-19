Highlights No draft prospect is a guarantee, evident by the failures of top picks like Jameis Winston.

The Cleveland Browns went six years without a Pro Bowler from first-round picks.

Over half the last decade's top draft busts were quarterbacks taken in the top-five.

The NFL Draft has become one of the most exciting sporting events of the year, but it can be extremely stressful for NFL front offices. With over 250 draft picks being made, there are a lot of failed prospects that don't live up to their draft hype.

While front offices value draft picks highly, the reality is there's no guarantee of what the player will become, regardless of the prospect or their draft capital. Between injuries, less appealing situations, or a multitude of other scenarios, there's a lot that can happen to prevent even the most talented players from living up to their high expectations.

Over the last 10 years, there have been countless busts, but these are the worst picks from each of the last 10 drafts, discounting the 2024 edition, as those youngsters have yet to hit the field.

Biggest Draft Over Last 10 Years Year Player Draft Pick 2023 Quentin Johnston - WR 21st Pick - LAC 2022 Evan Neal - OT 7th Pick - NYG 2021 Trey Lance - QB 3rd Pick - SF 2020 Jalen Reagor - WR 21st Pick - PHI 2019 Clelin Ferrell - EDGE 4th Pick - LV 2018 Sam Darnold - QB 3rd Pick - NYJ 2017 Mitchell Trubisky - QB 2nd Pick - CHI 2016 Corey Coleman - WR 15th Pick - CLE 2015 Jameis Winston - QB 1st Pick - NO 2014 Johnny Manziel - QB 22nd Pick - CLE

Based on the chart, it's clear that there are some highly drafted players that really didn't pan out. Even some of the biggest names in college football don't always translate as well as they hope to in the NFL.

1 2023: Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

It's rare to feel so down on a player after 1 year, but there's little optimism surrounding Johnston

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Quentin Johnston couldn't have been drafted to a better situation with the Los Angeles Chargers. But after one season, he has a lot of doubters. Johnston dealt with drops all throughout his rookie season, while struggling to create separation in man and zone coverage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Quentin Johnston ranked last in success rate against man coverage (38.9%), zone coverage (50.9%), and press coverage (35.3%) among rookie wide receivers (via Boorish_Sports) despite being the second WR off the board in the 2023 draft.

There really wasn't much to be excited about during his rookie season. There could be a legitimate argument that he was misused by former offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore.

Johnston's strengths should've allowed him to play more in the slot in short yardage situations where he could get the ball in his hands and thrive after the catch. Despite doing it at TCU, he's not strong enough to consistently operate as an outside receiver in the NFL. He's still only entering year two, with a front office that has plenty of confidence in him, but there's plenty of doubt regarding him entering 2024.

2 2022: Evan Neal, OT, New York Giants

Neal is on the verge of being benched entering year 3

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Coming out of Alabama, Evan Neal was considered as one of the best offensive tackle prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was expected to give the New York Giants one of the best offensive tackle duos in the NFL, with him and Andrew Thomas. Instead, the Giants came to regret this draft pick, as he's been nothing but a liability.

He consistently struggles with his hands and balance, making him a clear weakness on a bad offensive line. Neal should be considered as a candidate to transition to guard, but there haven't been many discussions about that recently. In a relatively strong group of top-10 picks, Neal stands out as the clear worst of the bunch in 2022.

3 2021: Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Not only will Lance go down as the bust, but as the centerpiece of one of the worst trades ever

Credit: Kirby Lee

John Lynch, general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, is lucky that the team found Brock Purdy, or else he would be receiving a lot more criticism for the trade up to draft Trey Lance.

Lynch traded three first round draft picks to move to the 3rd overall pick, where he selected Lance. In his time with the 49ers, Lance only started four games before he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth round pick last year.

Lance ran into a string of unfortunate events, as he broke his right ankle in his first full season as the 49ers starting quarterback, then was traded to a franchise with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Not only did Lance not play much in San Francisco, but he will likely never start for the Cowboys. The trade up for Lance is one of the worst trades in NFL history.

4 2020: Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles drafting Reagor was a franchise-altering decision in the worst way possible.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine what life would be like if the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Justin Jefferson. Would they have drafted Devonta Smith? Would they have traded for A.J. Brown? A decision that was laughed at by the rest of their front office counterparts around the league changed the outlook at their wide receiver position for years to come.

It's unlikely that the Eagles would've acquired Smith and Brown, but they would've had one of the best wide receivers in football. It's not Reagor's fault that he was drafted ahead of Jefferson, as he was never projected as a WR1 in the NFL.

2020 1st Round WRs Career Stats Player Pick Receptions Yards TDs Henry Ruggs 12 50 921 4 Jerry Jeudy 15 211 3,053 11 CeeDee Lamb 17 395 5,145 32 Jalen Reagor 21 79 937 4 Justin Jefferson 22 392 5,899 30 Brandon Aiyuk 25 269 3,931 25

Through four seasons in the NFL, Reagor has never finished with more than 400 receiving yards in a season. Henry Ruggs was another shout for this year, as he would play just one and a half seasons before a motor accident wherein another passenger was killed led to his incarceration. However, despite playing nearly 40 more games than Ruggs, reagor has just 16 more yards.

5 2019: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Oakland Raiders

The Raiders reached on a player they could've had with their 24th overall pick

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

On the day of the 2019 NFL Draft, there were rumors that the Oakland Raiders were going to shock everyone with their fourth overall pick. They did just that, by drafting an edge rusher that was expected to be drafted towards the end of the first round.

The comical part is the Raiders had the 24th overall pick, and eventually traded up for the 27th overall pick. They were in a prime position to get Ferrell later on if they really wanted to.

But, in classic 21st-century Raiders fashion, they made a bone-headed decision with their first round pick. Ferrell's best season was in his rookie year, where he finished with 4.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, and eight tackles for a loss.

He failed to get much playing time after his second season, and left the Raiders after his rookie contract expired. He has amassed just nine sacks in his last four seasons.

Related Why NFL Teams Overlooked Justin Jefferson in the 2020 NFL Draft Reflecting back on the 2020 NFL Draft, and why Justin Jefferson was passed up throughout the draft.

6 2018: Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

The Jets put Darnold in a position to fail, which has haunted him for the rest of his career.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine a multiverse where Sam Darnold wasn't selected by the New York Jets. He could've had a successful career. Darnold might have his best opportunity to succeed as a starting quarterback, as he's expected to start for the Vikings, in 2024. But this is after six seasons during which his confidence has been sapped with a lot of poor quarterback play in a lot of bad offenses.

Of the quarterbacks in the 2018 NFL Draft, which consisted of Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, Darnold was expected to be the most successful. Darnold has definitely shown promise as a quarterback, but promise doesn't prevent him from being a draft bust after six disappointing seasons in the NFL.

7 2017: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

In a class with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, the Bears selected Mitchell Trubisky

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Even after selecting Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears will never live down the fact that they selected Mitchell Trubisky over Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson back in 2017. In true Bears fashion, of course, they would select a draft bust at QB over a future Hall of Famer in Mahomes and a highly talented player in Watson.

The weird thing was, many draft analysts weren't as high on Trubisky either. He was clearly a draft prospect with promise, but Watson appeared to be the QB1 for many due to his success at Clemson. Trubisky had one successful season in 2018, where the Bears went 11-3 in games he started, as he finished with 27 total touchdowns. He's been bouncing around as a backup in the league over the last few years.

8 2016: Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns

The wideout only lasted three years in the NFL

From 2011 to 2017, the Cleveland Browns had a historically bad track record with first round draft picks. They couldn't hit on anyone, including Corey Coleman. In their defense, the 2016 wide receiver class was horrific. Other first round wide receivers included Will Fuller, Josh Doctson, and Laquon Treadwell.

The only real wide receivers in the draft class who have gone on to have even modestly successful successful careers were Tyreek Hill, Sterling Shepard, Michael Thomas, and Tyler Boyd.

Although the wide receiver class was dreadful, it's no excuse for the Browns' terrible pick. He lasted three seasons in the NFL, where he finished with 789 total receiving yards and five touchdowns. Not only was he bad enough for a bad Browns team to quickly move on, but the No. 15 overall pick wasn't good enough to latch on to an NFL roster after his third season.

9 2015: Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston is the only first overall pick to make this list

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It's completely fair to be a Jameis Winston fan, as he has an awesome personality and has hung around the league as a high-end backup quarterback. But the reality is, he was once the first overall draft pick, and he's arguably the worst one of the last 10 years. Even when Winston had success as a passer, the caveat would be that he would turn the football over a ton.

Winston's Career With Buccaneers Year Completion Percentage Touchdowns Interceptions 2015 58.3% 22 15 2016 60.8% 28 18 2017 63.8% 19 11 2018 64.6% 19 14 2019 60.7% 33 30

Sure, Winston threw for over 5,000 yards in his last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season. He also threw 15 or more interceptions in three of his five seasons with the team.

Winston was a star coming out of Florida State, but he's easily the worst first overall draft pick in the last decade. Marcus Mariota, who was drafted No. 2, had a much worse career than Winston, but expectations are simply different when you're selected at the very tip-top.

10 2014: Johnny Manziel, QB, Cleveland Browns

Manziel's party lifestyle and lack of interest in studying film cost him

Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Manziel was a star at Texas A&M, but one thing was always clear: he loved to party. There was always some risk when the Browns selected Manziel with the 22nd overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. It was always clear that he was a talented player, but he was extremely immature. Of all the draft misses the Browns had from 2011 to 2016, drafting Manziel at least made sense.

Browns 1st Round Picks 2011-2016 Year Player Draft Pick Bust?* 2011 Phil Taylor - DT 21st overall Yes 2012 Trent Richardson - RB 3rd overall Yes 2012 Brandon Weeden - QB 22nd overall Yes 2013 Barkevious Mingo - LB 6th overall Yes 2014 Justin Gilbert - DB 8th overall Yes 2014 Johnny Manziel - QB 22nd overall Yes 2015 Danny Shelton - NT 12th overall Yes 2015 Cameron Erving - OL 19th overall Yes 2016 Corey Coleman - WR 15th overall Yes *A bust is determined as a player that didn't sign a 2nd NFL contract or clearly underperformed his draft stock

During that time frame, the Browns didn't draft a single Pro Bowler in the first round, despite having nine selections in those six drafts. Manziel was the second first-round quarterback they'd selected in the span of two years (both were actually drafted at the exact same draft spot, No. 22) who failed.

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Manziel if he couldn't stay away from the party lifestyle, but it didn't help that he was drafted by one of the worst organizations in the NFL at the time. Unsurprisinglty, after this six-year cold streak at the draft, the team went 0-16 in 2017.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.