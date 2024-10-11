Key Takeaways The 10 worst signings of the 2024/25 Premier League season have been named.

Manchester United stars Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee have failed to impress.

Chelsea duo Joao Felix and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have yet to be handed regular game time.

New signings are meant to become the beacon of hope at any football club. The optimism that a player will come in and have the same impact as Eric Cantona at Manchester United, or Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. Unfortunately, that only happens to very few special names.

For the majority, they either do their job reasonably well or, worse, fail to live up to expectations at all. The Premier League was unsurprisingly busy with transfer activity over the summer, but not every player has settled in well. With that in mind, these 10 stars are the ones who will have to do the most looking in the mirror as they sit as the worst signings of the season so far.

Ranking Factors

Price tag

Performances in key statistics

Impact at new club

Pre-arrival expectations

10 Worst Premier League Signings 24/25 Player Rank Club 1. Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United 2. Joao Felix Chelsea 3. Eddie Nketiah Crystal Palace 4. Joshua Zirkzee Manchester United 5. Kalvin Phillips Ipswich Town 6. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 7. Niclas Fullkrug West Ham United 8. James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest 9. Ben Brereton Diaz Southampton 10. Sander Berge Fulham

10 Sander Berge

Fulham

Once a target for Manchester United this summer, Sander Berge was viewed as a key replacement for Joao Palhinha following his move to Bayern Munich from Craven Cottage. However, the midfielder has struggled to make an impact, featuring only once from the start in the Premier League so far for Fulham.

Despite his reputation for solid defensive work and aerial dominance at Burnley, where he was a regular starter last season, Berge has found it difficult to fit into Marco Silva's side. His arrival, along with the high expectations following United's interest, has added pressure, but his limited playing time has raised questions about his role and effectiveness in the Cottagers midfield.

'

9 Ben Brereton-Diaz

Southampton

Ben Brereton Diaz is an interesting character, as a lot was made of him adding Diaz to his last name when he received a shock call-up to the Chilean national team. He has, however, proven he can have an impact in the top flight, as he previously scored six Premier League goals in 14 games as part of a woeful Sheffield United team. To have found the net that many times is truly impressive.

He has failed to meet those standards at Southampton though. After seven games, he has more yellow cards than goals and his biggest achievement to date is goading Fabian Schar into getting sent off on his Saints debut.

8 James Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest

West Ham allowed James Ward-Prowse to leave on loan to Nottingham Forest, as they shifted focus to more dynamic midfield options like Carlos Soler. Despite the midfielder’s excellent set-piece skills, the Hammers sought greater versatility and creativity in the middle of the park, but it still seemed a baffling decision on Julen Lopetegui's part.

In hindsight, Ward-Prowse's issues may have actually been well spotted by the under-fire Irons boss, as the Englishman has continued to struggle. In a notable 1-1 draw against Chelsea, he received a red card for a moment of madness, underlining his defensive limitations. While Forest hoped his experience would bring stability, his overall impact has been limited by these persistent struggles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Ward-Prowse has scored the second-highest number of direct free-kicks in Premier League history.

7 Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham

Achilles injury aside, Niclas Fullkrug's transition from Champions League finalist to mid-table bench warmer is one the striker won't be too proud of. In the summer, the target man was at the peak of his career. He was agonisingly close to grabbing a goal against Real Madrid at Wembley, was a handful the entire game and then received a call-up to the Euro 2024 Germany squad, with the tournament taking place in his home country.

In England, Fullkrug has been plagued by the same issue many other number nines have faced before him. The Michail Antonio curse. No matter who is bought in to replace him, it seems the Irons always revert to their ever-reliable all-time top Premier League goalscorer.

6 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Chelsea

Forty-three minutes of Premier League action for £30 million. It makes you wonder whether Chelsea really needed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. Sure, the midfielder was a key part of Enzo Maresca's midfield at Leicester City, so you can understand the appeal from the player and manager's perspectives. But with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez ahead of him, two £100m men are unlikely to be usurped.

The Englishman has been a positive feature in the Europa Conference League. However, it was hardly his dream to move to Stamford Bridge and play on Thursday nights against lesser-known opposition.

5 Kalvin Philipps

Ipswich Town

The man that Gareth Southgate couldn't replace. This is interesting because, with his current form, Kieran McKenna is probably feeling a different way. Truth is, Kalvin Phillips has not been the same player since joining Manchester City, and he looks like a man short of confidence.

His loan spell at West Ham last season was so disappointing that his biggest contribution to them came this season when he lost possession in advance to the Hammers scoring against Ipswich. It begs the question whether fans at Portman Road will ever get to see the 'Yorkshire Pirlo' in full force. At the moment, it seems unlikely.

4 Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United

The issue Joshua Zirkzee is currently having at Old Trafford is that he either looks like a superb signing or the total opposite. There is no in-between. A debut winning goal at the Stretford End and then an impressive display against Southampton are the only two positives. The rest, he has come across as a player who is not working as hard as he should, shades of what Vincent Kompany once called him out for at Anderlecht.

When he is off the boil, there is no sign of the hold-up play and the quick feet he clearly possesses. That's not to mention that, in front of goal, he's far from clinical. With Rasmus Hojlund returning to fitness, it's hard to see where the Dutchman fits in.

3 Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace

A fresh start in a different part of London for Eddie Nketiah is yet to prove fruitful. The former Gunner had plenty of admirers over the summer, but his £30 million move to Crystal Palace has yet to see anything noteworthy take place. So far, the young striker has scored just one goal, in the Carabao Cup, and has failed to regularly lay claim to a starting berth.

On the whole, the Eagles have not been the same impressive unit that Oliver Glasner turned them into immediately after his arrival last season, so it is not all Nketiah's fault. That being said, the 25-year-old needs to start showing his worth as he can no longer rely on potential handing him opportunities.

2 Joao Felix

Chelsea

What were Chelsea crying out for all summer? A striker. What did they absolutely not need? A player who best operates as a number 10 or on either flank. So when the obvious options of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen were waiting to be snapped up, the Blues went down a route they had already tried previously and didn't like.

There is no doubt Joao Felix has talent. There is also no doubt that Atletico Madrid was not the best place for him to showcase it. But Stamford Bridge is hardly any better. There is no chance of the Portuguese international unseating Cole Palmer, and the likes of Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho have been too good to drop. It makes you wonder why this move was ever sanctioned.

1 Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United

Of the signings that came into Old Trafford under the supposedly revolutionary new football regime at Manchester United, none excited fans quite like Matthijs de Ligt. A world-class defender whose stats rivalled those of the top players in the league, this was a move that was bound to solve United's defensive frailties. How wrong that has turned out to be.

The Dutchman has been nothing short of a liability at the Theatre of Dreams, with his positioning being slandered and rightfully so. One of De Ligt's supposed strongest assets is his mental toughness. He will need all of it to get over what has been a rocky start to life in England.

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-10-24.