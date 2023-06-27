The Premier League, one of the world's most competitive leagues, has its fair share of stars, including the likes of Thierry Henry, Sergio Aguero and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, that doesn't mean that every player has worked out, and the league has also seen its fair share of flops.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we delve into the darker side of football, ranking the 25 worst players to have ever played in the Premier League.

25 Yaya Sanogo

When Yaya arrived at Arsenal from Auxerre in 2013, there were high hopes for the 20-year-old French striker.

A youth international with an impressive scoring record many thought he could turn into a top striker. That isn't what happened though, as in his four-year stint, Sanogo made just 20 appearances, scoring only once in a Champions League game.

His time in the Premier League was particularly bleak, failing to find the net in 11 outings. This lack of productivity was not for lack of chances; Wenger was patient with Sanogo, providing him with game time in an ttempt to have him develop.

His physical prowess and raw talent were undone by an unrefined touch and a lack of composure in front of goal, making him one of the most disappointing players in Premier League history.

24 Andrea Silenzi

Andrea Silenzi was the first Italian to play in the Premier League, but his stint at Nottingham Forest was far from successful.

Silenzi failed to score in 12 league appearances and was eventually loaned back to Italy.

His spell at Forest is often cited as one of the worst in Premier League history, and earns him a spot on this list.

23 Istvan Kozma

Hungarian midfielder Istvan Kozma spent a season at Liverpool, and it's safe to say he didn't leave a lasting impression.

Kozma made just 10 appearances for the Reds, struggling with the pace and physicality of English football, like many other players who've transferred to the league.

His performances are often described as some of the worst in Liverpool's history, making him one of the worst players to ever play in the division.

22 Agustin Delgado

Ecuadorian striker Agustin Delgado joined Southampton with a strong international scoring record, with many feeling he had the potential to make it in the Premier League.

Unfortunately, a combination of injuries and poor form saw Delgado make just 15 appearances over three seasons, scoring only one goal.

His time in England is widely considered a disappointment, making him worthy of a spot on this list.

21 Mario Jardel

Mario Jardel joined Bolton Wanderers from Portugal with a real knack for finding the back of the net, but he struggled in England.

In seven Premier League appearances, Jardel managed just one goal, showing just how disappointing his time in England was.

His lack of fitness and form led to his departure from Bolton after just one season, making him one of the Premier League's worst ever players.

20 Tomas Brolin

Once considered one of the world's best young talents, Tomas Brolin's career took a nosedive at Leeds United.

The Swedish forward struggled with fitness and form, scoring just four goals in 19 appearances.

His time at Leeds United is remembered as a cautionary tale of wasted talent.

19 Bosko Balaban

Bosko Balaban was a prolific goal scorer in Croatia, but he failed to make a mark in the Premier League.

Balaban didn't score a single goal in his nine appearances for Aston Villa, leading to his loan and later permanent move back to Croatia.

The move serves as a reminder that while a player may have succeeded in another league, as Balaban did in Croatia, that won't automatically translate to Premier League greatness.

18 Afonso Alves

Afonso Alves joined Middlesbrough as a proven goal scorer in Sweden and Holland, but he failed to replicate his form in England.

He scored just 10 goals in 42 games, a far cry from his record-breaking exploits in the Dutch league.

His underwhelming performances, which many thought could have kept Middlesbrough in the Premier League, are often cited as a key reason for their relegation in the 2008-09 season.

17 Andy van der Meyde

Dutch winger Andy van der Meyde arrived at Everton with a reputation as a skillful player from his time at Inter Milan.

However, a combination of injuries and off-field issues hindered his performances, leading to no goals and just two assists in 20 Premier League appearances over four years.

While some thought he could take Everton to the next level, his career in Liverpool really didn't live up to expectations, leading to him going down as one of the club, and even league's, worst players.

16 Jozy Altidore

Jozy Altidore's time in the Premier League with Hull City and Sunderland was one to forget.

Despite impressive goal-scoring records in the Dutch Eredivisie and MLS, as well as internationally for the USA, the American striker managed just two goals in 70 Premier League appearances.

His struggles in front of goal and awful goalscoring return made him a frequent target of criticism, and lead to many dubbing him as one of the Premier League's biggest flops.

