Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is hitting extraordinary heights, Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest is in the form of his life and Newcastle United marksman Alexander Isak is making the art of goalscoring look rather simple: it’s not unfair to say that it’s been a hectic Premier League campaign in 2024/25.

As is the toughness of England’s primary division, there are a handful of players, however, who are struggling to reach their potential - and, as you can probably guess, a lot of those players are from relegation-threatened outfits and the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, who are struggling in their current states.

As we enter the business end of the 2024/25 Premier League season, let’s take a look at the worst-performing assets, by virtue of their overall FotMob rating, in the English top flight since the campaign got underway in August. From Rasmus Hojlund to Kalvin Phillips, here are the 15 worst performers thus far.

15-11