15 Francis Jeffers

Dubbed the "fox in the box," Francis Jeffers was expected to bring a lethal touch to Arsenal's forward line, but that REALLY isn't what happened.

The Englishman managed just four goals in 22 appearances for the Gunners, an underwhelming return for a player bought for a then club-record fee.

His struggles at Arsenal contributed significantly to his unsuccessful career, and make him one of the league's biggest disappointments.

14 Roberto Soldado

Roberto Soldado arrived at Tottenham Hotspur for a then club-record £26m fee during the summer that the London outfit sold Gareth Bale.

However, the Spaniard struggled to adapt to the Premier League, scoring just seven goals in 52 appearances, and definitely didn't help soften the blow of the Welsh winger's exit.

It's safe to say that he didn't live up to the high expectations set for him, making Soldado one of the Premier League's worst-ever players.

13 Ricky van Wolfswinkel

Signed for a then-record £8.5m fee, Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored on his Premier League debut, leading to high hopes among Norwich fans.

Unfortunately, he failed to score again in his remaining 24 league games, contributing to Norwich's relegation that year.

The club record free, coupled with the initial excitement that his debut goal generated, RVW is undoubtedly one of the league's worst-ever players.

12 Junior Lewis

Junior Lewis' time at Leicester City was forgettable, to say the least.

The midfielder made 13 appearances in the 2000/01 Premier League season, failing to score or provide any assists.

He was soon offloaded to Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer, making his time at Leicester utterly pointless.

11 Corrado Grabbi

When Corrado Grabbi joined Blackburn Rovers in 2001, he was expected to replicate his Serie A goal-scoring exploits.

Instead, he struggled to adapt to English football, and in 30 league appearances, Grabbi scored only two goals.

Grabbi became a symbol of Blackburn's struggles, just five years after the side won the Premier League, and won't be remembered as a top player in the division.

10 Jean Makoun

After impressing at Lyon, Jean Makoun arrived at Aston Villa with expectations of solidifying their midfield and helping the team progress to the next level.

However, his Premier League career was nothing short of a disaster, making only seven appearances for Villa, during which he was sent off twice and failed to provide any goals or assists.

He was loaned out to Olympiacos after just six months, and undoubtedly his time in the Premier League, while short-lived, was nothing short of a disaster.

9 Kostas Mitroglou

Fulham broke their transfer record to sign Kostas Mitroglou in 2014, but the Greek striker turned out to be a disastrous transfer.

He made only three appearances due to fitness and form issues, failing to find the net in any of them.

Fulham was relegated, and Mitroglou's name became synonymous with their failed 2013-14 campaign.

8 Christian Poulsen

When Liverpool signed Danish international Christian Poulsen in 2010, fans hoped they'd secured a reliable presence in midfield, partnering in the middle of the park with Steven Gerrard.

However, Poulsen, who was one of Roy Hodgson's first signings, struggled to cope with the pace and intensity of the Premier League, with his 12 appearances yielding little of note.

He was offloaded to Evian after just one season, with his time at Anfield being nothing short of a disaster.

7 Massimo Taibi

Italian goalkeeper Massimo Taibi's stint at Manchester United was short but incredibly sour.

His four appearances were characterised by blunders, most infamously allowing Matthew Le Tissier's tame shot to slip through his legs in a 3-3 draw with Southampton.

United quickly cut their losses, not wanting a goalkeeper of Taibi's standards to represent the club, with the shot-stopper (or lack thereof) being shown the door after just five months.

6 Igor Stepanovs

When Igor Stepanovs signed for Arsenal in 2000, the Gunners were hopeful that the Latvian defender would bolster their backline.

However, what transpired over the next four years was a stark reminder of how the highest level of English football could be a difficult arena to adapt to, even for seasoned internationals.

The pinnacle of his underwhelming stint came in a catastrophic 6-1 defeat against Manchester United, where Stepanovs' weaknesses were brutally exposed.

In 31 appearances for the Gunners, the Latvian centre-back failed to make any significant positive impact and gradually fell out of favour. Stepanovs' tenure at Arsenal, marred by inconsistent performances and a notable lack of the required quality for the Premier League, certainly warrants his inclusion on this list.